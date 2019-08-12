Wike Proscribes Youth Groups

Security issues dominated events in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week, as the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike took bolder steps in a renewed fight by his administration against criminality, especially cultism.

The Governor handed over 40 patrol vans fitted with modern communication gadgets to security agencies in the state to equip them for a more formidable fight against criminality in the state.

At the hand over event which took place, Thursday, at the Government House, Governor Wike declared that the state government was fully prepared and would do everything required to protect lives and property.

He said that the new support to the security outfits was in appreciation of the successes recorded since the launching of Operation Sting in the state.

Wike further disclosed that the state government would establish a trust fund to carter for families of police officers who lose their lives while fighting crime.

Governor Wike also announced the proscription of youth groups and said youth groups in the state had been over run by cultists.

He said: “Anybody operating under a youth body henceforth will be arrested by security agencies. Before you contest for any youth body’s leadership you must send the names to the DSS and police for screening. If they are cultists, we will not allow them to operate”.

He announced a N30 million bounty on anyone who gives useful information that will lead to the arrest of those who killed a director with the Rivers State Government during the Choba crisis in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He said, N30million bounty will also be given to whoever gives useful information that will lead to the arrest of a notorious cultist called Bobrisky in Gokana Local Government Area.

Dramatically, in less than 24 hours , the alleged notorious Bobrisky was captured by the Nigerian Army. Governor Wike disclosed news of the capture during a meeting he held following day, being Friday, with the leaders of Rumuolumeni community.

He charged Rumuolumeni community to cooperate with security agencies by dishing out to them useful information, noting that the community is one of the flashpoints in the state where criminals use as exit point.

At the meeting held at Government House, Governor Wike assured the Rumuolumeni community that the state government would construct their key roads and urged them to always support his administration.

Governor Wike last Monday, received report from the committee Set up to investigate and audit the financial transactions of the 23 local government councils in the state from May 2018 to May 2019.

He commended the committee which was headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo,for doing a good job, and however, noted that from the preliminary report which he read, it was scandalous considering the involvement of principal officers in financial transactions undermining due processes.

Wike urged council chairmen and top government officials to always work to develop their areas and leave worthy legacies.

Earlier, chairman of the committee, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, thanked Governor Wike for his commitment to the development of Rivers State.

She said all council chairmen and relevant officials participated in the exercise, and that to ensure professionalism, the committee engaged the services of three reputable auditing firms.

Within the week under review, Wike convened a meeting with environmental sanitation service providers in Government House and expressed concern over what he described as poor and unacceptable situation of Port Harcourt city.

He blamed the service providers of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) for not living up to the expectation of the government and people of Rivers State.

Emphasising that his administration is desirous of restoring back the lost ‘Garden City status of Port Harcourt and gave the service providers one week to clean up their various beats or stand the risk of losing their job.

The Brick House landlord also received the Board and Management of Philips Project Central Limited last Tuesday when the company paid him a courtesy visit.

At the meeting, the governor declared that the state government would work with the firm to equip the state owned hospitals and also train staff that would maintain the health facilities.

Chris Oluoh