N’East Govs, Clerics Seek More Prayers For Nigeria

Muslim clerics and governors in North-East have called for intensification of prayers to God for permanent peace to return to the sub-region.

Making the call in their Sallah messages to the people, they said with complete submission to the will of God, the challenges were surmountable.

They also called for respect for one another to enable the achievement of the desired unity necessary for the resolution of grey areas.

In his message, the Deputy Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Malam Bala Kankusurwa, urged those at the helm of affairs to lead with the fear of God.

He said the way out of the current predicament of the country was to return to God.

On his part, Speaker, Bauchi House of Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman, said Eid-El-Kabir symbolized the extent of total submission of Prophet Abraham to the will of God.

He called on parents to ensure that they did not allow their wards to be involved in criminal activities, saying that reports during festive periods in the past indicated increase in criminal activities.

The Chief Imam of Gombe State, Malam Umar Mohammed, urged Muslim faithful in the state to continue to pray for sustainable peace and unity in the country.

The Imam stressed the need for sustainable peace in the state and the country at large, saying it was the only way the country would be united.

In his Sallah message, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe prayed for bumper harvest and sustainable peace this year.

He expressed optimism that his government would overcome the challenges he met on ground when he assumed office.

In Yobe, one of the states grappling with security challenges, Sallah was performed peacefully, with security operatives keeping vigil.

The state government had earlier issued a restriction order on movement of vehicles across the state, from Saturday 11.00 p.m, to Sunday 10.00a.m, as a proactive security measure.

The situation was the same in Borno, where the Chief Imam of Maiduguri Central Mosque, Shettima Saleh, admonished Muslim faithful to imbibe the fear of God and pray for an end to the activities of insurgents.