Wike: Public Service Delivery Beyond Political Undertone
One significant attribute of the present administration in the Rivers State is the serial demonstration by Governor Nyesom Wike, that public service delivery shall be driven by extant laws and procedures, and not on the basis of political partisan loyalty and patronage. A most dramatic demonstration of this positive was played out during the interactive session between the State Governor , Chief Nyesom Wike and the complement of sanitation contractors engaged by the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), to handle the various street cleaning jobs in the state last week, and who were inherited from the previous administration.
Worried by the apparent abdication of their contractual obligations and the attendant spread of filth across the state capital, Port Harcourt, as well as the virtually riotous state of affairs with respect to street trading, the government’s resolve to deal decisively with the situation manifested firstly in the passage of new laws; namely; the ‘Rivers State Environmental Protection and Management Bill’, ‘Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks (Prohibition) Bill’ and the ‘Rivers State Healthcare Facilities Registration Bill’. Expectedly, these laws will put into perspective, the roles of various stake-holders in the environmental soundness of the state. Not done with that, the Governor in his characteristic resort to moral suasion in promoting the policy targets of his administration, summoned to an interactive session, the respective sanitation contractors whose abdication of their legitimate responsibilities, led to the sorry state of sanitation in the first place.
It was at the forum that Wike let the world know that many of these contractors were not appointed by him but as has been stated earlier, were inherited from the previous administration of Rotimi Amaechi. According to Wike, “I was not the person who awarded the contracts. I don’t even know the contractors. I have not restricted contracts to my supporters. Several of you are from opposition parties.
But we must make sure that all parts of the state capital remain clean”. This homily from the governor should be seen properly as going beyond a mere advisory for erring contractors, but testifies eloquently to a more fundamental, welcome political vision and orientation which holds that administrative obligations of government, should be separated from the murky terrain of whimsical tendencies that often drive partisan politics. The separation of politics from administration has remained accentuated by copious, classical scholarship – right from the earliest days of intellectual enquiry into the circumstances of formal organizational behaviour. Among the numerous definitions of politics, remains the reductionist explanation of it as the complement of activities that border on seeking political power for the purpose of earning capability and legitimacy to serve a constituency, in representative and leadership capacities.
Such a process involves a whole gamut of activities – including the efforts aimed at earning the acceptance of the constituents. It is in the context of seeking the endorsement of constituents that some unscrupulous actors mis-present themselves as well as facts to the public, through making false claims and promises, that have no grounding in reality.
Administration however runs on a different track as it entails the actual implementation of government policies, programmes and projects in line with extant laws and procedures. In fact, it remains plausible to contend that the translation by a government, of political promises to tangible dividends for the governed, through the machinery of effective administrative processes, remains the acid test of any administration throughout the civilised world. And this is the terrain where Wike’s successes in governance lie. With characteristic missionary zeal, he had launched an administrative course of action in his first term, which featured a clear departure from the status quo, and saw him recording landmark progress in programme implementation and projects execution.
Against the backdrop of the foregoing, the respective RIWAMA contractors do not need further sermons to spur them into action pursuant to lifting Port Harcourt back to its hitherto enviable status as the Garden City of the country. Given the elaboration involved in the exercise of redeeming Port Harcourt – that is counting from the due process of enacting relevant laws for maintaining environmental soundness in the state, the interactive session between Wike and the contractors as well as the down to earth administrative machinery already mobilised, the ball is now in the court of the contractors. Needless to point out that as sanitation contractors, they are also partners of the government in spreading the message of a cleaner environment.
With the governor’s revelation that the Rivers State was spending as much as N6 billion annually to evacuate wastes, all Wike is asking for is the delivery of value for money, spent on waste management.
Police Kill Notorious Kidnapper In Rivers …We’re Fully Prepared To Tackle Insecurity, Wike Assures …Donates 40 Patrol Vans To Security Agencies …Pledges N30m Bounty On Killers Of RSG Director
Officers of the Rivers State Police Command have killed a notorious kidnapper, popularly known as ‘Abacha’ in Rivers State.
