Xenophobia: NANS Shuts Down Shoprite Mall In Ogun
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Saturday shutdown South Africa’s grocery chain, Shoprite at Ota in Ogun State.
Our correspondent reports that the students picketed the shopping mall to protest what they described as unrestrained xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
Scores of young Nigerians residing in South Africa have been brought home in body bags in recent years, having been killed in apparent xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid nation.
The Shoprite mall was shutdown around 11:10 a.m. in the presence of police officers, with shoppers hurriedly ordered out of the mall.
The students carried placards with inscriptions: “South Africans must go. Enough of the killing of our brothers, sisters and relatives in South Africa. You can’t continue to kill our people and still feed fat on us.’’
Speaking, the national public relations officer of NANS, Azeez Adeyemi, said that “NANS’ leadership under its president, Danielson Bamidele, have resolved to champion the struggle of putting sense back into lawless South Africans.
“It seems the government of South Africa derives pleasure from the senseless killings and sees the continuous xenophobic attacks on Nigerians residents in South Africa as a norm.
“NANS’ struggle against xenophobia has moved beyond ordinary street protests.
“Our target now is to mobilise Nigerian students and Nigerians towards truncating the smooth running of South African businesses in Nigeria.
“We shall resume here at Shoprite, Stanbic IBTC, MTN and Multichoice on August 14 for a total shut down.
“This is a struggle that will continue until victory of purpose is achieved,” Mr Adeyemi said.
It was gathered that it would kill three South Africans living in Nigeria for every one Nigerian killed in South Africa, while it would also destroy three South African businesses in retaliation for any Nigerian business destroyed in South Africa.
‘Nobody Can Stop PDP In Kogi Guber Election’
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says no amount of threats, harassment and attempts to intimidate its members and supporters by compromised security agents would deter it from standing together in victory, with the people of Kogi State in the November 16 Governorship election.
A statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said that, “The people of Kogi State have already made up their minds to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC), which has only brought excruciating poverty, deprivation, suicide, wanton looting, impunity and total disregard to the wellbeing of citizens; and nothing can detract from the people’s resolve to free their state from the oppressive clutches of the APC.
“The PDP alerts Nigerians on how gunmen dressed in military uniform have been invading homes of PDP members including the Chairman of Okene LGA chapter of the party, Musa Adelabu, who the gunmen abducted to an unknown destination”.
According to him, “Only three days ago, another vocal member of the PDP in Kogi State, Abdlu-salam Kunaye, was picked up in a similar manner.
“The PDP has information that the assailants were sponsored and detailed by desperate elements in APC that have become frenetic over the overwhelming rejection of their party in Kogi State.
“The APC is aware that it has already lost grounds in Kogi State, following its woeful performance in the last four years under the out-going Governor Yahaya Bello, and as such, it is seeking ways to muscle its way by manipulations, harassment, coercing and bullying, which will be resolutely resisted by the people of Kogi State.
“Our party has also been made aware of how a long list of Kogi citizens and PDP supporters has been submitted to certain compromised security agents and urges the Police and military high command to take steps to curb the situation.
“The PDP, in unequivocal terms, states that it stands with the people of Kogi State in firm resistance to any heinous plot by the APC to prevent the people from voting them out in November.
“Our party, therefore, demands the immediate release of our Okene LGA chairman and all those abducted, as their incarceration is already raising tension capable of sparking serious consequences.
“The people of Kogi State are looking up to the PDP to rescue the state from tyranny and nothing can stop them from achieving their resolve of voting in the PDP, which is their party of choice, in the November 16 governorship election”.
The party promised to stand together in victory with the people of the state.
184 Doctors From Seven Countries Write Buhari Over El-Zakzaky
One hundred and eighty-four physicians from seven Islamic countries in a letter to the Federal Government called for the transfer of jailed Shiite leader, Sheikh Ibrahim el-Zakzaky, to a well-equipped hospital due to his critical conditions.
As reported by the Fars News yesterday, the group of doctors from Pakistan, India, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq in the letter pointed to el-Zakzaky’s physical conditions, and asked the Federal Government of Nigeria to transfer him to a well-equipped hospital as soon as possible.
The full text of the letter is as follows:
“In the name of God, the healer
From the community of doctors
To the President of the Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Buhari.
