Death sentence has its origin from the Bible, several verses of the Scriptures state categorically that whoever takes the life of another shall also be killed. See Gen 9:6, Ex 21:14 and Lev 24:17. It is part of our criminal justice system, although some people are of the opinion that the use of death sentence or penalty should be stopped. Their reasoning is that there maybe a likelihood of wrongful conviction stemming from poor investigation by the Nigerian Police, and also the imperfections of Nigerian criminal justice administration. Consequently, it would be unjust to retain death sentence in the face of such imperfections.

I join the crusaders who believe that anyone who willfully kills does not deserve to live. But the contrary is what plays out in the Nigeria, we live in. There are several confirmed reports of Boko Haram terrorist, that have killed hundreds of people willfully and our criminal justice system is silent about it. Recently it was also confirmed that a Colonel in the Nigerian Army was killed along with others and none of the culprits has been brought to book. Rather people are proposing peace talk with killers of their fellow citizens. Maybe if the law takes its course, death sentence might foreclose the possibility of their wreaking more havoc on the society.

The execution of death sentence is another challenge that is facing our society. The Supreme Court in several reported cases have settled the issue of death sentence. Records have shown that despite the various judgements of the Supreme Court which is final, the execution is farfetched. Very few governors have demonstrated boldness to sign the death warrant. A good example of one is the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole who signed in 2013 and former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau who sign the death warrant. In the vows of the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduju “Life is valued in African Culture”. He even suggested that the law which mandates state governors to sign death warrant-be amended. Infact, he is of the opinion that the mandate to sign the warrant should be reassigned to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). That’s another way to say, let their blood not be on our hands but on the judiciary that passed the sentence.

In my humble opinion, I don’t think the governor have done their jobs well be refusing to sign the warrant. The prisons are heavily congested because the immates on death sentence are still there and more are joining them, since the courts are still giving judgments. The governors should please do the needful and stand up to their responsibilities and sign the warrants. This will decongest the prisons, while they look for a soft landing ground.

Nkechi Bright Ewere