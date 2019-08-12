Politics
Monarch Lauds Wike On Security
The Onye Ishi Agwuru Igbo Kingdom, in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Samuel Amaechi, has applauded the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on successes of Operation Sting being launched in the state.
He said that within few weeks the new security architecture was launched it has began to record impressive success and noted that it would attract more national and foreign investors to the state.
“ Although, there is no how you can wipe out crime completely, but I think with the security architecture the present administration has kept in place in Rivers State, we are looking forward for more national and international investors “, he said.
The traditional ruler noted that security remains one of the critical areas the administration of Governor Wike has done very well, and stressed that the improved Peace in the state attracted so many national and international conferences to the state.
He said, that the traditional institution being the fathers of the state would work in synergy with the government to make sure there is peace in the state.
“ And that is what we are enjoying now. That is why many industries are coming back to Rivers State after so many years they left the state because of insecurity”, he maintained.
Commenting on the first 100 days in office, King Amaechi said that Rivers people are used to commissioning projects because Governor Wike is Mr Projects, he expressed confidence that the occasion of Wike’s 100 days would mark another harvest of projects.
What he is doing is not easy because not many governors in the country can do what he is doing.
“ l am happy, most of them that came last year to commission projects openly said that they cannot do what he is doing.
“ So Rivers people are happy, we thank God for giving us a person like Wike as Governor”, the Royal father said.
Politics
Eid-El-Kabir: PDP Calls For Selflessness, Trust In God
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerians to use this year’s Eid-el-Kabir to imbibe life of total trust in the Almighty God in all spheres of life.
The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, over the weekend in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan said that Eid-el-Kabir offered man great lessons on selflessness and absolute trust in God, as exemplified in the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
He called on all compatriots to use the occasion to pray for the nation, reach out and share with the less privileged, the deprived as well as victims of escalated insecurity in various parts of the country.
“The PDP urges prayers and support for our gallant troops who are making sacrifices and putting their lives daily on the line in protecting our nation.
“Nigerians should always remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by reaching out to their families at this trying time.
“The party also charges leaders in all walks of life, including public office holders, faith-based and community leaders, captains of industry and employers of labour to note that their positions are bestowed on them by God for service to humanity, and for which they must give account.”
Ologbondiyan prayed for the unity, peace, stability and development of the nation, while wishing Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
Politics
Senate President Commiserates With Yobe Flood Victims
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the government and people of Yobe State over the devastating flood disaster in Ngalda community in Fika Local Government Area of the state.
Lawan expressed his feelings in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja over the weekend.
According to reports, the floods from several days of persistent rainfall destroyed over 300 houses, schools, farmlands and livestock.
Lawan said he shared in the grief of those affected and in earlier ones in other places like Galadimawa in the Federal Capital Territory, which claimed the life of a senior civil servant; and in Lokoja, Kogi State.
He however commended the Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni, for promptly responding to the report of the disaster by directing the State Environmental Management Agency to provide relief materials for the victims.
He therefore urged relevant agencies of government at the federal level, development partners and other kind-hearted Nigerians to complement the efforts of the state and local governments in bringing succour to the affected Nigerians.
He also called on government at all levels to deploy resources at their disposal in proactively tackling the recurrent menace of flood and other environmental disasters.
He said this would ensure that Nigerians are no longer perennial victims of preventable disasters.
Lawan assured the victims of the concern of the ninth National Assembly over their plight.
He added that the National Assembly would also be at the forefront of every effort deemed necessary to safeguard Nigerians against destructive environmental elements.
He said this would include providing prompt and appropriate relief wherever disaster may unavoidably occur in the country.
Politics
PDP Chieftain Lauds Ihedioha For Engaging Technocrats
Coordinator of PDP Volunteer Team (PVT), Imo State, Mr Cannice Nwosu, on Saturday lauded Gov Emeka Ihedioha for engaging technocrats in the rebuilding process of the state.
Nwosu told newsmen that the state governor had fast-tracked economic and infrastructure development in a very short period.
He expressed confidence in the ability of the governor to return the state to prosperity through his people-oriented policies and all inclusive government.
“Ihedioha has restored due process in Imo State and all inclusive governance with best known technocrats and brains within a shortest period of time,” Nwosu said.
The PDP chieftain who is also chairmanship aspirant for Mbaitoli LGA, described as extraordinary the achievements of the governor.
According to him, we never witnessed this kind of achievement and vision in the last eight years.
Nwosu called on Imo people to continue to support the governor who, he said, has the capacity to take the state to higher grounds.
He commended Governor Ihedioha for championing a purposeful war against corruption in the state which he noted was yielding fruits.
The chairmanship aspirant promised to work in synergy with the state governor if elected chairman, especially in rooting out corrupt officers at the grassroots.
Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State engaged technocrats like Prof Viola Onwuliri, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to revamp the state education system.
Ihedioha also appointed Chief Jasper Ndubuaku, a technocrat as chairman of Imo Recovery Team (IRT) to recover all stolen funds and property of the state by corrupt officers.
