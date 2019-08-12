Politics
Senate President Commiserates With Yobe Flood Victims
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the government and people of Yobe State over the devastating flood disaster in Ngalda community in Fika Local Government Area of the state.
Lawan expressed his feelings in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja over the weekend.
According to reports, the floods from several days of persistent rainfall destroyed over 300 houses, schools, farmlands and livestock.
Lawan said he shared in the grief of those affected and in earlier ones in other places like Galadimawa in the Federal Capital Territory, which claimed the life of a senior civil servant; and in Lokoja, Kogi State.
He however commended the Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni, for promptly responding to the report of the disaster by directing the State Environmental Management Agency to provide relief materials for the victims.
He therefore urged relevant agencies of government at the federal level, development partners and other kind-hearted Nigerians to complement the efforts of the state and local governments in bringing succour to the affected Nigerians.
He also called on government at all levels to deploy resources at their disposal in proactively tackling the recurrent menace of flood and other environmental disasters.
He said this would ensure that Nigerians are no longer perennial victims of preventable disasters.
Lawan assured the victims of the concern of the ninth National Assembly over their plight.
He added that the National Assembly would also be at the forefront of every effort deemed necessary to safeguard Nigerians against destructive environmental elements.
He said this would include providing prompt and appropriate relief wherever disaster may unavoidably occur in the country.
Eid-El-Kabir: PDP Calls For Selflessness, Trust In God
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerians to use this year’s Eid-el-Kabir to imbibe life of total trust in the Almighty God in all spheres of life.
The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, over the weekend in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan said that Eid-el-Kabir offered man great lessons on selflessness and absolute trust in God, as exemplified in the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
He called on all compatriots to use the occasion to pray for the nation, reach out and share with the less privileged, the deprived as well as victims of escalated insecurity in various parts of the country.
“The PDP urges prayers and support for our gallant troops who are making sacrifices and putting their lives daily on the line in protecting our nation.
“Nigerians should always remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by reaching out to their families at this trying time.
“The party also charges leaders in all walks of life, including public office holders, faith-based and community leaders, captains of industry and employers of labour to note that their positions are bestowed on them by God for service to humanity, and for which they must give account.”
Ologbondiyan prayed for the unity, peace, stability and development of the nation, while wishing Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
PDP Chieftain Lauds Ihedioha For Engaging Technocrats
Coordinator of PDP Volunteer Team (PVT), Imo State, Mr Cannice Nwosu, on Saturday lauded Gov Emeka Ihedioha for engaging technocrats in the rebuilding process of the state.
Nwosu told newsmen that the state governor had fast-tracked economic and infrastructure development in a very short period.
He expressed confidence in the ability of the governor to return the state to prosperity through his people-oriented policies and all inclusive government.
“Ihedioha has restored due process in Imo State and all inclusive governance with best known technocrats and brains within a shortest period of time,” Nwosu said.
The PDP chieftain who is also chairmanship aspirant for Mbaitoli LGA, described as extraordinary the achievements of the governor.
According to him, we never witnessed this kind of achievement and vision in the last eight years.
Nwosu called on Imo people to continue to support the governor who, he said, has the capacity to take the state to higher grounds.
He commended Governor Ihedioha for championing a purposeful war against corruption in the state which he noted was yielding fruits.
The chairmanship aspirant promised to work in synergy with the state governor if elected chairman, especially in rooting out corrupt officers at the grassroots.
Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State engaged technocrats like Prof Viola Onwuliri, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to revamp the state education system.
Ihedioha also appointed Chief Jasper Ndubuaku, a technocrat as chairman of Imo Recovery Team (IRT) to recover all stolen funds and property of the state by corrupt officers.
PDP Sweeps LG Polls In Bayelsa
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State in last Saturday’s election organized by the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission last Saturday.
This is as the main opposition party in the State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) boycotted the election over alleged irregularities. Returning Officer for the poll, Mr. Frank Ebikumor, who announced the results last Sunday morning in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital said that Mr. Dengiye Ubarugu of the PDP polled 42,539 votes to defeat ADC, who polled 1,031 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area.
In Southern-Ijaw LGA, the the Returning Officer, Dr. Nwiwu Johnson announced that Mr. Nigeria Kia of the PDP scored 107,150 to defeat AD, who scored 2,489 votes; while in Ekeremor, the Returning Officer, Dr. Victor Ayibatonye, announced that Chief Perekeme Petula emerged winner with 62,529 votes, as other parties had no vote.
Similarly, in Sagbama, the local government area of incumbent Governor, Barr. Henry Seriake Dickson, the Returning Officer, Dr. ThankGod Apere, announced that Mr. Alah Embeleakpo of the PDP had 96,468 votes as other parties had no vote.
In Brass LGA, the Returning Officer, Mr. Timothy Ogiaba, announced that Mr. Victor Isaiah of the PDP scored 28,667 votes, while LP scored 2,948 votes.
Ogbia LGA, Mr. Ebiye Ogoli, the Returning Officer, announced that Mr. Turner Ebinyo of the PDP scored 17,661 votes to defeat ADC, who scored 1,017; while in Yenagoa, the Returning Officer, Dr. Good-head Abraham, declared that Mr. Uroupaye Nimizuoa of the PDP scored 98,831 votes to defeat Mr. Lawrence Kwokwo of ADC, who scored 636 votes.
Speaking, acting Chairman, Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC), Dr. Remember Ogbe, said the process was peaceful in all the areas where elections were conducted.
Ogbe, officially declared the eight PDP candidates as new chairmen of the eight lLocal government councils in the predominantly riverine state; even as 44 political parties took part in the 2019 Bayelsa council poll, with the APC and some others boycotting the process.
Dennis Naku