In the past several months, the world has constantly received troubling news regarding the health of one of the prominent figures in Nigeria, Shaikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.
Both Shaikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife are kept in prison and the health status of both of them is very alarming.
We have chosen to be doctors even after knowing that this job is very difficult and troublesome, but we chose to save people’s lives and preferred the health of the society over our personal interests.
According to the medical reports regarding the health status of Shaikh Ibrahim Zakzaky:
1. He is suffering from a total blindness in the left eye, and is also suffering from vision problems in the right, eye including glaucoma and progressive macular atrophy. According to the diagnosis of the visiting physicians, Shaikh Zakzaky will lose his vision sooner or later if the current circumstances do not change.
2. He has shown symptoms of Ischemic heart disease which can lead to Myocardial Infraction.
3. He is also suffering from severe cervical spondylosis which has resulted to nerve root compression and symptoms are progressive causing insomnia.
4. The experiments show that he has heavy metal toxicity including Lead and Cadmium. Laboratory tests that are performed on May 31st, 2019 show that blood lead level is 171.94µg/dl. Later on June 18th, 2019 this level was reported to be 231.48µg while in the last laboratory test the blood lead level was three times more than the toxicity level (grade 5 of poisoning).
“Based on the points highlighted above, Shaikh Ibrahim Zakzaky should be transferred to a well- equipped medical center that has Neuro-ophthalmologist, glaucoma specialist and low vision expert, cardiologist, orthopedist and neurologist. Also he may need to have a surgery to reduce intraocular pressure.
“We, doctors of different nationalities cannot take the health of any human for granted. This is something that is inherent in our obligation as doctors. Ignoring the critical health status of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky can end up in irreparable consequences.
“We request the government and parliament of Nigeria to immediately transfer him to a well-equipped hospital to prevent any unfortunate incidents.”
The News outlet then listed the doctors who signed the letter as follows:
Dr Abbas alahmad, Pediatrician, Syria
Dr Abd alkrim Hariri, Neurosurgeon, Syria
Dr Abd almonaam hsanato, Radiologist, Syria
Dr Abdo salami, Dentist, Syria
Dr Addel maheiri, Maxillofacial Specialist, Syria
Dr Ahmad alrahal, Otorhinolaryngologist, Syria
Dr Ahmaad alzien, Thoracic Internist, Syria
Dr Ahmad nasrullah, Dentist, Syria
Dr Ajmal Farooq, General practitioner, India
Dr Alla Aldrin Hassan, Neurosurgeon, Syria
Dr Allaa allnassan, General Surgeon
Dr Amar kiali, Ophtalmologist, Syria
Dr Anas hellali, General Surgeon, Syria
Dr Asma Khalid, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Bakri dablloni, Orthopedic Surgeon, Syria
Dr Bassel alshaher, Dentist, Syria
Dr Bsam kedeh, Gastroenterologist, Syria
Dr Fadi alaar, Vascular Surgeon, Syria
Dr Farhat, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Fizza Batool Zaidi, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Furqan Ali khan, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Hania Batool Zaidi, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Hassam Saleem, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Hassan alkhatib, Vascular Surgeon, Syria
Dr Hassan Khalil, Internist, Syria
Dr Houda abdalhadi, Internist, Syria
Dr Ibrahim hadid, Urologist, Syria
Dr Idrak Hussain Bhat, General practitioner, India
Dr Iftikar Hussain, General practitioner, India
Dr Kashaf Zehra Durrani, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Mamdoh zitoni, Orthopedic Surgeon, Syria
Dr Manaaf sharbjii, Orthopedic Surgeon, Syria
Dr Mhmmod Nasser, Gastroenterologist, Syria
Dr Mirza Arsalan, General practitioner, India
