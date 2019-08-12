Editorial
Eid-El-Kabir: Call For Sacrifice
Yesterday, Muslims all over the world celebrated Eid al-Adha otherwise known as the Feast of Sacrifice. It is one of the two most important celebrations in the Muslim calendar after the Eid al-Fitri which marks the end of Muslim fasting (Ramadan).
Eid al-Adha is observed by Muslims to commemorate the trial faced by Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his willingness to sacrifice his beloved son, Ishmael, as an act of obedience to God.
God, however, bestowed His mercies on Ibrahim by giving him a lamb to sacrifice in the stead of his son, hence, the beginning of making sheep as a sacrifice to God by Muslims during the Eid al-Adha festival which always falls on the 10th day of the Lunar month of Dhul al-Hijjah.
The day also marks the height of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia by Muslims.
In Nigeria, a two-day public holiday is usually declared by the Federal Government to mark the celebration. This year, today and tomorrow have been declared public holidays to enable Muslims commemorate the Eid al-Adha festival.
As The Tide celebrates with Muslims all over the world, we urge Nigerians, irrespective of religion and ethnic background, to emulate the exemplary qualities shown by Prophet Ibrahim. Some of these qualities include the fear of God, total obedience to the will of God, imperative of keeping promises and the need to make personal sacrifice for the common good of humanity.
Prophet Ibrahim, fondly called the ‘father of faith’ was, indeed, a good model to humanity. His unmatched example signifies common underlying constructs namely; fear of God, honesty, sincerity, compliance, obedience and total submission to the will of God. He was also said to be extremely generous.
Sadly, all these elements appear to be diminishing with humanity in every sphere of life. This is evident in the proliferation of hedonism and individualism which eventually contribute to moral decadence, social disorder, corrupt practices, high level of intolerance, greed, selfishness, failure to keep simple promises and rising cases of bloodletting across the world.
We, therefore, encourage not just Muslims alone but all Nigerians to use the occasion of the Muslim festival to emulate the good examples of Prophet Ibrahim by cultivating the fear of God, and the habit of sacrifice, sincerity and keeping of promises.
Also in line with the significance of the Eid al-Adha is the need for Nigerian leaders to extend helping hands to the needy, sympathise with the grieved and keep promises made to the electorate.
We believe that if all mankind can internalise the philosophy behind Ibrahim’s story, the high level of corrupt practices, poverty, broken promises, kidnapping and bloodletting that pervade most parts of the world including Nigeria would reduce in the society.
Suffice to say also that there is a great lesson to learn from the trial faced by Prophet Ibrahim. His trial by God is a clear testimony to the fact that human life is full of trials and tribulations, and could take any form.
The way and manner we react and respond to each test, however, demonstrates our measure of consciousness of God and our faithfulness to Him. It is thus myopic for anybody to resort to unholy actions at every little test, frustration or disappointment.
Again, Eid al-Adha is also a harvest day. All the good works done in the service of God are rewarded and all believers reap the fruits of their good deeds as God grants His mercy and blessings abundantly without measure.
Above all, the replacement of Ibrahim’s beloved son with a lamb as the sacrificial animal is instructive. It clearly and unambiguously indicates the total forbidding of shedding of innocent blood.
We pray that with the moral lessons embedded in the philosophy behind the celebration of the Eid al-Adha, the unnecessary bloodletting by Boko Haram and herdsmen, and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians by hoodlums would stop in Nigeria, while the milk of love, kindness and generosity would begin to flow from Nigerian leaders to the ordinary masses.
Once again, we congratulate Muslims across Nigeria and beyond on this year’s celebration of Eid al-Adha.
We say Eid Mubarak.
That Buhari’s Ministerial List
Last week, the Senate concluded a five-day screening process of ministerial nominees chosen by President Muhammadu Buhari to help him actualise his ‘next level’ agenda. With the confirmation of all the nominees by the Senate, Nigeria now has 43 new ministers – designate pending their inauguration by the President.
Although the list of ministerial nominees arrived at the National Assembly the week that the lawmakers planned to go on their annual recess, they deferred the vacation to attend to this issue of “national importance”.
While we commend the Senate for giving priority attention to this issue of national interest, we are compelled to say that the five-day screening exercise that is now euphemistically referred to as ‘bow and go’, leaves much to be desired. Expectedly, the screening, just like the list itself, has continued to elicit criticisms and condemnation by those who believe that the whole process fell short of international standard.
The Tide is equally perturbed by the list. We observe that the ministerial list is made up of mainly politicians and loyalists of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Like many other Nigerians, we had looked forward to a list that would consist of more technocrats and averagely young and vibrant Nigerians with proven records of integrity, competence and accountability. Regrettably, however, the average age of the 43 ministers-designate is 60 and they are made up of seven former governors, seven past Senators and 14 Ministers that served during the first term of Buhari’s administration.
This falls short of our expectation and we doubt if this list can take the nation to the next level promised by President Buhari, especially in view of slow economic growth, high rate of unemployment and insecurity that currently stare the nation in the face.
