Path of Exile Releases New Leap Slam Effect
In truth, Path of Exile is no stranger when it comes to fresh content. After all, the popular action-role playing game has taken the world by storm since its initial release way back in October 2013. Subsequently, the much-celebrated hack and slash adventure has bridged the great divide, crossing platforms in the process.
And thus, has found its way onto both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, such is its wide-reaching appeal.
Today, we have some exciting news for all you PoE fanatics out there, related to in-game content. So, without delay, let’s delve into the heart of the matter.
Recently, Path of Exile took to Twitter to unveil its new leap slam celestial effect. But before we get over-excited by performing a string of celebratory cartwheels in sequence, let’s reminds ourselves of the leap slam itself. Hopefully, by doing so, we can politely inform any newbies along the way. Perfect for those first-timers, fresh on the scene.
At its core, the leap slam is an attack skill — however, it’s often, used for alternative purposes. But we’ll touch on that aspect in a second. Once initiated, the player leaps high into the air, casting down a devasting attack towards the target area. The effects of which deal decent damage and can impact multiple enemies at once.
But perhaps more importantly, it’s guaranteed to stun opponents with full health, allowing you to gain the initiative in battle.
But as hinted at previously, the leap attack also has other uses. Aside from its offensive-based qualities, the leap attack is one of only three skills, that grant the ability to traverse cliffs, gaps, and various obstacles. All of which are features/areas that would typically be inaccessible.
So, there’s a little background intel on the infamous leap attack. But what’s new this time around. Well, I know you’re all chomping at the bit to get a slice of the action. With that in mind, here’s what Path of Exile said via its official Twitter page regarding the new addition.
“We’ve just released the Celestial Leap Slam Effect. Designed in a cosmic theme, this Skill Gem effect creates an illusion of teleportation, making your character visually disappear while using Leap Slam.”
From a visual perspective, it looks great. What’s more, the community appears to be responding well to its implementation. So, what’s the catch? I hear you murmur in disbelief. What is it they say, everything comes at a price?
On that rather costly note, the celestial leap slam effect will set you back a few pennies. That said, at 135 points, it’s quite an expensive microtransaction. But the killer cosmic theme gives it one hell of a kick-ass aesthetic, wouldn’t you say?
Huge season in La Liga for Nigeria duo
With Europe’s major footballing leagues gearing up for the 2019/20 season – some of which have already started – the next few months will be a crucial period for two of Nigeria’s brightest stars.
For Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze, their performances in Spain will be closely scrutinised by all Nigerian football fans – and it is still uncertain what opportunities await this duo in La Liga this season.
Simon is probably the more settled of the two, as he embarks on a second season with Levante.
The Valencia-based club avoided relegation from Spain’s leading division last season, finishing 15th in the table and seven points clear of the dreaded drop zone.
The 24-year-old striker played 24 first-team matches for Levante during 2018/19 and is viewed as a long-term prospect at the club, having joined on a five-year deal.
Simon’s international career is also on an upslope having played in five of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations matches during the summer – including the country’s narrow 1-0 victory over Tunisia in the third-place play-off match.
“Nigeria fans” (CC BY 2.0) by manbeastextraordinaire
This made up, in some part, for his disappointment the previous year when he was named in Nigeria’s preliminary 30-man squad for the 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia. However, injury meant he was unable to make the final 23.
Simon’s chances of collecting silverware with Levante this season is highly unlikely and, according to La Liga betting, the club are currently 2,500/1 with bet365 to lift the title.
Once again their main target will be to finish inside the top 17, so escaping relegation to tier two.
Around 40 miles north of Valencia is Villarreal, where Chukwueze is also embarking on a second campaign in La Liga.
The 20-year-old winger enjoyed a successful debut campaign in 2018/19, having completed a promising season for the club’s ‘B’ team in the Spanish Third Division.
Chukwueze netted eight times for Villarreal in all competitions, including one in a 2-0 Europa League victory over Spartak Moscow in December.
“Nigeria in Action” (CC BY 2.0) by John Pavelka
He also scored the opener in their memorable 4-4 draw with Barcelona during April, when the Catalan giants rescued a point thanks to last-minute goals by Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.
Chukwueze went on to feature in six of Nigeria’s seven games at the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring the opening goal of their 2-1 win over highly-fancied South Africa in their quarter-final encounter in Cairo.
He had made his debut for Nigeria’s senior team on November 20th, 2018, when he was named in the starting line-up ahead of their 0–0 friendly draw against Uganda.
Chukwueze was later selected in Nigeria’s squad for the Under-20s World Cup but Villareal said he could not play in both this competition and the Africa Cup of Nations during the same close-season period.
“Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup” (CC BY-ND 2.0) by Andrea Munich
As for his chances of winning a medal this forthcoming season; they are certainly better than Simon’s but still an unlikely prospect.