Abacha was said to have been terrorising residents and motorists in Emohua Local Government Area axis of the East-West road, Rivers State.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, while parading the dead suspect identified the deceased as “Abacha”, with items allegedly recovered from the camps in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He said the feat was achieved by the combined effort of the local vigilante operating within that community.
Omoni also revealed that other members of the gang who had been on police’s wanted list escaped with gunshots injuries.
He said with the new onslaught against criminals in the area, East-West Road would be safe again and urged members of the public to avail the police of useful information.
“Operatives of the Operation Sting in the early hours of today (yesterday) in a combined operation with the anti-robbery Team of Rumuji police station, working with a local vigilante stormed the kidnappers’ camp at Rumuakunde in Emohua Local Government Area of the state where a gang of kidnappers led by one, Ekwueme Brown, who is alleged to be the leader of the criminal gang terrorising the East-West road were hibernating.
“The hoodlums, on sighting the police, engaged them in a serious gun duel leading to the death of one of them later identified as “Abacha”, the leader, Ekwueme Brown, and others escaped with gunshot wounds.
“Their camp was dismantled; the following exhibits were recovered: Two AK-47 riffles, three pump action gun; one locally made single barrel gun; 23 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, large quantities of police and army uniforms.”
He said the operatives were still combing the bushes with a view to arresting other members of the gang that fled with gunshot wounds.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the state government was fully prepared to tackle insecurity and will do everything required to protect lives and property.
Wike also declared that the state government has proscribed all youth groups operating in the state because they have been hijacked by cultists.
He spoke, yesterday, when he handed over 40 patrol vans fitted with communication gadgets to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), See4Eye, Police Anti-Kidnapping, Police Anti-Cultism, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Eagle Crime at the Government House, Port Harcourt.
“Rivers State Government is fully prepared and will do everything required to protect lives and property. Without the protection of lives and property, there will be no governance and development.
“We are one state that has suffered neglect from the Federal Government in terms of support to fight insecurity. They have refused to pay back funds that we used in constructing federal projects. But that will not stop us from intervening when the need arises”, he said.
The governor said that he resolved to increase the support to the security agencies because of the successes recorded by “Operation Sting”.
The governor placed a N30million bounty on anyone who gives useful information that will lead to the arrest of those who killed a director with the Rivers State Government during the Choba crisis and a notorious criminal called ‘Bobrisky’ in Gokana Local Government Area.
He regretted that cultists have taken over youth groups across the state, necessitating the state government to proscribe all youth groups.
“Anybody operating under a youth body henceforth will be arrested by security agencies. Before you contest for any youth body’s leadership, you must send the names to the DSS and police for screening. If they are cultists, we will not allow them to operate”, he said.
Wike said that the vehicles and gunboats donated to the security agencies must be deployed to secure Rivers State.
He announced that the Rivers State Government will establish a trust fund to cater for the families of policemen who lose their lives while fighting crime.
In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mustapha Dandaura, said the security agencies will use the new security vans to tackle criminals across the state.
He said that since the inauguration of “Operation Sting”, there has been improvement in the security of lives and property in the state.
He said that security agencies will continue to dislodge criminals in all parts of the state.
Two weeks ago, the governor had donated 76 security vans, gunboats and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to security forces when he launched the “Operation Sting”.
Police Fault Army’s Claim Over Killing Of Officers …Buhari Orders DHQ To Take Over Investigation
The Nigeria Police has faulted claims by the Nigerian Army over the death of three policemen and one civilian in Taraba State.
The policemen from Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Force were said to be on investigation to Ibi in Taraba State when they came under attack by the soldiers.
The operatives were in Taraba Stateto arrest one Alhaji Hamisu, who was indicted in a series of high-profile kidnap incidents in the state.
The Army, in reaction to the statement said the soldiers mistook the policemen for kidnappers.