With all sense of decency, we appreciate the fact that a handful of the 43 ministers-designate may indeed have impressive track records that qualify them for the job, we note, however, without equivocation, that some others do not have the prerequisites needed to oil the engine of progress the nation deserves. Besides, the inclusion of some names who, until recently, were standing trial on corruption charges, makes the Buhari anti-graft crusade look like a mere hogwash.
These are some of the areas we had expected the Senate to beam its searchlight on during the screening. But the Red Chamber, sadly, bungled this opportunity to do the needful.
It is disappointing that while the nation had waited with bated breath to witness a more rigorous, thorough, resourceful and purposeful screening exercise, the Senate handed all the nominees a blanket confirmation. Apart from three or four nominees who were grilled and acquitted themselves creditably, the rest confirmation merely served as palliative, parochial and prejudiced political patronage, with more than half of the nominees enjoying the ‘bow and go’ privilege.
Although the ‘bow and go’ rule has been a tradition of the Senate conferring privilege on former federal lawmakers, the 9th Senate extended the magnanimity to past state lawmakers and all the seven female nominees, making the whole process look like a tea party. This ought not to be so.
Again, global practices require the President to attach portfolios to the list of ministerial nominees to be screened by the parliament. This would afford the legislature the opportunity to interrogate nominees on the basis of their portfolios and ascertain their preparedness for public office. Where a nominee fails to demonstrate adequate knowledge and grasp of the office he is screened for, he or she could be dropped in the best interest of the nation.
Unfortunately, President Buhari failed to do this, and this left the Senate with no better option than to ask the nominees random questions. We hope the National Assembly would redress this constitutional lacuna by passing a bill that would make it mandatory for a Nigerian president to attach portfolios to ministerial lists in future.
However, it is now incumbent upon President Buhari to put round pegs in round holes without compromising merit and without favouring one geo-political zone with juicy portfolios than the other.
We also want to urge the president to do away with the policy of keeping non-performing ministers till the end of his four-year tenure as was the case during his first term. As the nation’s chief pilot on whose table the buck stops, he should always do the needful by relieving any minister found wanting or incompetent of his or her appointment. This, we believe, will keep the ministers on their toes and also allow the president to rejig his cabinet with more competent hands.
While the nation awaits the inauguration of the ministers-designate any moment from now, we hope President Buhari will see the need to bequeath a better Nigeria than he met it. The count-down to that better Nigeria has begun.
In Support Of ‘Operation Sting’
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, took a bold, determined and decisive step towards taking down all strands of security challenges, thus paving way for accelerated economic development of the state when he inaugurated the new security outfit code-named ‘Operation Sting’ on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Port Harcourt.
Speaking while launching the initiative which has already received wide acceptance and acclaim, Wike said the new outfit was the government’s response “to effectively tackle both the sources and drivers of insecurity in their diverse criminal manifestations and operations”.
Fully funded by the government, the governor explained that the main aim of ‘Operation Sting’ is to tackle criminals head on and reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the State. To this end, the State Chief Executive unveiled some operational equipment among which were 76 patrol vehicles fitted with communication gadgets, eight armoured-fitted gunboats, two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) and 450 hand-held mobile radios.
Furthermore, the governor disclosed that operational bases had already been established in all the 23 local government areas while workable command and control structures had also been put in place for effective coordination that guarantees a comprehensive security cover for all residents of the State.
“To achieve quick, timely and effective response, we have established 30 toll-free emergency call centres with capacity to support and transmit 30 concurrent calls from the public during distress situations and or during ongoing criminal activities in or around our neighourhood”, Governor Wike said.
Evidently, even the most caustic critics of the present administration in the State cannot controvert the fact that the governor has demonstrated an undeniable sincerity of purpose and a very strong will to, not only stoutly address the security challenges, but to create the needed atmosphere and favourable environment for a peaceful State where people live and do business with ease and satisfaction by the introduction of the security outfit.
The Tide, therefore, joins the teeming well-meaning Rivers indigenes and residents in commending and appreciating the governor for the courageous and well intended initiative to give the people a fresh lease of life and a conducive atmosphere for economic prosperity and general well-being and development of the State.
We express this conviction believing that ‘Operation Sting’ has adopted adequate measures to address inherent weaknesses, functional contradictions and operational lapses that attended and eventually shot down its predecessors like Op Flush, S.O.S, C41, among others. Without a doubt, a well-trained, motivated, dedicated and professional personnel is a sine-qua-non for the operational success of any security outfit.
One thing Rivers people will not like to see happen again is a situation where operatives trained with State government resources are withdrawn whimsically from the service of the State by their federal employers as we will like to believe that the federal authorities whose constitutional responsibility it is to provide security of lives and property of the citizenry have signed up to allow Rivers State and her people enjoy the benefits of the huge resources deployed in this direction.