Villareal are ranked as the sixth-best bet for the La Liga title in 2019/20, rated 250/1 with bet365, but, once again, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid head the market by quite some distance.
Livescore tennis from professionals
Thanks to the development of technologies, livescore tennis has become a reality for every fan. Now, when the season has already gained momentum, it is always easy to find dozens of games from all over the world in the line of events of the presented site.
If during the season the men’s part of the rating is distinguished by the dominance of the renowned leaders (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic), then women category always have a place for sensation. This was confirmed by Roland Garros tournament. Thus, none of the top-7 female athletes managed to get into the semifinals. Moreover, 2 participants of the semifinal round set their own records. Such competition makes following the development of the matches even more interesting, because it is always very difficult to predict who will be lucky at this time.
All tennis livescores are available in the special section. A big advantage is an attention paid not only to top tournaments, but also to local matches from around the world. You can monitor their results in real time and quickly find the most interesting information.
Monitoring of data in live mode is especially convenient at the initial stages of confrontation, when the number of matches is counted in hundreds. Now, thanks to the informational resource, you will be the first to learn about all the changes in the courts, even despite the fact that events are developing very quickly.
Advantages of choosing the 777score
It is convenient to use the 777score via both a computer and a mobile phone, which is facilitated by a well thought-out interface. All statistical information on matches is updated in real time.
Here, fans can also find the schedule of upcoming matches from around the world. It is their result that determines the place of the athlete in the world ranking. Despite the fact that the intensity of the competition is rapidly increasing, you will always have the latest picture of events, which is repeatedly checked. Transitions between sections on the 777score site are very simple and convenient, so if you visit it to monitor data on several sports at once, then it is not difficult.
There are still dozens of tennis tournaments ahead, the details of which can be found with just a couple of clicks. The rationality of this option to track events has already been appreciated by many fans who have chosen to cooperate with the professionals. Keep up with them to always learn more from the world of your favorite sports. Here you will always find:
- high speed of data updates;
- wide coverage of tournaments;
- ability to track personal statistics of athletes.
Due to all these reasons, the presented resource is so popular among sports fans.
Where Is The Best Place To Bet?
Online sports’ betting is quickly becoming a popular industry in the world. Hundreds of billions of dollars are wagered online every year with many types of bets and games to bet on. Many people gamble for fun, while others make a living out of it. However, the trick lies in finding the best website that caters for your needs and safety. Either way, you can be sure there is a reputable and safe sports betting site that will even payout your winnings quickly.
Betway
For first-timers, Betway offers a 100% sports betting bonus of up to £30. However, to ensure you get to enjoy this, you have to meet the requirements and follow Betway’s welcome bonus rules. First, you’ll have to place a minimum deposit of £10 and place bets equivalent to the value of your initial deposit. Remember, that you must place your qualifying bet within seven days after making your first deposit. However, if you fail to do so, you lose the opportunity to take advantage of the Betway bonus.
Betway has gone an extra mile to ensure that that their betting environment is 100% secure. Their payment processing options are reliable, trusted, and well-recognised. eCORGA – an independent gaming regulator – has given Betway a Safe and Fair certificate thanks to their 128-bit SSL digital encryption. Click here https://www.betway.com.gh/ to place a wager on the site.
Bet365
Bet365 has a mobile app that allows you to use both Android and iPhone devices – download the Android version and iOS version via App Store from the bet365 site itself. The bet365 mobile app is arguably one of the best betting apps, and unlike some competitors, it offers the same functionality and range of betting options as the desktop site. That means options like in-play and live streaming are available on mobile devices, and all primary account services can also be accessed.
In terms of security, the site is protected by an SSL certificate. The program encrypts all data to and from all website to protect sensitive information including credit or debit details and most of all, personal information.
Intertops
Intertops have introduced a refer-a-friend bonus program, giving you 10% of each friend’s first deposit, up to $20. The super-popular bettor has a chance to earn a boosted 50% up to $50 for every fifth friend they refer. Moreover, customers can choose between their three-tier sign-up bonuses, which has a different rollover limit and a maximum bonus of $200 on a $400 deposit.
In terms of depositing, Intertops has a wide range of options and supported currencies. Most methods have a minimum deposit of $20, with EcoPayz, you can quickly start with a $10 deposit. At Intertops there is no max cap with bank wires. Intertops have gone a step further to accept cryptocurrency – allows Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals.
888sport
As expected of any big publicly traded company 888sport offer a 24/7 customer service, and you can call anytime you have a problem, and they quickly deal with it. All possible questions are sectioned at their FAQ part on their site where they are detailed, well pointed out and can save you time with simple answers. However, if your problem needs attention, they answer quickly, speak various languages, and are eager to please.
In terms of deposits, 888sport offer many ways, including MasterCard, Visa, Skrill, Paypal, Paysafe, and Neteller. You can virtually start an account with as little money as you want, and the process is quick and safe.
