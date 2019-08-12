Politics
Institute Tasks NASS On Legislation Against Quacks
In a bid to check quacks and mediocrity, the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has called on the National Assembly to make laws aimed at checking the incessant cases of collapse building in the country.
President of NIOB, Kenneth Nnabuife Nduka made the call during a chat with newsmen shortly after the body’s 49th Builders Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Port Harcourt, recently.
Nduka expressed the need to regulate construction processes and advised the federal governments to make the building code a law.
According to Nduka, “As at today there is no law and we are asking government as much as possible to domesticate at all levels, from state to local government.
“There is a code that directs every activity in building construction industry, make it a law. Once it is made a law if you run fowl of the law, the law will run fowl of your freedom.
“We are still asking government to make a law that will give the legal bite to the code and they have not done it. So that all these problems we are having about building collapse could be minimal,” he stated and thanked Governor Wike for approving use of the Obi Wali International Conference Centre as venue for the conference, assuring him that the body would use the event to showcase the state to the world.
Similarly, Rivers State Chairman of NIOB, Akinola Bammeke, bemoaned the frequency of mishaps in the built environment, especially as it has increased of recent and more prevalent in the rainy season.
While stressing the need for all stakeholders to rise up to the occasion and address the symptoms, Bammeke noted that “The industry has come under scrutiny. Policy makers.
“Decision makers have been struggling to keep up with the trends, saying the conference provides a platform to look at topical issues relating to the day to day running of the industry,” he said.
Dennis Naku
Politics
Eid-El-Kabir: PDP Calls For Selflessness, Trust In God
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerians to use this year’s Eid-el-Kabir to imbibe life of total trust in the Almighty God in all spheres of life.
The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, over the weekend in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan said that Eid-el-Kabir offered man great lessons on selflessness and absolute trust in God, as exemplified in the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
He called on all compatriots to use the occasion to pray for the nation, reach out and share with the less privileged, the deprived as well as victims of escalated insecurity in various parts of the country.
“The PDP urges prayers and support for our gallant troops who are making sacrifices and putting their lives daily on the line in protecting our nation.
“Nigerians should always remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by reaching out to their families at this trying time.
“The party also charges leaders in all walks of life, including public office holders, faith-based and community leaders, captains of industry and employers of labour to note that their positions are bestowed on them by God for service to humanity, and for which they must give account.”
Ologbondiyan prayed for the unity, peace, stability and development of the nation, while wishing Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
Politics
Senate President Commiserates With Yobe Flood Victims
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the government and people of Yobe State over the devastating flood disaster in Ngalda community in Fika Local Government Area of the state.
Lawan expressed his feelings in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja over the weekend.
According to reports, the floods from several days of persistent rainfall destroyed over 300 houses, schools, farmlands and livestock.
Lawan said he shared in the grief of those affected and in earlier ones in other places like Galadimawa in the Federal Capital Territory, which claimed the life of a senior civil servant; and in Lokoja, Kogi State.
He however commended the Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni, for promptly responding to the report of the disaster by directing the State Environmental Management Agency to provide relief materials for the victims.
He therefore urged relevant agencies of government at the federal level, development partners and other kind-hearted Nigerians to complement the efforts of the state and local governments in bringing succour to the affected Nigerians.
He also called on government at all levels to deploy resources at their disposal in proactively tackling the recurrent menace of flood and other environmental disasters.
He said this would ensure that Nigerians are no longer perennial victims of preventable disasters.
Lawan assured the victims of the concern of the ninth National Assembly over their plight.
He added that the National Assembly would also be at the forefront of every effort deemed necessary to safeguard Nigerians against destructive environmental elements.
He said this would include providing prompt and appropriate relief wherever disaster may unavoidably occur in the country.
Politics
PDP Chieftain Lauds Ihedioha For Engaging Technocrats
Coordinator of PDP Volunteer Team (PVT), Imo State, Mr Cannice Nwosu, on Saturday lauded Gov Emeka Ihedioha for engaging technocrats in the rebuilding process of the state.
Nwosu told newsmen that the state governor had fast-tracked economic and infrastructure development in a very short period.
He expressed confidence in the ability of the governor to return the state to prosperity through his people-oriented policies and all inclusive government.
“Ihedioha has restored due process in Imo State and all inclusive governance with best known technocrats and brains within a shortest period of time,” Nwosu said.
The PDP chieftain who is also chairmanship aspirant for Mbaitoli LGA, described as extraordinary the achievements of the governor.
According to him, we never witnessed this kind of achievement and vision in the last eight years.
Nwosu called on Imo people to continue to support the governor who, he said, has the capacity to take the state to higher grounds.
He commended Governor Ihedioha for championing a purposeful war against corruption in the state which he noted was yielding fruits.
The chairmanship aspirant promised to work in synergy with the state governor if elected chairman, especially in rooting out corrupt officers at the grassroots.
Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State engaged technocrats like Prof Viola Onwuliri, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to revamp the state education system.
Ihedioha also appointed Chief Jasper Ndubuaku, a technocrat as chairman of Imo Recovery Team (IRT) to recover all stolen funds and property of the state by corrupt officers.
