Law/Judiciary
Death Sentence
Death sentence has its origin from the Bible, several verses of the Scriptures state categorically that whoever takes the life of another shall also be killed. See Gen 9:6, Ex 21:14 and Lev 24:17. It is part of our criminal justice system, although some people are of the opinion that the use of death sentence or penalty should be stopped. Their reasoning is that there maybe a likelihood of wrongful conviction stemming from poor investigation by the Nigerian Police, and also the imperfections of Nigerian criminal justice administration. Consequently, it would be unjust to retain death sentence in the face of such imperfections.
I join the crusaders who believe that anyone who willfully kills does not deserve to live. But the contrary is what plays out in the Nigeria, we live in. There are several confirmed reports of Boko Haram terrorist, that have killed hundreds of people willfully and our criminal justice system is silent about it. Recently it was also confirmed that a Colonel in the Nigerian Army was killed along with others and none of the culprits has been brought to book. Rather people are proposing peace talk with killers of their fellow citizens. Maybe if the law takes its course, death sentence might foreclose the possibility of their wreaking more havoc on the society.
The execution of death sentence is another challenge that is facing our society. The Supreme Court in several reported cases have settled the issue of death sentence. Records have shown that despite the various judgements of the Supreme Court which is final, the execution is farfetched. Very few governors have demonstrated boldness to sign the death warrant. A good example of one is the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole who signed in 2013 and former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau who sign the death warrant. In the vows of the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduju “Life is valued in African Culture”. He even suggested that the law which mandates state governors to sign death warrant-be amended. Infact, he is of the opinion that the mandate to sign the warrant should be reassigned to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). That’s another way to say, let their blood not be on our hands but on the judiciary that passed the sentence.
In my humble opinion, I don’t think the governor have done their jobs well be refusing to sign the warrant. The prisons are heavily congested because the immates on death sentence are still there and more are joining them, since the courts are still giving judgments. The governors should please do the needful and stand up to their responsibilities and sign the warrants. This will decongest the prisons, while they look for a soft landing ground.
Nkechi Bright Ewere
Law/Judiciary
Monarch Lauds Wike Over Anti-Cultism Unit
The Eze Ali Omokpirikwu, Eze Okechuwku Okah, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the siting of the antti-cultism unit in Elele.
Eze Okah, who said this during a courtesy call on him by a non governmental organization: Elele Voice in his palace also commended the Governor for upgrading the Elele traditional stool to first class.
He said that the sitting of the anticultism unit in the community has made the area to be more secured for business activities.
According to him, the administration of Governor Wike is unprecedented especially in the areas of security, infrastructure and sanitation.
The traditional ruler who particularly commended the Governor for the unveiling of the Operation Sting security outfit, stressed that by the unveiling, the Governor has shown that Rivers State has no place for criminals adding that the Governor needs more supports to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.
Eze Okah also told them that his decision to donate transformers to the community was to ensure constant power supply as over 20 communties in Elele have not had power supply in the last five years.
Earlier, the leader of the group, Mr Smart Johnson said that the group was in his palace to thank him for the donation of transformers to Elele community.
Johnson said that the kind gesture has restored the economy of the area, adding that the group would not relent in mobilizing support for the traditional ruler.
Meanwhile, the Deputy leader of Ikwerre Legislative Assembly, Hon. Amadi Jacob has called on the police authorities to investigate the alleged extortion activities of men of Operation Sting along the Elele-Owerri road.
Speaking in an interview with newsmen, he said that the activities of the police officers have brought shame to the people and advised the outfit to resist the temptation of being compromised in the performance of their duties.
Law/Judiciary
We’re Making Progress Against Banditry -CAS
The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Saddique Abrubaka, says the military has substantially contained emerging banditry in some parts of the country in addition to the successes recorded in the fight against insurgency in the North East.
Abubakar said this on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen in Yola.
Abubakar was in Yola to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir with officers and men of the Air Task Force, engaged in the fight against insurgency in the north east.
He said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) would continue to motivate its personnel to boost their morale in the task of keeping Nigeria and the society safe.
“We are making progress and all hands most be on deck to address the challenges, particularly the new challenge of banditry,” he said.
According to him, the NAF has established the quick Response Units in some states to bring security closer to the people.
The CAS lauded Nigerians for their understanding and urged the public to do more in terms of volunteering timely relevant information to security agencies.
He noted that the provision of adequate and effective security information to relevant authorities was the obligation of all Nigerians.
“I want to emphasize that security is not just about security agencies; everybody has a role to play to ensure Nigeria is secured,” Abubakar said.
While reiterating the commitment of NAF to ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria, the CAS lauded the Federal Government for doing a lot in equipping NAF in terms of aircraft and training to discharge its responsibility.
He lauded the performances of officers and men of the air task force, pointing out that his decision of always marking festive periods with them at the frontline was among others, to appreciate them and boost their morale to do more in discharging their assigned tasks.
Law/Judiciary
Bus Driver Commits Suicide At Mechanic Workshop In Lagos
The Lagos State Police Command says a 43-year-old commercial bus driver has been found dead at a mechanic workshop after allegedly taking a liquid substance suspected to be sniper.
The spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.
Elkana said the Shomolu Pedro Police Station received an information that one Kabiru Bello of No. 77, Owode Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, allegedly drank a liquid substance suspected to be sniper.
He said that the incident happened on Saturday at about 12.56p.m inside his Volkswagen commercial bus with registration number AKD-724 XM while at a mechanic workshop at Ladylack Bus stop, Shomolu.
“He was rushed to Adesola clinic, Shomolu, where he was confirmed dead. Homicide detectives visited the scene. One empty bottle of chemical substances suspected to be sniper was recovered.
“The corpse has been deposited in mortuary for autopsy,” he said.
Similarly, the police at Ilemba Hausa area of Lagos have recovered two locally made single barrel guns with 12 cartridges, one laptop and one mobile phone inside a vehicle abandoned by suspected robbers.
The police spokesman said the recovery was made on Saturday at about 9.30 p.m. after the Ilemba Hausa Police Station received a distress call that one Wale Lawal was dispossessed of his laptop by some armed robbers.
Elkana said the policemen deployed to the scene gave the hoodlums “a hot chase where the suspected robbers abandoned their black Honda vehicle with registration number KJA-705 BU containing the recovered items.
“The vehicle was moved to the station for further investigation.” he said.