D.Mohamad mohiedin, Pediatrician, Syria
Dr Mohanad battal, Pediatric Surgeon, Syria
Dr mohanad naasan, General Surgeon, Syria
Dr Mohanad zanoube, Ophtalmologist, Syria
Dr Mohd Yaseen Mir, General practitioner, India
Dr Motaz alhmod, General Surgeon, Syria
Dr Muhammad Ajmal Hussain, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Muhammad Ali Kazmi, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Muhammad ali raseed, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Muhammad Amjad Hussain, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Muhammad Baqir, 4 year resident internal medicine, Pakistan
Dr Mouhamad batikh, General Surgeon, Syria
Dr Muhammad Farhan, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Myllad zahlloq, Vascular Surgeon, Syria
Dr Ossama attar, General Surgeon, Syria
Dr Owais Raza General practioner (MBBS), Pakistan
Dr Owais Siddique, General practitioner, India
Dr Raja Munawa, General practitioner, India
Dr Saman Fatima, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Samer alhames, Thoracic Surgeon, Syria
Dr Samer sharbo, Vascular Surgeon, Syria
Dr Sami bitar, Nephrologist, Syria
Dr Saqib Hussain, General practitioner, India
Dr Sharaf ud deen, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Showkat Hussain Dar, General practitioner, India
Dr Shyar mostafa, Neurosurgeon, Syria
Dr Suhail Ahmad Mir, General practitioner, India
Dr Syed ali kuamil, General practitioner Pakistan
Dr Syed Muntazir Mousavi, General practitioner, India
Dr Syed Wafadar Hussain Naqvi, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Syeada Maimoona Batool Rizvi, General practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Taher farfotli, Neurologist, Syria
Dr Tahssin hmidi, General Surgeon, Syria
Dr Waael akari, General Surgeon, Syria
Dr wisaam dieb, General Surgeon, Syria
Dr Yamen yousuf, Neurosurgeon, Syria
Dr Yassin alrahal, Orthopedic Surgeon, Syria
Dr Yousef sabsabi, Orthopedic Surgeon, Syria
Dr Zaher and allaziz, Vascular Surgeon, Syria
Dr Zaher batal, Nutritionist, Syria
Dr Zaid Jeelani, General practitioner, India
Dr Zeeshan Hadier, Liver transplant surgeon, Pakistan
Dr Arezoo Mohtasham, Radiology Resident, Iran
Dr Azadeh Hashemi, Radiology Resident, Afghanistan
Dr Abolfazl Mohammadi, Orthopedic Surgeon, Iran
Dr Amanollah Karami, Ophtalmologist, Iran
Dr Amir Rahmanian, Emergency Medicine Resident, Iran
Dr Amirhossein Izadyar, General PractitionePractitioner, Iran
Dr Aniseh Aliabadi, Dermatology Resident, Iran
Dr Hamed Abdi, Internist, Iran
Dr Hojjat Madarshahi, otorhinolaryngologist, Iran
Dr Hasan Boskabadi, Pediatrician and Neonatal Specialist, Iran
Dr Hasan Rajabi, Iran
Dr Hasan Sezavar, Iran
Dr Hossein Amirzargir, Urolohist, Iran
Dr Hossein Mohaddes Ardebili, Psychiatric Resident, Iran
Dr Hamidreza Safaei, Radiology Resident, Iran
Dr Hourieh Soleimani, Radiology Resident, Iran
Dr Rahil Daghmagh, General Practitioner, Lebanon
Dr Rose sadat Shamsa, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Reyhaneh Aminorroaya, Elderly Medicine Specialist, Iran
Dr Zahra Behnam Rasouli, Obstetrics and Gynecology Resident, Iran
Dr Zahra Jafar, General Practitioner, Lebanon
Dr Zahra Joshaghani, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist, Iran
Dr Zahra Khalili Matinzadeh, Pediatrician, Iran
Dr Zahra Movahedinia, General practitioner, Iran
Dr Zahra Moaddab Shoar, Dentist, Iran
Dr Zeinab Babasafari, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Sajedeh Mousavi, Physical Medicine Resident, Iran
Dr Saiedeh Khatami, Dentist, Iran
DT Soleiman Heidari, Toracic Surgeon, Iran
Dr Samaneh Rahmani, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Seyed Javad Hosseininezhad, Neurologist, Iran
Dr Syed Zaker Hossein Naqvi, General Practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Syed Omran Hyder Zeidi, General Practitioner, Pakistan
Dr Seyed Mohammadreza Parizadeh, Biochemistry Ph.D, Iran
Dr Seyed Mohammadsadegh Mirzaei, general Practitioner, Iran
