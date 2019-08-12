Path of Exile Releases New Leap Slam Effect

In truth, Path of Exile is no stranger when it comes to fresh content. After all, the popular action-role playing game has taken the world by storm since its initial release way back in October 2013. Subsequently, the much-celebrated hack and slash adventure has bridged the great divide, crossing platforms in the process.

And thus, has found its way onto both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, such is its wide-reaching appeal.

Today, we have some exciting news for all you PoE fanatics out there, related to in-game content. So, without delay, let’s delve into the heart of the matter.

Recently, Path of Exile took to Twitter to unveil its new leap slam celestial effect. But before we get over-excited by performing a string of celebratory cartwheels in sequence, let’s reminds ourselves of the leap slam itself. Hopefully, by doing so, we can politely inform any newbies along the way. Perfect for those first-timers, fresh on the scene.

At its core, the leap slam is an attack skill — however, it’s often, used for alternative purposes. But we’ll touch on that aspect in a second. Once initiated, the player leaps high into the air, casting down a devasting attack towards the target area. The effects of which deal decent damage and can impact multiple enemies at once.

But perhaps more importantly, it’s guaranteed to stun opponents with full health, allowing you to gain the initiative in battle.

But as hinted at previously, the leap attack also has other uses. Aside from its offensive-based qualities, the leap attack is one of only three skills, that grant the ability to traverse cliffs, gaps, and various obstacles. All of which are features/areas that would typically be inaccessible.

So, there’s a little background intel on the infamous leap attack. But what’s new this time around. Well, I know you’re all chomping at the bit to get a slice of the action. With that in mind, here’s what Path of Exile said via its official Twitter page regarding the new addition.

“We’ve just released the Celestial Leap Slam Effect. Designed in a cosmic theme, this Skill Gem effect creates an illusion of teleportation, making your character visually disappear while using Leap Slam.”

From a visual perspective, it looks great. What’s more, the community appears to be responding well to its implementation. So, what’s the catch? I hear you murmur in disbelief. What is it they say, everything comes at a price?

On that rather costly note, the celestial leap slam effect will set you back a few pennies. That said, at 135 points, it’s quite an expensive microtransaction. But the killer cosmic theme gives it one hell of a kick-ass aesthetic, wouldn’t you say?

