CAFCL: Enyimba Confident Of Upstaging Rahimo
Enyimba’s head coach, Usman Abd’Allah, is confident his side can overturn their CAF Champions League 1-0 preliminary round first leg defeat to Burkinabe side, Rahimo FC, Tidesports source reports.
Two-time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba, struggled a bit against their little known opponent in Ougadougou and will need to score, at least, two goals without conceding in the reverse fixture in Aba to progress into the Second Preliminary Round.
“It’s not a good result for us, but at the same time it’s not catastrophic because if we had lost by two goals or three then it would be a difficult situation,” Abd’Allah said of the Enyimba defeat to Rahimo.
He said: “as you know, we are all starting and results are always this way until we get ourselves into the competition where we get much fitter.
“They have a youthful and young team with very good mobility and good techniques and they are very fit.
“The goal came in with a deflection. We could have saved that goal, but now we have to go back to Aba and cancel the goal and have to get another one more goal to seal the deal.
“We’ve seen the team now so the most important thing is to go back, sit down and work with what we’ve seen of the team.”
We’re Ready To Host 2019 RIGAN Games – DG
The Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) is ready to host the 16th edition of the Research Institutes Games Association of Nigeria (RIGAN) Games, an official said at the weekend.
The institute’s Acting Director-General, Prof. Samson Duna, told newsmen in Abuja that the 2019 RIGAN Games would hold from December 13 to December 22 in Ota.
“We are ready to host the best-ever RIGAN Games, through the provision of world-class sports facilities.
“Facilities to be used for the games are at an 80 percent stage of completion. So, we are ready and waiting,’’ he said.
Duna said NBRRI was expecting to take the Games to another level with the quality of facilities being put in place.
“NBRRI will change the face and status of the RIGAN Games through the provision of sports facilities that are of an international standard.
“In addition to this, we are making sure that provisions are made for all officials involved in officiating to apply international standard rules and regulation.’’
He added that all rules and regulations of international standard must be applied in order to raise the bars and ensure a top quality competition at the end of the day.
Duna also disclosed that efforts were underway to attract corporate bodies to partner with RIGAN, the games’ national association.
Speaking also to newsmen on the Games, the National President of RIGAN, Prof. Rabiu Adamu, assured that the 2019 Games would be unique in view of the addition of new events.
“We at the association level are gradually improving the Games and the Association at large year in year out.
“For example, this year’s edition of the Games is going to be a unique one due to the addition of new events to it.
“These new events include basketball male and female five-a-side,’’ he said.
The RIGAN president also said the admission of two new research institutes to the association was delightful as it would further enhance competition.
He however said all participating institutes were expected to pay their games’ levies on time and begin their preparations in earnest.
“This is important because the levies will be used as one of the criteria in the screening of competitors before participation in the games.’’
The RIGAN Games’ Media Consultant, Udochukwu Emmanuel, also said that about 2,500 sports men and women were being expected at the biennial Games.
“They will be from 30 research and development institutes across the country.”
Women’s AfroBasket: Nigeria Thrashes Tunisia 75-26 In Opening Match
Nigeria’s senior women basketball team, D’Tigress, on Saturday thrashed Tunisia 75-26 in their opening match at the 2019 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Dakar, Senegal.
Tidesports reports that D’Tigress were all-conquering in the game played at the Dakar Arena by winning all the quarters.
The Nigerian side, who won the competition’s last edition at Mali in 2017, won 14-5, 26-5, 17-5 and 18-11.
Evelyn Akhator was D’Tigress best player of the day, with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block.
Speaking after the match, team head coach Nigeria’s Otis Hughley described the win as encouraging.
“I promise that the team will improve in subsequent games as we strive to retain the trophy,’’ he said.
Tidesports also reports that Nigeria are playing in Group B of the competition alongside Tunisia and Cameroon who will face each other on Sunday.
D’Tigress will play their final match in the group Tomorrow when they take on Cameroon.
The competition has four groups, with Group A having hosts Senegal, Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire.
Mali are with Angola and RD Congo in Group C, while Group D consists of Mozambique, Cape Verde and Kenya.
On Saturday, Mozambique beat Kenya 55-39, Mali were 71-63 winners over Angola, and Senegal were up against Cote d’Ivoire later in the day.
The championship, which began on Saturday and is expected to end on August 18, is an Olympic qualifier.
It is the first step for qualification from FIBA Africa for the women’s basketball tournament at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
The top six teams will qualify for the Africa Pre-Qualifying Tournament.
Soccer Academy Wins Peter Rufai U-13 Tournament
The U-11 Soccer Academy has won the inaugural Peter Rufai (Staruf) U-13 and U-8 Soccer Tournament which was played at the Mind Builders School, Omole Phase II, Lagos State.
The tournament Coordinator, Joseph Udo, at the weekend said that the weeklong event involved soccer clinic sessions, and was successful.
“The competition had soccer clinic sessions which were graced by football legends such as Peter Rufai, Fatai Amao, Friday Ekpo, Taribo West and John Dosu.
“On the final day of the tournament, on Saturday, the U-11 Soccer Academy of Gbagada defeated the Atico Football Club by penalty shootout in a keenly contested match.
“In the U-8 category, the U-11 Soccer Academy won Peter Rufai Academy by two goals to one,” he said.
Udo praised the resilience of the U-11 Soccer Academy, tagging the players “Champions in all aspects”.
“The U-11 Soccer Academy nurtures boys and girls aged 5-13 and has become champions in all aspects.
“The tournament was fun for the kids and they learnt a lot from legends of the game during the weeklong event.
“We are really proud of the kids and wish to say big thanks to organisers of the tournament for giving lots of children the opportunity to express themselves and showcase their talents,” he said.
Also, ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper and Captain, Peter Rufai, said that he was satisfied with the competition, adding that it was easy to spot talents.
He urged the players to remain committed and focused to be able to get to the top of the game.
Rufai expressed appreciation to Mind Builders School and other sponsors of the competition.
