Niger Delta
UCDC Seeks Peace In Umuechem
The Chairman of United Community Development Committee (UCDC) in Rivers State, John Onwubualili, has sued for peace in Umuechem community, Etche Local Government Area of the state.
The UCDC Chairman, who made the call during a fact-finding mission in the community, recently, said a peaceful community always attracts development.
Onwubualili said security and the peace of communities in Rivers State was one of the major concerns of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration.
He noted that UCDC deemed it necessary to intervene over Umuechem community dispute, as it believes that taking preventive measures would ensure peace in communities and fast-track development in the state.
According to him, the root of the dispute in Umuechem is that all the administrative functions of the paramount ruler, Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman and youth leader were allocated to the chairman of Umuechem Town Council and members of his executive.
“We discovered that there is a constitution made in 2014 in Umuechem community, which conflicts with the custom of Etche, the Rivers State 1999 Handbook of Community Development Committee (CDC) and 2014 Local Government Reform Act as well as the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended”, he said.
“The paramount ruler, CDC and youth do not have access to Umuechem Fund. Again, the youth leader cannot have a normal general meeting with his youths without taking permission from the chairman of Umuechem Town Council (UTC) which is a breach of Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution”, he added.
The UCDC chairman further pointed out that the Umuechem constitution cannot be superior to Etche custom and the 1999 Constitution as amended, adding that “if these illegalities are not corrected, more problems will happen in Umuechem community”.
He, therefore, called on the Paramount Ruler of the community, Eze. Sampson Emu to suspend the Umuechem constitution as well as constitute fresh constitutional drafting committee which will comprise representatives of chiefs, youths, women and other opinion leaders in the community.
Speaking, the Paramount Ruler of Umuechem, Eze Sampson Emu, commended UCDC for their swift intervention and transparency in handling the issues in the community.
He immediately announced the suspension of the constitution of Umuechem, while assuring that a committee would be set up to draft a new constitution that would provide level playing field for all organs of the community.
Emu also pledged to run a transparent administration that would involve every organ in the community as well as bring development to the people.
Also speaking, the Youth President, Charles Otamiri, who was represented by Anyalebechi Chidi, thanked the committee for bringing peace to Umuechem community, assuring that the youths would always be peaceful and law-abiding.
Benice Iragunima
Niger Delta
CRSG Reaps Benefits Of Rice Seedlings Factory …As Abia, Firm Order For N2bn Seedlings
It seems the Cross River State Government is currently reaping quantum financial benefits from its rice seeds and seedlings factory following the placing of orders by the Abia State Government and the IRS Group for N2billion worth of rice seedlings.
The seedlings are for distribution to rice farmers in Abia and Kano as part of wet season project, just as the orders were placed during a tour of the rice seeds and seedlings facility in Calabar by the Abia State Governor, Dr.Okezie Ikpeazu and Chairman of the IRS Group in Kano State, Rabiu Isiaku Rabiu.
Abia’s and IRS Group’s orders come on the heels of purchase of the seedlings by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the Rice Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) for South-South states and some corporate rice farmers from Kano, recently.
The Cross River automated rice seeds and seedlings factory, the first of its kind in Africa, was established by Governor Ben Ayade and commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in June, last year.
Whilst announcing the order, Ikpeazu said he was excited by what Ayade was doing in the area of agro-industrialization.
According to him, “Prof Ayade’s efforts will help in shaping the state and Nigeria in agriculture value chain, especially in rice production. Whatever yield you get from your rice must originate from the quality of the seedlings.
“I recommend this to other states in Nigeria, business men and the entire citizens. They must come here and see for themselves what is happening. There is no point going anywhere else in the world in search for quality seedlings, everything is in Cross River.”
On his part, the Chairman of the IRS Group, Rabiu Isiaku Rabiu commended Ayade’s rice revolution, saying the governor has set a pace.
“This is a very good idea and I’ m happy for the people of Cross River State. I will like to commend Governor Ayade for his vision and leadership style.
“For establishing this rice seeds and seedlings factory, not only for Cross River but also for Nigeria, there is no doubt that it has created employment and prosperity for the people.
“I will like to make a commitment and order seedlings worth of N500million to enable me sell the high yield seedlings at a reduced price to farmers in Kano State,” Rabiu said.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
NDDC Moves To Save Etche Road, Eleme Bridge From Collapse
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it is taking steps to restore the inter-state road linking Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State and Okpala in Imo State.
The commission has also started an assessment of the Aleto Bridge in Eleme Local Government Area, with a view to saving it from imminent collapse.
