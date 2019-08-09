UCDC Seeks Peace In Umuechem

The Chairman of United Community Development Committee (UCDC) in Rivers State, John Onwubualili, has sued for peace in Umuechem community, Etche Local Government Area of the state.

The UCDC Chairman, who made the call during a fact-finding mission in the community, recently, said a peaceful community always attracts development.

Onwubualili said security and the peace of communities in Rivers State was one of the major concerns of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration.

He noted that UCDC deemed it necessary to intervene over Umuechem community dispute, as it believes that taking preventive measures would ensure peace in communities and fast-track development in the state.

According to him, the root of the dispute in Umuechem is that all the administrative functions of the paramount ruler, Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman and youth leader were allocated to the chairman of Umuechem Town Council and members of his executive.

“We discovered that there is a constitution made in 2014 in Umuechem community, which conflicts with the custom of Etche, the Rivers State 1999 Handbook of Community Development Committee (CDC) and 2014 Local Government Reform Act as well as the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended”, he said.

“The paramount ruler, CDC and youth do not have access to Umuechem Fund. Again, the youth leader cannot have a normal general meeting with his youths without taking permission from the chairman of Umuechem Town Council (UTC) which is a breach of Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution”, he added.

The UCDC chairman further pointed out that the Umuechem constitution cannot be superior to Etche custom and the 1999 Constitution as amended, adding that “if these illegalities are not corrected, more problems will happen in Umuechem community”.

He, therefore, called on the Paramount Ruler of the community, Eze. Sampson Emu to suspend the Umuechem constitution as well as constitute fresh constitutional drafting committee which will comprise representatives of chiefs, youths, women and other opinion leaders in the community.

Speaking, the Paramount Ruler of Umuechem, Eze Sampson Emu, commended UCDC for their swift intervention and transparency in handling the issues in the community.

He immediately announced the suspension of the constitution of Umuechem, while assuring that a committee would be set up to draft a new constitution that would provide level playing field for all organs of the community.

Emu also pledged to run a transparent administration that would involve every organ in the community as well as bring development to the people.

Also speaking, the Youth President, Charles Otamiri, who was represented by Anyalebechi Chidi, thanked the committee for bringing peace to Umuechem community, assuring that the youths would always be peaceful and law-abiding.

Benice Iragunima