In reaction to the claim by the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police, yesterday, in a statement by the Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, demanded the whereabouts of the kidnap suspect that was freed by the Army.
The Force also said it is insensitive, disrespectful and unpatriotic for the Army to continue to describe policemen on lawful national assignment as ‘suspected kidnappers”.
The police, in a statement titled; “Setting the Record Straight – where is the ‘rescued’ notorious kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume?”, pointed out some of the loopholes in the statement issued by the Army.
The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the Press Release by the Nigerian Army dated 07 August, 2019, seeking to justify the unprovoked and unwarranted murder of three police officers and one civilian, and serious injury to other operatives, who were on legitimate criminal investigation activities to Taraba State, to arrest one Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume indicted in a series of high-profile kidnap incidents in the state.
“In the best tradition of Esprit de Corps, inter-agency harmony and national Interest, the Nigeria Police Force would naturally have kept quiet, but it has become imperative to set the record straight by addressing the obvious distortion of facts inherent in the press release by the Nigerian Army.
“The most important question arising from the Nigerian Army press release is: Where is Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume? Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume is a millionaire kidnapper arrested by the police but paradoxically treated as a ‘‘kidnap victim’’ by the soldiers and subsequently ‘rescued’ by them. Where is he? Where is the rescued kidnapper?
“Secondly, the press release was silent on the source of the alleged distress report or identity of the complainant, on the strength of whose report, the Army claimed had informed their decision to engage in the purported chase and rescue operation.
“Needless to state that in the true spirit of transparency and accountability, the Nigerian Army ought to have arrested the purported distress caller – if any – for obviously and deliberately furnishing them with false and misleading information. Besides, such arrest should in fact be made public!
It continues: “Thirdly, it is not true that the policemen failed to identify themselves as alleged in the press release. The video on the incident, now viral, wherein the voice of one of the soldiers was heard loudly proclaiming that the policemen were from the Force Headquarters, Abuja speaks volume.
“Besides, the presence of the IRT personnel was well known to the Taraba Police Command as the operatives officially and properly documented not only at the State Command Headquarters but also at the Wukari Area Command and the Ibi Divisional Headquarters. As a matter of fact, some of the Detectives from the Taraba State Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were part of the operation.
“The Force also considers it insensitive, disrespectful and unpatriotic for the press release by the Army to continue to describe policemen on lawful national assignment as ‘suspected kidnappers’ long after it had become crystal clear to the Army that these are law enforcement officers who unfortunately were gruesomely murdered in the line of duty by Nigerian soldiers attached to 93 Battalion, Takum.”
According to Mba, some of the questions begging for answers are; “In the final analysis, we leave the Nigerian Army authorities to provide Nigerians with answers on the following questions emanating from their press release; Where is the notorious kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume ‘rescued’ by the soldiers, how and why was Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume released by the soldiers and how could a kidnap suspect properly restrained with handcuffs by the Police escape from the hands of his military rescuers?.
Other questions are: “If Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume is a ‘‘victim of kidnap’’ as claimed, and properly rescued by soldiers, why was he not taken to the Army Base for documentation purposes and debriefing in line with the Standard Operating Procedure in the Nigerian Army? Why were the police operatives shot at close range even after they had identified themselves as police officers on legitimate duty as evident in the video now in circulation?”
However, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Defence Headquarters to take over the investigation of the killing of three police operatives and a civilian and the freeing of a kidnap kingpin by troops of 93 Battalion, Takum, Taraba.
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the National Security Council, with Buhari presiding, at the State House, Abuja, yesterday.
The Army and Police authorities had, last Wednesday, constituted a Joint Investigation Panel to investigate the incident. It now means that Buhari’s directive has rendered the panel useless.
The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement, said the panel would be headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Mike Ogbizi.
Musa said that the panel would jointly investigate and report on the true circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident to avert future occurrences.
He said the soldiers shot at the police vehicle because they thought they were kidnappers.
