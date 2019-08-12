Politics
Lawmakers Hail Street Trading Law
The Rivers State House of Assembly took a brief stay of proceedings after the passage of the Rivers Street Trading, Illegal Market and Motor Parks Prohibition Bill 2019 into law.
Already, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has signed the bill into law and its enforcement has begun.
The law is aimed at instilling sanity and order in the city centre following the high level of street trading, motor parks and illegal markets that have dotted many parts of Port Harcourt and its environs.
While passing the law penultimate week, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani hinted that the law would cover all cities in the state.
He also gave nod to the amendment which gave delegatory powers and commissioner for justice to the Justice and Attorney-General to implement the law.
Furthermore, the House also endorsed the aspect of the law in which it was agreed that there should be joint implementation of the law through the Ministries of Urban Development and Transport.
On the issue of whether the implementation body should be a taskforce or enforcement committee, the House approved that taskforce has a military colour and should be toned down to reflect the democratic setting in the country.
Meanwhile, some legislators have hailed the law, describing it as timely and central to efforts in tackling the current chaos witnessed in the city centre.
Chairman, Adhoc Committee on Public Hearing of the law, Hon. Sam Ogeh commended members for the attention and commitment given in the passage of the law.
Ogeh opined that the law was not geared towards witch-hunting any group but to improve the environment and beauty of the urban centres.
According to Ogeh, the law is not exhaustive and can be amended in the future, hence, the need to ensure it reflects the current needs.
The same view was expressed by Majority Leader, Martins Amaewhule, who hailed the law, saying that it was critical to efforts of restoring the “Garden City “status of the state.
Amaewhule stated that the law reflects the vision of the Wike-led administration to improve on the outlook and traffic situation of Port Harcourt, as he lamented the current situation.
Eid-El-Kabir: PDP Calls For Selflessness, Trust In God
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerians to use this year’s Eid-el-Kabir to imbibe life of total trust in the Almighty God in all spheres of life.
The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, over the weekend in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan said that Eid-el-Kabir offered man great lessons on selflessness and absolute trust in God, as exemplified in the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
He called on all compatriots to use the occasion to pray for the nation, reach out and share with the less privileged, the deprived as well as victims of escalated insecurity in various parts of the country.
“The PDP urges prayers and support for our gallant troops who are making sacrifices and putting their lives daily on the line in protecting our nation.
“Nigerians should always remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by reaching out to their families at this trying time.
“The party also charges leaders in all walks of life, including public office holders, faith-based and community leaders, captains of industry and employers of labour to note that their positions are bestowed on them by God for service to humanity, and for which they must give account.”
Ologbondiyan prayed for the unity, peace, stability and development of the nation, while wishing Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
Senate President Commiserates With Yobe Flood Victims
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the government and people of Yobe State over the devastating flood disaster in Ngalda community in Fika Local Government Area of the state.
Lawan expressed his feelings in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja over the weekend.
According to reports, the floods from several days of persistent rainfall destroyed over 300 houses, schools, farmlands and livestock.
Lawan said he shared in the grief of those affected and in earlier ones in other places like Galadimawa in the Federal Capital Territory, which claimed the life of a senior civil servant; and in Lokoja, Kogi State.
He however commended the Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni, for promptly responding to the report of the disaster by directing the State Environmental Management Agency to provide relief materials for the victims.
He therefore urged relevant agencies of government at the federal level, development partners and other kind-hearted Nigerians to complement the efforts of the state and local governments in bringing succour to the affected Nigerians.
He also called on government at all levels to deploy resources at their disposal in proactively tackling the recurrent menace of flood and other environmental disasters.
He said this would ensure that Nigerians are no longer perennial victims of preventable disasters.
Lawan assured the victims of the concern of the ninth National Assembly over their plight.
He added that the National Assembly would also be at the forefront of every effort deemed necessary to safeguard Nigerians against destructive environmental elements.
He said this would include providing prompt and appropriate relief wherever disaster may unavoidably occur in the country.
PDP Chieftain Lauds Ihedioha For Engaging Technocrats
Coordinator of PDP Volunteer Team (PVT), Imo State, Mr Cannice Nwosu, on Saturday lauded Gov Emeka Ihedioha for engaging technocrats in the rebuilding process of the state.
Nwosu told newsmen that the state governor had fast-tracked economic and infrastructure development in a very short period.
He expressed confidence in the ability of the governor to return the state to prosperity through his people-oriented policies and all inclusive government.
“Ihedioha has restored due process in Imo State and all inclusive governance with best known technocrats and brains within a shortest period of time,” Nwosu said.
The PDP chieftain who is also chairmanship aspirant for Mbaitoli LGA, described as extraordinary the achievements of the governor.
According to him, we never witnessed this kind of achievement and vision in the last eight years.
Nwosu called on Imo people to continue to support the governor who, he said, has the capacity to take the state to higher grounds.
He commended Governor Ihedioha for championing a purposeful war against corruption in the state which he noted was yielding fruits.
The chairmanship aspirant promised to work in synergy with the state governor if elected chairman, especially in rooting out corrupt officers at the grassroots.
Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State engaged technocrats like Prof Viola Onwuliri, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to revamp the state education system.
Ihedioha also appointed Chief Jasper Ndubuaku, a technocrat as chairman of Imo Recovery Team (IRT) to recover all stolen funds and property of the state by corrupt officers.
