Lawmaker Faults Sack Of Political Appointees In Councils

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the government and people of Yobe State over the devastating flood disaster in Ngalda community in Fika Local Government Area of the state.

Lawan expressed his feelings in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja over the weekend.

According to reports, the floods from several days of persistent rainfall destroyed over 300 houses, schools, farmlands and livestock.

Lawan said he shared in the grief of those affected and in earlier ones in other places like Galadimawa in the Federal Capital Territory, which claimed the life of a senior civil servant; and in Lokoja, Kogi State.

He however commended the Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni, for promptly responding to the report of the disaster by directing the State Environmental Management Agency to provide relief materials for the victims.

He therefore urged relevant agencies of government at the federal level, development partners and other kind-hearted Nigerians to complement the efforts of the state and local governments in bringing succour to the affected Nigerians.

He also called on government at all levels to deploy resources at their disposal in proactively tackling the recurrent menace of flood and other environmental disasters.

He said this would ensure that Nigerians are no longer perennial victims of preventable disasters.

Lawan assured the victims of the concern of the ninth National Assembly over their plight.

He added that the National Assembly would also be at the forefront of every effort deemed necessary to safeguard Nigerians against destructive environmental elements.

He said this would include providing prompt and appropriate relief wherever disaster may unavoidably occur in the country.