He, however, did not explain why the soldiers released the handcuffed real kidnapper, one Alhaji Hamisu
The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, had last Wednesday, said that the Police Operatives, led by ASP Felix Adolije of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) reportedly came under sudden attack by soldiers along Ibi–Jalingo Road.
Mba said that the operatives, who were taking the arrested suspect, Alhaji Hamisu to the Command Headquarters in Jalingo, were shot at by the soldiers in spite of sufficient proof that they were police personnel on legitimate duty.
He said that three policemen comprising one Inspector and two sergeants and one civilian died as a result of gunshot injuries sustained in the attack while others sustained serious gunshot wounds.
According to him, the soldiers thereafter released the handcuffed suspect, Alhaji Hamisu, who is now on the run.
However, the Chief of Air Marshal said: “The council also decided that the unfortunate incidents in Taraba State in Ibi, a committee will be setup under the Defence Headquarters to critically look into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.’’
Abubakar also revealed that the council evaluated the current strategy of managing internal security operations across the country.
According to him, the council expressed satisfaction with the current efforts aimed at restoring law and order in the country.
“We are making substantial progress in all the areas of conflicts,’’ he said.
On the issue of using technology and drones to fight crimes as earlier pledged to the South-West leaders by the President, Abubakar said technology would continue to play a very critical role in resolving security challenges in the country.
“All the services are using one technology or the other in order to ensure that our country is secured.
“So, security will continue to play a role and we are also looking at other areas of technology that are not currently in use to ensure that we put together all that is required to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians,’’ he added.
Buhari Paying Lip Service To Killings, Catholic Bishops Cry Out …Zamfara Grants Amnesty To 100 Fulani Bandits …Boko Haram Kills Five Civilians, Injures Others In Borno
Catholic Bishops have advised the Federal Government to stop treating the menace of killer herdsmen and other crimes with levity, noting that such disposition of the government was creating panic and fear among Nigerians.
They said it was sad that the government has not even shown a clear pattern to secure the lives of the people and through which those perpetrating the acts can be apprehended and punished.
The Catholic Bishops also appealed to the Federal Government to halt the attempt to license and impose tax on places of worship in the country, disclosing that they suspect the government as having a hidden agenda regarding the proposed action.
The clergymen said these in a communique issued and read by the Metropolitan Bishop of Ibadan and the President of the Nigeria Catholic Conference, Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Gabriel Abegunrin, after their meeting held at the Pope John Paul II Pastoral Centre in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, yesterday.
The Catholic Bishops called on the governments of West African sub-region to invest more in youth development to reduce crimes like illegal migration, prostitution, kidnapping and other social menaces.
“When this insecurity started, it was one corner of the country, but now it has gone round the geopolitical zones, what is government doing. If there is no security, there is no reason for government to exist.
“It is unfortunate that Nigerians wake up each day to lament woeful news of killings, lynching, kidnappings and brigandage in the country. Many people including priests have fallen victims to this tragically insecure environment.
“The lack of clear pattern of punishing crimes and lip service to the commitment to the protection of lives and property on the part of the Federal Government and security agencies have made many Nigerians living in fear day to day.
“There seems to be no end in sight, especially with allegations of killings by Fulani herdsmen being left unattended to. Time is running out for Nigeria if the security is not improved. We call on governments, traditional and other civil authorities to please save our country,” they pleaded.
On the reported crimes of abduction of oneself, and jailing of priests for rape, the Bishops said these were manifestations of the total rot in the Nigerian society and loss of family values, stressing that all the citizens must share in the blame.
“It is sad that we are losing our core family values. We must take care of our children and imbibe the culture of being our brother’s keepers like we had before, because what is happening today has to do with our backgrounds.
“We know the economic situation calls for us to overwork ourselves, but parents must look for time to take care of their children. This is the only way we can rid our society of evils and have a brighter future”, they said.
The Bishops, however, commended governments on their improved commitment to the payment of workers’ salaries and pensions.