Dr Seyed Moadkazem Mozaffari, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Seyed Naser Emadi, International Dermatologist, Iran
Dr Seyedeh Afsar Sharafi, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist, Iran
Dr Seyedeh Zeinab Hashemi Javaheri, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Saeb Aliabadi, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Seddigheh Ayati, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist, Iran
Dr Tahereh Labbaf, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist, Iran
Dr Arefeh Edalatian, Obstetrics and Gynecology Resident, Iran
Dr Atefeh Kermanshahi, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Abbas Shojaei, Otorhinolaryngologist, Iran
Dr Azra Rashidnezhad, Neurology Resident, Iran
Dr Afraalshahrstani, Pediatric Resident, Iraq
Dr Atieh Mohebbi, Radiology Resident, Iran
Dr Atieh Mohammadzadeh Vatanchi, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist, Iran
Dr Ali Ebrahimzadeh, Iran
Dr Ali Anjomshoa, Anesthesiologist, Iran
Dr Ali Taghiparvar, Epidemiologist, Iran
Dr Ali Rezazadeh, Internist, Iran
Dr Ali Fazli, Anesthesiologist, Iran
Dr Ali Madarshahi, Internal Surgeon, Iran
Dr Fatemeh Ouchi Ardebili, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Fatemeh Taghizadeh, Physical Medicine Resident, Iran
Dr Fatemeh Joshaghani, Dentist, Iran
Dr Fatemeh Dadelahi, Radiology Resident, Iran
Dr Fatemeh Mehrparvar, Dentist, Iran
Dr Fouzieh Takhari, Obstetrics and Gynecology Resident, Afghanistan
Dr Ghasem Amini, Surgery Resident, Iran
Dr Kamal Heydari, Dentist, Iran
Dr Leila Moaddab Shoar, Radiotherapy and Oncology Specialist, Iran
Dr Majid Habibzadeh Moghaddam, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Majid Abdollahi, Emergency Medicine Specialist, Iran
Dr Majid Ghayour Mobarhen, Nutritionist, Iran
Dr Mohammad Ebrahimi, Iran
Dr Mohammad Sajjadi, Psychiatrist, Iran
Dr Mohammad Sadeghi, Iran
Dr Mohammadtaghi Rajabi Mashhadi, Surgeon, Iran
Dr MohammadJafar Modabber Azizi, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Mohammadreza Behrouz, Iran
Dr Mohammadreza Javdani, Family Medicine Resident, Iran
Dr Mohammadali Kiani, Gastroenterologist, Iran
Dr Mahmoud Jozhaghani, Cornea Specialist, Iran
Dr Mahmoud Fatemi, Radiology Resident, Iran
Dr Mahya Yargholi, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist, Iran
Dr Morteza Amiri Soleimani, Orthopedic Surgeon, Iran
Dr Morteza Tajaddodi, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Maryam Sadat Paknezhad, Iranian Traditional Medicine Specialist, Iran
Dr Maryam Rezaeian, Dentist, Afghanistan
Dr Maryam Yargholi, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist, Iran
Dr Mozhgan Mahmoudian, Radiology Resident, Iran
Dr Masoud Maleki, Dermatologist, Iran
Dr Masoud Mahdavi, Radiologist, Iran
Dr Mostafa Jafari, Internist, Iran
Dr Malihe Akbari, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Malihe Hatefipour, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Mahdi Oughli, Internist, Iran
Dr Mahdi Mokhtari, Ophtalmologist, Iran
Dr Mahdieh Pouryazdanpanah, Nutritionist, Iran
Dr Mahdi Miri, Internist, Iran
Dr Mahsa Kia, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Milad Hadadi, Dentist, Iran
Dr Najmeh Khodadadi, Iran
Dr Najmeh Zamani, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Narjes Khatoun Movahedi Rad, General Practitioner, Iran
De Narges Salehi, Cardiologist, Iran
Dr Narges Arabzadeh, Internist, Iran
Dr Nasrollah Hamraz, Internist, Afghanistan
Dr Nafiseh Kazemi Rad, Radiology Resident, Iran
Dr Nafiseh Aliabadi, Pediatric Resident, Iran
Dr Nayerreh Khadem Ghayebi, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist, Iran
Dr Hadi Hasanzadeh, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Hadi Sherouni, Otorhinolaryngologist, Iran
Dr Hadi Jalali, General Practitioner, Iran
Dr Rezaei, Interventional Cardiologist, Afghanistan.
Eid-El-Kabir: Wike, Secondus, Obi Felicitate With Muslims
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the Prophet.