We hope that the governor’s commitment to adequately compensate operatives of the outfit in the event of any eventuality will not only assure their dedication, focus and total commitment, but as well make them optimally professional in their relationship with members of the public. Behaviours and attitudes that have discredited and raised public outcry against similar bodies like FSARS must not be allowed to infest ‘Operation Sting’. Measures must be taken to avoid abuse and misuse of the men and materials of the outfit so that they can enjoy utmost cooperation and confidence of the people which in turn will guarantee success.
Of course, even as we encourage the incorporation of the personnel of the Neigbourhood Safety Watch into the operations of this initiative, the state government’s input alone cannot be sufficient to deliver the desired dividends of the mandate of ‘Operation Sting. The leadership of the 23 local government councils must not hesitate to buy into this initiative. The councils’ authorities must adjust their priorities to ensure that people of their localities maximally feel the impact of the existence and operations of the outfit. This they can do by working in complete synergy with the state government and provide logistics support for the seamless take off and full functional presence of this security measure in their constituencies.
Finally, it is the firm belief of The Tide that no initiative, no matter how ingenious, will be adequate to provide effective security for the people if the people themselves do not wholeheartedly participate in its operations. This is why we insist that every Rivers man or woman and all others resident and doing business in Rivers State, must make it as a personal duty to make ‘Operation Sting’ work and achieve its objectives.
Everyone must arm themselves with the toll free emergency call centres as soon as they are released to the public, even as we urge the State government to give adequate publicity and visibility to ‘Operation Sting’ and its activities to make the people embrace it, own it and achieve desired results.
The task of keeping lives and property safe and secure in any society is one that requires the active participation of all members of that society. The government of Rivers State has done the needful and the ball is now in the court of the people to play their part well towards the overall goal of achieving a crime-free, peaceful and prosperous State. It is a collective responsibility.
Towards Hosting U20 Women’s W’Cup
Last week, it became public knowledge that the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, is considering Nigeria for the hosting rights of the 2020 Under 20 Women’s Football World Cup. This is coming even as other countries had submitted bids to host the championship. Already, Asian countries, India and South Korea were candidates for the rights after submitting bids to host the championship.
However, with India having been named as host nation for the 2020 Under 17 Women’s World Cup in March, and FIFA reportedly deciding to look beyond the Asian continent for the host of the Under 20 Women’s event, Nigeria has been thrown into the mix.
The Tide thinks that the opportunity to host the global tourney is one that the country should not pass over. We believe that it is a worthwhile project that has immeasurable positives for the nation. Football, and indeed sports in Nigeria have shown the tendency to be a soothing balm on the strained fabrics of the nation. However, with sports in the country going through many challenges at the moment, hosting the world in 2020, will certainly be a positive shot in the arm, not only for football, but sports in general in the country.
Apart from Nigeria going down in history as the first African country to have hosted a FIFA Women’s World tournament, the championship, if staged in the country, would usher in vistas of opportunities and a new era for the game, especially among Nigerian girls.
Moreso, the economic and infrastructural gains accruable from the exercise have the potential to stimulate the country’s economy by providing the much-needed foreign exchange boost. Furthermore, with the hosting, the corporate image of Nigeria and indeed, the hosting cities will certainly be boosted with tourism and local businessmen and women getting a piece of the action too.
Fortunately, the financial demand the exercise would make on our treasury will certainly be cushioned, if not borne by the minimum of $4 million support expected from FIFA.
With the cash injection, the country’s sports infrastructure, from stadia and equipment to administrative and organisational capacities, would not only be positively impacted, but developed further to international standard.
Indeed, Nigeria has the capacity to host the world, and should seize this opportunity, especially when our profile and standing in women’s football in Africa and the world is put into consideration.
That is why we believe that the country should work towards realising the hosting right. Nigeria has done it before, not once, but twice, successfully hosting the world in the 1999 FIFA Under – 20 Championships, tagged Nigeria ’99 and in 2009, when the country hosted the FIFA Under-17 Championships. The vestiges of the two championships are still evident in the annals of our football.
We, therefore, expect the Federal Government to fully back the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, in its bid to convince FIFA to award the hosting right to Nigeria, even as FIFA delegates are scheduled to visit the country on an inspection tour this month. The visit is an opportunity to show FIFA our level of interest to take up the project. Government and the NFF must be seen to be on the same page, especially as the FIFA contingent inspects facilities this month. Thus, no effort should be spared to demonstrate the country’s commitment to do a good job of the hosting. We believe, also, that hosting the world will rub off positively on our national teams and leagues towards the advancement of the game in the country.
It is our thinking that Nigeria should not be in the periphery of world sports any longer. The country, apart from playing successful role as successful host of past FIFA events in 1999 and 2009, has also proved to be a good footballing nation in both the men and women’s game. Opportunity to play frontal role for FIFA as well as develop infrastructure does not come every other day. We must, therefore, pull every stop to grab the opportunity. It is time for the country to be a major player, not only in football, but sports in general. Hosting the 2020 FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup, we believe, will not only deepen women’s football in Nigeria, it will take our infrastructure to the next level and further integrate the country in the mainstream of FIFA and football politics.
