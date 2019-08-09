Politics
Wike’ll Constitute Cabinet Soon, pdp Assures
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has assured that Governor Nyesom Wike would constitute a complete cabinet before long, reiterating that the state chief executive performed well in his first tenure which is why he was reelected by the people.
This is as the party condemned the recent killing of two undergraduates of the Rivers State University (RSU) by unknown gunmen, describing it as sad and unfortunate.
The State PDP spokesman, Darlington Orji who gave the assurance while answering questions from newsmen in Port Harcourt said that it would be unfair to say that the Governor is running the state without commissioners, urging residents and those who wish the state well to be patient.
Orji said, “It would be wrong to say there is no talk about the constitution of the cabinet in the state. You (referring to the interviewer) are not a member of the party, neither are you a member of the former executive nor the incoming executive.
“The truth of the matter is that the constitution is very clear that no Governor can run government without a state cabinet. Those would come up very soon and I can assure you that the state executive council will be constituted very soon.
“In the last four years of His Excellency the Governor and for us as a political party, indeed the demonstration and support of our people in the last election showed that he (Wike) actually performed and that is why he was given another mandate as Governor.
“So, he who wears the shoe, knows where it pinches. The list is being put together and he is going to come up with it whenever, but I can assure you that it would not be very long,” the state spokesman of the party stated.
Asked if some commissioners in the Governor’s first cabinet would return, he said “I would not be specific but if I can remember that during the valedictory session in the last government, even though the transition was from the same person to the same person, he (the governor) did say it would be wrong for him to start a new government with a new exco completely.
“But remember that if the governor so desires (to constitute a fresh cabinet), it is his prerogative to choose those that will work with him. We only wish him God’s wisdom in making sure that those he will put together are those that will listen to the yearnings of our people and ensure that we feel the impact of government in the next four years.
“I have never been a member of the cabinet and have not spoken with the Governor, but I can tell you that we are aware that the Governor is going to constitute the executive council. Don’t worry about when, but I can tell you it would be very soon,” he stated.
Dennis Naku
Politics
Bring Your Experience To Bear, Jonathan Tells Guber Aspirant
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Mr Kemela Okara to bring his wealth of experience to bear on governance in Bayelsa State, if he is elected as governor in the upcoming gubernatorial election.
Okara, who is the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), visited the former president in his Yenagoa residence on Wednesday night to formally inform him of his desire to run for office in the November 16 election.
The primaries for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold on September 3, while the gubernatorial election will hold on November 16.
The visit by Okara to Jonathan was part of his statewide consultations with critical stakeholders in Bayelsa ahead of the gubernatorial election.
Jonathan, who is the immediate past president of Nigeria, expressed confidence in Okara’s capabilities as a two-time Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investments, and SSG to run the state competently.
“As the immediate past secretary to the state government and from your exposure as a lawyer in Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of the nation, I expect you to perform well as a governor.
“Just know that my doors are open anytime you wish to see me for counsel and consultations,” the former president said.
Earlier, Okara had thanked Jonathan for finding time to host him and his entourage amid his busy schedule.
“Your Excellency, there is no way that I will not seek your blessings as I strive to run for the office of the governor.
“I came to you because of your wealth of experience and rich political pedigree.
“It is for this singular reason that I have come to inform you of my desire to contest for the office of the governor of Bayelsa State and for your blessing,” Okara added.
Politics
Politics Of Inclusion: IPAC Adopts Code Of Conduct For Women, Youth
Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), on Wednesday adopted a new Code of Conduct to, among others, enhance inclusion of women, youths and Persons Living With Disabilities(PLWD) in politics.
At the launch of the new code in Abuja, IPAC National Chairman, Mr Peter Ameh said it was reviewed in partnership with the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room.
Ameh said that the revised code was due to some lapses noticed in the previous one and the need to meet global best practices.
He said other new inclusions in the code were the introduction of audit control unit, voter education directorate and the establishment of IPAC institute.