In a Sallah message, yesterday, Wike said Eid-el-Kabir is a season of love, peace, friendship and sacrifice.
He urged all Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance which would promote peace across the country and enhance national development.
Wike assured the people of Rivers State that the government would work with the security agencies to ensure that all citizens celebrate the Sallah in peace and harmony.
He congratulated the Muslim community in Rivers State on the Sallah celebration, assuring them that his administration would continue to partner with them to move the state forward.
The governor thanked the state Muslim community for the consistent support that they have always extended to his administration.
Also, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, urged Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray for the unity and stability of Nigeria.
Secondus, in a statement issued, yesterday in Abuja by his Media Aide, Mr Ike Abonyi, to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, said Nigeria’s present situation required God’s intervention.
He said intense prayers for the country had become very necessary more than ever before.
The PDP national chairman said the killing of innocent souls and security situation should be enough mitigation to plead to God to save the country.
He said that the festival period provided citizens with an opportunity to put aside every political, religious and ethnic sentiment to unite against common challenges.
Secondus admonished the people to seize the chance to return to God in supplication to change the country’s situation.
“I charge you not to allow challenges of now make you lose your dignity and modesty as a people and miss the essence and meaning of Eid-el-Kabir festivity and the divine succour it brings, in assuring us that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel,’’ he said.
Secondus urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country in spite of experienced challenges, but to recommit their individual and collective security and economic welfare in the hands of God.
The chairman on behalf of the PDP National Executive Committee wished all Nigerians joyful and peaceful celebrations.
Similarly, Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has asked Muslims to use the period of Eid el Kabir celebration to pray God to beam His searchlight on Nigeria and revive it.
The former governor of Anambra State, in a statement, yesterday, said that God has destined Nigeria to be great but human failings have led the nation to its present state.
“We must all therefore return to God in deep supplication to save our country and time like this provides huge opportunity for us to cry to God for justice and fair play in our land”, he said.
“Without Justice and freedom this society cannot blossom, let us therefore in unison cry to God for mercy by providing people conscious and God fearing political leadership,” he added.
Obi lamented the prevailing hardship in the country including the needless blood-letting but urged the people not to allow it affect their spirit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co existence which Sallah festivity is about.
“Nigerians should use this year’s Eid-El Kabir festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development”, he added.
Obi admonished the government to relax the tensed situation in the country by seeking a pragmatic solution to the increasing security challenges and following the rule of law and respect for the rights of citizens as required by democracy.
Obi wished all Nigerians a happy Sallah celebration and prayed for enduring justice and peace.
However, as the Muslim Ummah celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Supo Samson Ayokunle has called on governments at all levels to do everything within their power to curb criminality in the country, by using “more technologically-based surveillance and prompt action against violence of any disguise”.
The CAN president also urged governments at all levels to consider the responsibility given to them to govern the citizenry as a divine call, by being more “committed and practical” in carrying out their mandate of securing the lives and property of Nigerians.
Ayokunle through the National Director, Legal and Public Affairs of CAN, Evangelist Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, stated this while delivering his Sallah message for the Muslim Ummah in the country, yesterday.
He said, “The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Rev. Dr Supo Samson Ayokunle on behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria felicitates with the Sultan of Sokoto, the President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Co-Chairman Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), His Eminence, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III and the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria as they celebrate Ed-el-Kabir.
According to him, “This is a period for deeper reflection on the challenges of Nigeria and the need to build confidence in one another by deliberate show of love for peace building.
“We urge Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to be reminded that we have no any other nation to call ours beside Nigeria hence the need for all well meaning Nigerians to be patriotic and support the fight against insurgency, kidnapping and all forms of insecurity and criminality bedevilling Nigeria”, he maintained.
“Government at all levels are urged to consider the responsibility given to them to govern the people as a divine calling and be more committed and practical in carrying out their mandate of securing the lives and property of the citizens.
“It is our hope and prayers that the challenges of our nation will very soon be a thing of the past as Nigerians renew their commitment to God at this trying moment.
“We call on the government to do everything to rightly curb criminality in the nation through more technologically based surveillance and prompt action against violence in any disguise”, Ayokunle stressed.
The CAN president wished all Muslims in the country a peaceful and wonderful Sallah celebration.
