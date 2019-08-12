Institute Tasks NASS On Legislation Against Quacks

In a bid to check quacks and mediocrity, the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has called on the National Assembly to make laws aimed at checking the incessant cases of collapse building in the country.

President of NIOB, Kenneth Nnabuife Nduka made the call during a chat with newsmen shortly after the body’s 49th Builders Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Port Harcourt, recently.

Nduka expressed the need to regulate construction processes and advised the federal governments to make the building code a law.

According to Nduka, “As at today there is no law and we are asking government as much as possible to domesticate at all levels, from state to local government.

“There is a code that directs every activity in building construction industry, make it a law. Once it is made a law if you run fowl of the law, the law will run fowl of your freedom.

“We are still asking government to make a law that will give the legal bite to the code and they have not done it. So that all these problems we are having about building collapse could be minimal,” he stated and thanked Governor Wike for approving use of the Obi Wali International Conference Centre as venue for the conference, assuring him that the body would use the event to showcase the state to the world.

Similarly, Rivers State Chairman of NIOB, Akinola Bammeke, bemoaned the frequency of mishaps in the built environment, especially as it has increased of recent and more prevalent in the rainy season.

While stressing the need for all stakeholders to rise up to the occasion and address the symptoms, Bammeke noted that “The industry has come under scrutiny. Policy makers.

“Decision makers have been struggling to keep up with the trends, saying the conference provides a platform to look at topical issues relating to the day to day running of the industry,” he said.

Dennis Naku