On the Federal Government’s directive through the Ministry of Interior to license places of worship for celebration of marriages and issuing of marriage certificates, the Bishops said such a proposal needed to be approached with caution and should be given a second thought, especially as concerns imposition of annual levies on these institutions.
“Contemporary circumstances in Nigeria demand that government must approach religious matters with utmost caution do as not to he considered partisan and partial on national issues”.
The Bishops warned the Federal Government against taking steps that could tinker with the freedom of the press, insisting that the media should not be gagged under any guise.
“Only courageous pressmen can now come out boldly and talk. But all must work hard and remove whatever that is working against the freedom of the press. Government must give the press that full freedom for them to be able to speak the truth to power,” they said.
Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Matawalle, said the government would grant amnesty to 100 Fulani bandits in Gusau prison as part of the ongoing peace process in the state.
The Fulani, who are detained for offences related to the banditry menace bedeviling the state, would be released before the week runs out to celebrate Sallah with their families.
Muhammad stated this when he received representatives of the Fulani community at the centre of the peace process in the forest wielding guns and detaining abductees.
The governor lamented the plight of the Fulanis today, not only in Zamfara but in the country at large where they are termed as terrorists worse than Boko Haram.
He promised to work in line with his administration’s determination to save the Fulani from themselves and the wrath of the larger society.
“I am one of you and I know you are not terrorists. What is happening today has a cause and we are determined to address it with your cooperation,” the governor said.
As a measure of addressing the problem, Matawalle said their North-West Governors meeting held in Katsina, last week, outlawed vigilantes against banditry otherwise known as “Yan Sa Kai”.
Matawalle called on all the Fulani in the state to disregard anyone who goes around telling them that the government was not sincere about the peace process.
“You can see now you are here not only in Zamfara State Government House. Nobody will arrest or harm you. Our aim is to have a lasting peace in our dear state,” the governor pointed out.
Representatives of the Fulani, who spoke through an elder, Baba Alhaji Bello, commended the forthrightness of the governor and his proven honesty and commitment to the peace process.
Bello promised that all the known bandits will listen to the new sermon and surrender their weapons because they will listen to them.
He assured that the Fulani in the state will adhere to the new pact and ensure a lasting peace in the state.
Similarly, residents of Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State, yesterday, said that attack by Boko Haram, Monday night at about 10:25 pm left five civilians dead with several others injured following exchange of gunfire between security forces and members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).
A resident, Mohammed Muktar, told newsmen that, the situation in Monguno was now calm, but there was restriction of movement in some parts of the town.
According to him, “There have been several attempts by Boko Haram to take over Monguno since the beginning of this year. But last night attack was deadly. We do not know the number of soldiers or Boko Haram that were killed, however, stray bullets killed five civilians and injured many others. It was too bad. Most of us are just returning from hiding. “
A source within the security operative in Monguno said that, the attackers came through Kuya village to attack soldiers’ location at Charlie1 near the stadium.
“We fought them throughout the night and managed to repel them. I am not in the position to speak on casualty, but as I always said, this is not a game and casualties are bound to come at the end of a battle as this. We are counting on your prayers as we put our lives on the lines. If we lose comrades in a fight, we move on knowing that, we do not die in vain but so that innocent people can have peace”, the source said.
Local hunters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Monguno, who spoke with newsmen, said the attack was the most deadly in recent times.
A member of the local vigilante, Abdulkadir Musa, said that, “I cannot give you the details because the security forces are still in pursuit of the Boko Haram fighters and corpses are still being gathered. We have found five among the civilians, but the soldiers have evacuated their own and that of the Boko Haram fighters they killed.”
Attempt to get the Spokesman of 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Col. Ado Isa, to speak on the attack in Monguno did not yield result as he could not pick calls or reply to the text message sent to him as at the time of this report.
However, the Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, who said he was just getting the information, noted that he would contact the Theatre Centre for update.