Speaking during the inspection of the dilapidated portions of Igwuruta-Chokocho-Okomoko- Egwi-Okehi-Igbodo-Okpala Road, yesterday, the NDDC Acting Managing Director, Prof Nelson Brambaifa, said that remedial work on the road and re-enforcement of the bridge would begin immediately.
Brambaifa, who was accompanied by NDDC directors and engineers, said that having inspected the dilapidated road and failing bridge, the commission was going to ensure that work begins without delay to avoid a total breakdown of the critical infrastructure.
He told the people of Etche: “I can assure you that in the next one month, this road will be restored to a standard that will stand the test of time. Your current pains and inconveniences will be a thing of the past. We will put all machinery in motion to achieve this goal.”
The NDDC chief executive officer directed the contractor engaged for the project to mobilise his equipment to the site immediately, stating: “We want this important route to Port Harcourt to be restored as quickly as possible.”
Earlier, the President General of Ogbakor Etche, Sir Machy Nwodim, had said that the people were grateful to the NDDC for its prompt response to their Save-Our-Soul message requesting urgent attention to the repair of the major highway connecting Etche to Port Harcourt and the South-East states.
He stated: “The road is today the major route taking Lagos, Abuja and Enugu commuters into Port Harcourt, Rivers State. This is also the major route for the people of Etche to their state capital and other parts of Rivers State.”
Nwodim said that Etche people had been subjected to untold hardship following the deplorable condition of the road, expressing hope that the visit by the NDDC would be translated into quick, effective reconstruction of the failed portions, as an immediate remedy.
At the Aleto Bridge in Eleme, an indigene of the town, a one-time commissioner for sports in Rivers State, Hon Fred Igwe, said that the people in the surrounding local governments were pleading for the immediate intervention of the NDDC to save the bridge from collapse.
He said that the bridge connects two states, nine local government areas and many industries like the Indorama Petrochemicals, Port Harcourt Refining Company and the Onne Port, adding that these big companies attract heavy traffic of articulated vehicles to the road.
“I appeal to the Federal Government and the NDDC to come to our rescue by taking urgent steps to save the bridge and avert the looming disaster.
In his response, the NDDC boss said that the commission would intervene urgently to ensure that activities in these critical industries were not paralysed.
He remarked that the bridge was under the purview of the Federal Ministry of Works, and as such, the NDDC would need to get clearance from the relevant authorities before it could proceed.
Brambaifa assured: “We will move very fast to avoid a disaster. I have directed our consultants to quickly assess the problem and come up with a design for the repairs.”
Niger Delta
Perm Sec Tasks Women On Breast Feeding
The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Caroline Wali, has called on women in the state and in particular, Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, to embrace inclusive breastfeeding of their babies in order to make them lead healthy lives.
Wali made the call during the flag-off of the breastfeeding campaign in the local government at the council secretariat in Ogu, last Wednesday.
The programme which was organised by the state Primary Health Care Management Board in collaboration with UNICEF, Ministry of Women Affairs and Ministry of Health Committee on Food and Nutrition had as its theme, “Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding For Now And Future”, and attracted both nursing mothers and pregnant women from the six communities of the local government area.
The permanent secretary, who was represented by the state Health Educator, Dr Doris Nria, urged the women to ensure that they breastfeed their babies exclusively for the first six months of delivery, and continue the process till three years, adding that it was wrong for women to use baby formula milk made from animals to breastfeed their babies at infancy stage rather than the natural breast milk.
According to her, “It is a core responsibility of every woman to properly breastfeed and cuddle their children, adding that a woman’s breast milk has better nutrients that would aid the development of every child than the artificial milk. She commended the people of the area for participating in the programme, and assured that the state government would continue to support the people at all times.
Also speaking, the wife of the local government Chairman, Mrs Jemima Victor, who was the special guest at the occasion, said the programme was designed to educate the women on the importance of breastfeeding, adding that exclusive breastfeeding would promote healthy living and peaceful cohesion in the family.
“We raise a healthy children when we breastfeed our babies and avoid frequent going to hospital. The primary reason God gave women breast milk is to breastfeed but some of the women give reasons that their breast will fall if they breastfeed their children. Let me tell you, whether you do it or not, the forces of natural gravity, the woman breast must fall at old age,” she added.
Delivering a lecture on the Benefits of Breastfeeding to Mothers, the Medical Health Officer of the local government area, Dr Loliya Somina Koko, averred that benefits of breastfeeding include, among other things, to stimulate reproduction as well as stop contraction of uterus in women, adding that optimal nutrition support growth and development was the right of every child.
There were goodwill messages from the council chairman, his deputy and other stakeholders in the area.
The climax of the event was the decoration of the first lady of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Pastor Jemima Victor as the champion of the LGA by the permanent secretary’s representative.
