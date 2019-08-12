Monarch Lauds Wike On Security

The Onye Ishi Agwuru Igbo Kingdom, in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Samuel Amaechi, has applauded the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on successes of Operation Sting being launched in the state.

He said that within few weeks the new security architecture was launched it has began to record impressive success and noted that it would attract more national and foreign investors to the state.

“ Although, there is no how you can wipe out crime completely, but I think with the security architecture the present administration has kept in place in Rivers State, we are looking forward for more national and international investors “, he said.

The traditional ruler noted that security remains one of the critical areas the administration of Governor Wike has done very well, and stressed that the improved Peace in the state attracted so many national and international conferences to the state.

He said, that the traditional institution being the fathers of the state would work in synergy with the government to make sure there is peace in the state.

“ And that is what we are enjoying now. That is why many industries are coming back to Rivers State after so many years they left the state because of insecurity”, he maintained.

Commenting on the first 100 days in office, King Amaechi said that Rivers people are used to commissioning projects because Governor Wike is Mr Projects, he expressed confidence that the occasion of Wike’s 100 days would mark another harvest of projects.

What he is doing is not easy because not many governors in the country can do what he is doing.

“ l am happy, most of them that came last year to commission projects openly said that they cannot do what he is doing.

“ So Rivers people are happy, we thank God for giving us a person like Wike as Governor”, the Royal father said.