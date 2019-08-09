Wike’ll Constitute Cabinet Soon, pdp Assures

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has assured that Governor Nyesom Wike would constitute a complete cabinet before long, reiterating that the state chief executive performed well in his first tenure which is why he was reelected by the people.

This is as the party condemned the recent killing of two undergraduates of the Rivers State University (RSU) by unknown gunmen, describing it as sad and unfortunate.

The State PDP spokesman, Darlington Orji who gave the assurance while answering questions from newsmen in Port Harcourt said that it would be unfair to say that the Governor is running the state without commissioners, urging residents and those who wish the state well to be patient.

Orji said, “It would be wrong to say there is no talk about the constitution of the cabinet in the state. You (referring to the interviewer) are not a member of the party, neither are you a member of the former executive nor the incoming executive.

“The truth of the matter is that the constitution is very clear that no Governor can run government without a state cabinet. Those would come up very soon and I can assure you that the state executive council will be constituted very soon.

“In the last four years of His Excellency the Governor and for us as a political party, indeed the demonstration and support of our people in the last election showed that he (Wike) actually performed and that is why he was given another mandate as Governor.

“So, he who wears the shoe, knows where it pinches. The list is being put together and he is going to come up with it whenever, but I can assure you that it would not be very long,” the state spokesman of the party stated.

Asked if some commissioners in the Governor’s first cabinet would return, he said “I would not be specific but if I can remember that during the valedictory session in the last government, even though the transition was from the same person to the same person, he (the governor) did say it would be wrong for him to start a new government with a new exco completely.

“But remember that if the governor so desires (to constitute a fresh cabinet), it is his prerogative to choose those that will work with him. We only wish him God’s wisdom in making sure that those he will put together are those that will listen to the yearnings of our people and ensure that we feel the impact of government in the next four years.

“I have never been a member of the cabinet and have not spoken with the Governor, but I can tell you that we are aware that the Governor is going to constitute the executive council. Don’t worry about when, but I can tell you it would be very soon,” he stated.

Dennis Naku