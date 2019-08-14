Niger Delta
Eid-El Kabir: MOSOP Tasks Muslims On Peace, Tolerance
The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on muslims to always inculcate the spirit of peace, love and tolerance in their followers.
While rejoicing with muslims as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el Kabir, MOSOP wishes them a happy and hitch-free celebration.
MOSOP in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Sunny Zorvah and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, reminded muslims, especially their leaders that peace, love and tolerance were essential for co-existence and development in any society.
The statement reads, “MOSOP further calls on Islamic Clerics and leaders to use this opportunity to preach love and tolerance which guarantee peaceful co-existence and development in the society.
”Coming at the time the country is faced with political challenges which are dressed to look like religious and ethnic problems, it is our hope that the ideals of the celebration will not be missed or ignored.
”What we need at the moment and always is a message of caution to all faithful of religious groups to show love to one another and avoid comments and speeches capable of igniting civil unrest and religious crisis in the country.
”The country can only move forward if there is justice, peace, tolerance and patriotism demonstrated by both the leaders and followers. Religious organisations are expected to lead the desired change.
”We congratulate all muslims across the world on this important celebration and believe that the spiritual benefits of this event will not be misused,” MOSOP, umbrella body of the Ogoni people stated.
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
Oshiomhole Blames Media For Feud Between Him And Obaseki
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has blamed the media for the feud between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.
Arising from a meeting between the duo at Oshiomhole’s Iyamoh residence in Estako West Local Government Government Area of the state which dragged late into the night of Monday, the APC chairman said the media was responsible for creating factions between them for their own gains.
Governor Obaseki, who had appeared in company with his wife, Betsy Obaseki at the ISO venue of the reception in honour of 80th birthday of the former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun had hurriedly left his wife to attend the meeting with Oshiomhole.
Oshiomhole, who spoke after the meeting said the rift between himself and his successor, Obaseki was the creation of people with personal interest just as he described Obaseki as his brother.
Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting, Oshiomhole said the meeting was not unusual as he was in constant touch with Governor Obaseki.
“From time to time, we have always been meeting. It is not an unusual visit, the meeting afforded me the opportunity to meet with my brother and with people I have worked with.”
He said it was unfortunate that the media liked creating factions for their own gains.
Obaseki also noted that the visit to his predecessor was not unusual, saying that he decided to celebrate Sallah with his former boss.
He said the visit was to celebrate Edo leaders just as the former APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun was celebrated by the state earlier in the day.
“There is nothing unusual about this meeting; today is Sallah and we have just finished celebrating with the former APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in Benin City and we decided to come here to celebrate Sallah with my predecessor,” the governor said.
He added that people who think there was a rift between him and his predecessor should stop thinking so.
Niger Delta
Rotary Pledges Commitment To Peace, Dev In N’ Delta
The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Cosmopolitan District 9141, has assured its commitment towards the promotion of peace and development in the Niger Delta region.
The newly installed President of the District, Rtn Dolapo Boma Tella Attoni, disclosed this during his formal inauguration as the 3rd President of the Port Harcourt Cosmopolitan District 9141, at Lassie Pavilion in Port Harcourt last Sunday.
Rtn Attoni said the promotion of peace and development was a cardinal objective of the Rotary Club, and assured that his administration would embark on public awareness campaigns and sensitisation programmes against cultism among youths in the Niger Delta.
He added that educational development and healthcare delivery will also receive priority attention by his administration within the catchment of coverage of the district.
He urged fellow rotarians to remain committed to the virtues of “service above self” which is the hallmark of rotary, and thanked the district for the opportunity to serve as the president.
Rtn Attoni also commended his predecessor, Rtn Tamunoibim Semenitari for the outstanding achievements recorded under her tenure, especially in human capital education and health care.
Earlier, in her valedictory speech,the immediate past president of the District, Rtn Tamunoibim Semenitari, had thanked the district for the goodwill and support she enjoyed during her administration.
She expressed confidence in the abilty of the new president to deliver quality services to humanity.
In her remark, the chairman of the installation planning committee, Alaribe Ogbonda thanked members of the committee for their commitment towards the successful inauguration of the new president.
Highlight of the event was the presentation of award to distinguished rotarians.
Taneh Beemene
Niger Delta
Strange Fire Razes Edo Spare Parts Market …Traders Count Losses
An inferno has razed down over 90 shops at Uwelu spare parts market, which is the biggest spare parts market in Egor local government area of Edo state.
The fire, which destroyed goods worth millions in the affected area, was described by traders as having negative impact on their businesses.
It was observed that sections of the market affected include the lines where Mercedes Benz, Mazda, Ford and Toyota parts were sold.
Our correspondent reports that some of the traders collapsed when they visited the scene.
One of them was said to have almost ran into the raging fire but was stopped.
The fire was said to start at about 11:45pm last Monday but lasted till 4am yesterday as fire service men from the University of Benin and the Nigerian Army made efforts to quench it.
Sympathisers were seen around the spare parts market, even as the victims were being consoled.
One of the victims, Festus Maxwell Osaeruoname wondered how the fire spread rapidly when there was no power supply to the market.
“We are yet to ascertain what actually happened that led to the fire. We could not remove anything from our shops.
“Many boys that just got freedom from their masters and opened their shops are yet to repay the loans they took from various banks.”
Chairman of the Spare Parts Dealers Association, Mr Ibie Osaretin Augustine said the fire incident had compounded the low patronage they had been witnessing due to bad state of the road leading to the market.
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Police Kill Notorious Kidnapper In Rivers …We’re Fully Prepared To Tackle Insecurity, Wike Assures …Donates 40 Patrol Vans To Security Agencies …Pledges N30m Bounty On Killers Of RSG Director
-
Politics2 days ago
Sanwo-Olu Urges Unity At Sallah
-
Politics2 days ago
PDP Chieftain Lauds Ihedioha For Engaging Technocrats
-
News5 days ago
RevolutionNow: Court Permits DSS To Detain Sowore For 45 Days …EU, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, CSOs Kick, Blast Buhari
-
Politics2 days ago
Monarch Lauds Wike On Security
-
Sports2 days ago
We’re Ready To Host 2019 RIGAN Games – DG
-
Sports2 days ago
Rivers Angels Coach Lauds Players …As They Beat Osun Babes 2-1
-
Sports2 days ago
CAFCL: Enyimba Confident Of Upstaging Rahimo