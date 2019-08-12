Lawmakers Hail Street Trading Law

The Rivers State House of Assembly took a brief stay of proceedings after the passage of the Rivers Street Trading, Illegal Market and Motor Parks Prohibition Bill 2019 into law.

Already, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has signed the bill into law and its enforcement has begun.

The law is aimed at instilling sanity and order in the city centre following the high level of street trading, motor parks and illegal markets that have dotted many parts of Port Harcourt and its environs.

While passing the law penultimate week, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani hinted that the law would cover all cities in the state.

He also gave nod to the amendment which gave delegatory powers and commissioner for justice to the Justice and Attorney-General to implement the law.

Furthermore, the House also endorsed the aspect of the law in which it was agreed that there should be joint implementation of the law through the Ministries of Urban Development and Transport.

On the issue of whether the implementation body should be a taskforce or enforcement committee, the House approved that taskforce has a military colour and should be toned down to reflect the democratic setting in the country.

Meanwhile, some legislators have hailed the law, describing it as timely and central to efforts in tackling the current chaos witnessed in the city centre.

Chairman, Adhoc Committee on Public Hearing of the law, Hon. Sam Ogeh commended members for the attention and commitment given in the passage of the law.

Ogeh opined that the law was not geared towards witch-hunting any group but to improve the environment and beauty of the urban centres.

According to Ogeh, the law is not exhaustive and can be amended in the future, hence, the need to ensure it reflects the current needs.

The same view was expressed by Majority Leader, Martins Amaewhule, who hailed the law, saying that it was critical to efforts of restoring the “Garden City “status of the state.

Amaewhule stated that the law reflects the vision of the Wike-led administration to improve on the outlook and traffic situation of Port Harcourt, as he lamented the current situation.