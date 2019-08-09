Entertainment
Tonto Dike Gives Reasons For Undergoing Plastic Surgery
Nollywood screen diva, Tonto Dike has explained why she has enhanced her body through plastic surgery. The controversial actress revealed in a short documentary by BBC Pidgin on cosmetic surgery and why people go for it.
According to Tonto Dike who is an advocate for cosmetic surgery, she had self esteem issues and as such decided to change how she looked. In the video, Tonto and other women who refused to show their faces said the plastic surgery helped boost their self confidence with Tonto Dike revealing that now she practically walks around naked at home.
She however made it known that she did not enhance her figure for jobs or to attract men because she has both already.
Entertainment
Fun Seekers Lavished N636m On Movies In July …Nollywood Got Only N20m
The cinema culture in Nigeria continues to thrive with movie goers spending N636 million in the month of July. This is a 58 percent increase from the N402.9 million spent in theatres across the country in June. Despite this spike, Nollywood releases in July accounted for a small portion of ticket sales with foreign films dominating sales.
Most of the earnings went to foreign block buster’s like ‘Spider Man’, ‘Far From Home’ and the newly released ‘Lion King’, while less than N20 million went to Nollywood. The month started off on a great note from a box office perspective for indigenous films with the ‘Blind Lagosians’ topping the chart from June 28th to July 4th 2019.
During this period, the film which has been dubbed the best Nollywood movie of 2019 made N37 million. The top 20 films grossed a total of N100.7 million during those seven days. This changed with the release of Spider man, Far from home in June 5th 2019.
The Disney/Marvel Super hero film pushed the Nollywood film to second place with a total earning of N129.9 million over seven days. The directorial debut of Bolomle Austin Peters followed on to its second position making an additional N18.8 million, while movie goers spent a total of N105.6 million from July 12th to 15th, 2019.
By the following week, it had moved to the third place and earned another N13 million, this was due to the release of Disney’s remake of the classic lion king which led to a spike in cinema revenue (167.1 million) the highest of the entire month.
By the end of the month (July 26-August 1, 2019), the Blind Lagosians was in fourth place and the only Nigerian movie on the top five list. It earned a total of N107.8 million, while the top 20 films brought in N136.9 million.
Overall, movie goers spent a total of N636 million through out the month of July other high earning Nollywood movies in July were ‘Mokalik,’ N5.5 million, ‘Rent queens’ N3.98 million, ‘Executioner’ N1.5 million and ‘The Gift’ N1.4 million.
According to business inside sub sahara report,, Nollywood films are doing better at the box office, but still losing to foreign movies. Despite spending over N500 million in June only a small portion went to Nigeria movies.
Entertainment
Funke Akindele Makes Directorial Debut In Your Excellency
Funke Akindele Bello has landed her directorial debut with Mo’Abudu’s forth coming movie “Your Excellency” she will be directing and playing the lead role. After producing at least 10 Nollywood movies and several TV series, Funke Akindele Bellow, also known as ‘Jenifer’ joins the likes of Genevieve Nnaji, Omoni Oboli and Uche Jombo as actress-cum director.
Ebony life films recently announced the production which is a partnership between Funke Bello and the production company. ‘Your Excellency’ which has been tagged a social media driven political comedy is scheduled for a December 2019, release.
Speaking from the set, the Jenifa star said ‘Your Excellency’ has a great script, excellent cast and an experienced production team, so, I’m looking forward to making the best possible film. It’s great to be working with Aunty Mo again so soon after the success of Chief Daddy and hopefully we can make another hit movie.
Funke featured in Ebony life films 2018 production of Chief Daddy playing the role of the younger sister to Kate Henshaw and one of the daughters of Chief Daddy.
Written by Yinka Ogun with Isioma Osaje and James Amuta producing, Your Excellency also features Lala Akinologie, Shaff Bellow, Kunle Coker, Ekun Edewor, Alex Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Seyi Law, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima Okojie, Chioma ‘Chingul’ Omeruah, Emmanuel Omg, Ikechukwu-Onunaku, Helen Paul and Tony Tones.
