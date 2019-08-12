Politics
Wike Proscribes Youth Groups
Security issues dominated events in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week, as the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike took bolder steps in a renewed fight by his administration against criminality, especially cultism.
The Governor handed over 40 patrol vans fitted with modern communication gadgets to security agencies in the state to equip them for a more formidable fight against criminality in the state.
At the hand over event which took place, Thursday, at the Government House, Governor Wike declared that the state government was fully prepared and would do everything required to protect lives and property.
He said that the new support to the security outfits was in appreciation of the successes recorded since the launching of Operation Sting in the state.
Wike further disclosed that the state government would establish a trust fund to carter for families of police officers who lose their lives while fighting crime.
Governor Wike also announced the proscription of youth groups and said youth groups in the state had been over run by cultists.
He said: “Anybody operating under a youth body henceforth will be arrested by security agencies. Before you contest for any youth body’s leadership you must send the names to the DSS and police for screening. If they are cultists, we will not allow them to operate”.
He announced a N30 million bounty on anyone who gives useful information that will lead to the arrest of those who killed a director with the Rivers State Government during the Choba crisis in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
He said, N30million bounty will also be given to whoever gives useful information that will lead to the arrest of a notorious cultist called Bobrisky in Gokana Local Government Area.
Dramatically, in less than 24 hours , the alleged notorious Bobrisky was captured by the Nigerian Army. Governor Wike disclosed news of the capture during a meeting he held following day, being Friday, with the leaders of Rumuolumeni community.
He charged Rumuolumeni community to cooperate with security agencies by dishing out to them useful information, noting that the community is one of the flashpoints in the state where criminals use as exit point.
At the meeting held at Government House, Governor Wike assured the Rumuolumeni community that the state government would construct their key roads and urged them to always support his administration.
Governor Wike last Monday, received report from the committee Set up to investigate and audit the financial transactions of the 23 local government councils in the state from May 2018 to May 2019.
He commended the committee which was headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo,for doing a good job, and however, noted that from the preliminary report which he read, it was scandalous considering the involvement of principal officers in financial transactions undermining due processes.
Wike urged council chairmen and top government officials to always work to develop their areas and leave worthy legacies.
Earlier, chairman of the committee, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, thanked Governor Wike for his commitment to the development of Rivers State.
She said all council chairmen and relevant officials participated in the exercise, and that to ensure professionalism, the committee engaged the services of three reputable auditing firms.
Within the week under review, Wike convened a meeting with environmental sanitation service providers in Government House and expressed concern over what he described as poor and unacceptable situation of Port Harcourt city.
He blamed the service providers of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) for not living up to the expectation of the government and people of Rivers State.
Emphasising that his administration is desirous of restoring back the lost ‘Garden City status of Port Harcourt and gave the service providers one week to clean up their various beats or stand the risk of losing their job.
The Brick House landlord also received the Board and Management of Philips Project Central Limited last Tuesday when the company paid him a courtesy visit.
At the meeting, the governor declared that the state government would work with the firm to equip the state owned hospitals and also train staff that would maintain the health facilities.
Chris Oluoh
Politics
Eid-El-Kabir: PDP Calls For Selflessness, Trust In God
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerians to use this year’s Eid-el-Kabir to imbibe life of total trust in the Almighty God in all spheres of life.
The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, over the weekend in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan said that Eid-el-Kabir offered man great lessons on selflessness and absolute trust in God, as exemplified in the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
He called on all compatriots to use the occasion to pray for the nation, reach out and share with the less privileged, the deprived as well as victims of escalated insecurity in various parts of the country.
“The PDP urges prayers and support for our gallant troops who are making sacrifices and putting their lives daily on the line in protecting our nation.
“Nigerians should always remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by reaching out to their families at this trying time.
“The party also charges leaders in all walks of life, including public office holders, faith-based and community leaders, captains of industry and employers of labour to note that their positions are bestowed on them by God for service to humanity, and for which they must give account.”
Ologbondiyan prayed for the unity, peace, stability and development of the nation, while wishing Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
Politics
Senate President Commiserates With Yobe Flood Victims
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the government and people of Yobe State over the devastating flood disaster in Ngalda community in Fika Local Government Area of the state.
Lawan expressed his feelings in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja over the weekend.
According to reports, the floods from several days of persistent rainfall destroyed over 300 houses, schools, farmlands and livestock.
Lawan said he shared in the grief of those affected and in earlier ones in other places like Galadimawa in the Federal Capital Territory, which claimed the life of a senior civil servant; and in Lokoja, Kogi State.
He however commended the Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni, for promptly responding to the report of the disaster by directing the State Environmental Management Agency to provide relief materials for the victims.
He therefore urged relevant agencies of government at the federal level, development partners and other kind-hearted Nigerians to complement the efforts of the state and local governments in bringing succour to the affected Nigerians.
He also called on government at all levels to deploy resources at their disposal in proactively tackling the recurrent menace of flood and other environmental disasters.
He said this would ensure that Nigerians are no longer perennial victims of preventable disasters.
Lawan assured the victims of the concern of the ninth National Assembly over their plight.
He added that the National Assembly would also be at the forefront of every effort deemed necessary to safeguard Nigerians against destructive environmental elements.
He said this would include providing prompt and appropriate relief wherever disaster may unavoidably occur in the country.
Politics
PDP Chieftain Lauds Ihedioha For Engaging Technocrats
Coordinator of PDP Volunteer Team (PVT), Imo State, Mr Cannice Nwosu, on Saturday lauded Gov Emeka Ihedioha for engaging technocrats in the rebuilding process of the state.
Nwosu told newsmen that the state governor had fast-tracked economic and infrastructure development in a very short period.
He expressed confidence in the ability of the governor to return the state to prosperity through his people-oriented policies and all inclusive government.
“Ihedioha has restored due process in Imo State and all inclusive governance with best known technocrats and brains within a shortest period of time,” Nwosu said.
The PDP chieftain who is also chairmanship aspirant for Mbaitoli LGA, described as extraordinary the achievements of the governor.
According to him, we never witnessed this kind of achievement and vision in the last eight years.
Nwosu called on Imo people to continue to support the governor who, he said, has the capacity to take the state to higher grounds.
He commended Governor Ihedioha for championing a purposeful war against corruption in the state which he noted was yielding fruits.
The chairmanship aspirant promised to work in synergy with the state governor if elected chairman, especially in rooting out corrupt officers at the grassroots.
Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State engaged technocrats like Prof Viola Onwuliri, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to revamp the state education system.
Ihedioha also appointed Chief Jasper Ndubuaku, a technocrat as chairman of Imo Recovery Team (IRT) to recover all stolen funds and property of the state by corrupt officers.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
Serena Tops Forbes’ Female Rich List
-
Sports3 days ago
Joshua Wants To Get Boxing Passion Back
-
Sports3 days ago
Wydad To Challenge CAF’s Decision, Again
-
Politics3 days ago
Reps Fault Court Ruling On Edo Assembly, Plan Appeal
-
Politics3 days ago
LG Boss Alerts FG On Imminent Bridge Collapse
-
Politics3 days ago
Umahi Inaugurates New Cabinet, 12 Commissioners Retain Portfolios
-
Sports3 days ago
Heavy Weights In Action As Champions Leaque Race Begins In Africa
-
Sports3 days ago
Rivers Angels Are Best In NWFL-Coach Okon