FG Grants Licence For A’Ibom Refinery

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has blamed the media for the feud between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Arising from a meeting between the duo at Oshiomhole’s Iyamoh residence in Estako West Local Government Government Area of the state which dragged late into the night of Monday, the APC chairman said the media was responsible for creating factions between them for their own gains.

Governor Obaseki, who had appeared in company with his wife, Betsy Obaseki at the ISO venue of the reception in honour of 80th birthday of the former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun had hurriedly left his wife to attend the meeting with Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole, who spoke after the meeting said the rift between himself and his successor, Obaseki was the creation of people with personal interest just as he described Obaseki as his brother.

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting, Oshiomhole said the meeting was not unusual as he was in constant touch with Governor Obaseki.

“From time to time, we have always been meeting. It is not an unusual visit, the meeting afforded me the opportunity to meet with my brother and with people I have worked with.”

He said it was unfortunate that the media liked creating factions for their own gains.

Obaseki also noted that the visit to his predecessor was not unusual, saying that he decided to celebrate Sallah with his former boss.

He said the visit was to celebrate Edo leaders just as the former APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun was celebrated by the state earlier in the day.

“There is nothing unusual about this meeting; today is Sallah and we have just finished celebrating with the former APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in Benin City and we decided to come here to celebrate Sallah with my predecessor,” the governor said.

He added that people who think there was a rift between him and his predecessor should stop thinking so.