“We are the most important stakeholders in the political design of this country so we must take our place in our society and create awareness for aspects of our political arrangements which are flawed.
“We introduced additional portfolios so we can have executives to deal with salient issues such as the inclusion of women, youths and PWD in our political make-up.
“Executives who would pursue programs which would help us set the pace for whatever government is in power to follow.’’
Ameh said that as political parties, it was important to set out the rules clearly so that in the future, after the present executives were long gone, Nigeria would still have a coordinated IPAC.
National Chairman, Code of Conduct Review Committee, Dr Emeka Okengwu, said that IPAC had put in place a proper system of discipline that would enforce the code of conduct.
Okengwu said that the code would take serious, the issue of women, especially with the 35 per cent affirmative action which was listed clearly in the document.
He said that the document provided for offices of a new national gender policy adviser and a director of people living with disabilities at IPAC.
“There are sanctions, warnings and we have a standing disciplinary committee to handle that.
“So, we have a document that does not just bind us as party functionaries but ties our political parties and members to the demands of multi-party democracy while strengthening elections,’’ he said.
Okengwu said, with the new code, nobody would have the right to make pronouncement or proclamations on behalf of IPAC adopting a political candidate.
“IPAC is not partisan not politically aligned to people because of gifts or bribes,’ he emphasized.
Mrs Esther Uzoma, Alternate Chair, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room commended IPAC for drafting the code of conduct to capture the present realities.
Uzoma said that the code was very important in order to enhance orderliness among political parties and their activities.
Prof. Anthonia Simbine, National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that the validation of the latest version of IPAC code of conduct was a step in the right direction towards party internal democracy.
Simbine said that the code marked another milestone in the development, growth and consolidation of IPAC since it was established.
She assured that INEC would study and review the new code of conduct.
Politics
Kogi Guber Poll: CSOs Take Awareness Campaign To Flashpoints
Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Kogi State say they have mapped out areas in the state prone to electoral violence and malpractices for sensitisation as the November 16 governorship election draws nearer.
Chairman of Kogi Non-Governmental Organisations Mr Victor Adejoh, Network (KONGONET), disclosed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Lokoja.
Adejoh said the CSOs, registered under KONGONET, would engage traditional rulers, religious leaders and youths in those identified locations on the need to eschew violence during the election.
He also said that the CSOs would collaborate with international agencies to carry out different levels of awareness creation.
He said “We are intensifying our activities to ensure that traditional rulers, religious leaders, faith and community-based organisations, as well as relevant associations are trained to strengthen the awareness,to avoid violence.
“What is critical is that, we will be collaborating as well as with the media to ensure that messages go to the grassroots and electorate, to ensure that they participate in a free and fair manner and eschew violence.
“We are also working with government agencies as well the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and with some NGOs like `Enough is Enough’.
“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is at the centre of this whole engagement.INEC is very key and strategic to these processes as its advocacy unit is also supporting this voter education.’’
Adejoh said that although the expectation of KONGONET was to achieve a violence-free, fair and credible election on November 16, “we are also concerned with how parties conduct their primaries.
“The political parties should conduct free and fair primaries. If that happens, we are likely to have less tension”, he said.
Trending
-
Sports5 days ago
S’ Africa Appoints Ntseki After Baxter’s Exit
-
Politics5 days ago
Ministerial Nominees: ‘Buhari Insensitive To Youths, Women’
-
Sports5 days ago
Ozornwafor Not In Hurry To Make First Team
-
Sports5 days ago
Shorunmu Urges Rohr To Follow Keshi’s Blueprint
-
Politics5 days ago
Assembly Passes Illegal Trading Prohibition Bill
-
Sports5 days ago
Lille’s Project Delights Osimhen
-
Sports5 days ago
Rivers Utd FC Resumes Camping For 2019/2020 Season
-
Politics5 days ago
Still On Senate Ministerial Nominees’ Screening