Mo-Abudu the movie’s executive producer says “Funke Akindele Bello’s knack for telling good stories makes her a perfect choice for the production. Ebonylife film is really excited to have Funke Akindele at the helm of directing her first feature. Her knack for telling a good story, her comedic instincts and an incredible work ethics make her the perfect choice for this film.
“Everyone will be able to relate to the characters and the way in which social media is shaping our lives and the country’s future”, she said.
The synopsis of “Your Excellency” tells the story of Chief Olalekun Ajadi, a bubbling billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate who is obsessed with Donald Trump just when his campaign looks set to be another disaster. Ajadi is anointed by a major party and becomes a credible contender.
All through the power of social media, as the political drama unfold, it seems possible that even the most inept candidate with little to offer voters except viral sound bites and amusing antics can constitute a serious challenge for the presidency.
Entertainment
Behold, Seven Impressive TV Series Nigerians Crave For
There are highly rated Nigerian series that have rested for quite some time now, but Nigerians still crave for them. These series range from comedy to drama and everything in between. Fortunately, Show Max has put together an impressive line up of seven of such series worth bringing back on the screen. They are:
Battle Ground: A Drama series centred around the Badmus family. Battle ground tells the story of a wealthy Nigerian family and the often questionable lengths its patriarch goes to hold on to power, wealth and even family. It features Gbenga Titiloye, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Joke Silver, Okey Uzoeshi, Ini Dima-Okoji, Ozzy Agu and Yinka Davis.
It is a great script with the right dose of suspense, drama and occasional humour, we also get to see singers like Yinka Davis on acting.
Hustle: A comedy-drama which tells the story of Dayo, a gullible, but optimistic young man who moves to Lagos with dreams of making it big. It features Seun Ajayi, Uzo Osimkpa, Sola Sobowale and Tobi Bakare.
It is a relatable, easy, breezy comedy that showcases all the challenges that come with living in Logos in a light-hearted manner, Sobowale is also in her full dramatic element.
Tinsel: Nigeria’s longest running Television series tells a story of the corporate struggle for dominance between two influential studio owners and their families. It features Victor Olaotan, Funlola Aofiyebi Rami, Gideon Okeke, Iretiola Doyle, Linda Ejiofor, Osas Ighodaro, Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite.
With over 2000 episodes, Tinsel offers the ultimate binge fest and you can now watch it at your convenience in show max.
Flat Mates: This is a sitcom centred around four male friends who share an apartment and get into all kinds of trouble together. It features Bright Okpocha (Basket Mouth), Steve Ona (Yaw), Kayode Peters, Emmanuel Ikubese, Wofaifada and Okey Bakassi who are some of Nigeria’s most prolific comedians you can be sure you are in for a few laughs.
Before 30: It follows the lives of four friends as they navigate the treacherous waters of being single in Nigeria at what is considered a marriageable age.
It features Damilola Adegbite, Megofanwa, Beverly Naya, Anee Icha, O.C. Okeje etc. Great dialogue, beautiful cast and stunning shots.
The Johnsons: An Average Nigerian family and the everyday challenges they navigate hold from the perspective of their special 15-year-old son Efe. The Johnsons features Charles Inojie, Chinedu Ihedieze Ada Amch, Olumide Oworu with an AMVA Best Actor win for lead actor, Samuel Ajiboa (Spiff), African Movie Viewers, Award (AMVA) – 2017 Recognition Award, Best Comedy amongst others under its belt. The Johnsons is a classic Nigerian comedy.
My Siblings Add 1: A family comedy series that tells the happings in the Aberuagba family through the eyes of each family m ember, featuring Patrick Doyle, Vivian Mexchie, Funke Akindele, Soma Nyama etc. if is humourous, and highly relatable, My siblings and I has at least one character everyone can relate with.
