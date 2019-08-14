Chieftaincy Stools, Not Democratic Stools -Monarch

Chieftaincys stools have been described as non-domocratic or political stools but purely traditional solely to serve traditional purposes for effective administration of the people.

King Leslie N Eke gave this indication when he played host to the Bishop, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Evo, Rt Revd Innocent U. Ordu, Monday at his palace in Woji.

The Eze Woji/ Nyerisi Eli Woji explained that no one could emerge and pronounce himself King without possessing the requisite traditional qualities, adding that such amounted to abuse and shame to the culture and tradition, custom of Evo Kingdom and the entire Ikwerre land.

King Eke, who also is the Eze Oha lll , Evo Kingdom, pointed out that Kingship in Woji was not for everyone, but for those who have royalty in them.

On the visit of the Anglican bishop, he said it was of great significance to his Kingdom, and added that the Bishop is a hard working person.

The Eze Gbakagbaka, further commended Bishop Ordu, for the role he played in his Kingdom, hinting that he will support the church during its synod in his area.

In his speech, Bishop Innocent Ordu said that his visit to the monarch synod was to inform and invite him to this year’s annual synod which kick- started on Wednesday in Evo Diocese and to end on Sunday, August 18,2019.

He revealed that, the Synod was the highest legislative arm of the Anglican Church, adding that the synod was where the senior members of the church meet every year to discuss the issues affecting the church.

“Synod is the highest legislative arm of the Anglican Church where senior members meet every year in a session to discuss matters affecting the church. The church that have good relationship with the community will consider it very important to visit the King” he added.

He further noted that they would commission a school built by the diocese during the synod.

However, he thanked the monarch and his Council of Chiefs for receiving him and his entourage in his palace, pointing out that late Eze Frank Eke, the father of the monarch played an important role in creating the Evo Diocese ten years ago.

Kiadum Edookor