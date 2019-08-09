Aviation
Stakeholder Calls For Rebuilding Of MMIA
An international business executive and a regular air passenger at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Chief Marckson Ndukwe, has called on the Federal Government to rebuild the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, saying the airpot’s capacity is being over stretched.
He said that the Lagos airport which was built in 1979 had never had any expansion work done on it, in spite of the increase in the number of foreign and indigenous carriers using the airport.
Ndukwe who made this known while speaking to aviation correspondents in an interview at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Wednesday, noted that the federal authorities had not done enough to meet up with the increasing population in air transportation in the country.
According to him, the construction giant in Nigeria; Julius Berger Nigeria Limited had carried out a comprehensive study on the reconstruction of the airport on the quest for rebuilding the airport.
“Since 1979 when the Murtala Mohammed Airport was built, no expansion work has taken place despite increase of foreign and indigenous carriers using the airport.
“ The airport which was inaugurated in 1979 for 300,000 passenger capacity now processes about eight million passengers. Such mismatch does not portray Nigeria as a country planning for the growth of its aviation industry.
“ The airport generates most of the income in the sector, and so it is only right it is given a facelift that it requires as the most busy airport in the country which should be developed as a regional hub within Africa”, he said.
The business executive, however, urged the federal authorities and the airport managers to also consider other airports in the country like the Port Harcourt International airport among others, for competitive airline operations.
He said that the Lagos airport was almost congested with influx of airlines, whereas some other airports like the Port Harcourt airport has just few airlines that operate there.
Corlins Walter
FAAN Boss Restates Commitment To Improve Airport Operations
The new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, says he is determined to improve airport operations in the country.
He said that aviation industry all over the world had moved up through the adoption of new processes and technology and that Nigeria as a well respected nation could not afford to be left behind among other countries.
Yadudu who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, Wednesday, explained that the aviation industry has evolved new technology and new processes, and urged aviation stakeholders to embrace the new trend.
“The industry is moving with new technology and new processes, and it is either you are going forward or you are moving backward, and so we have to keep improving services, processes and procedures.
“ Primarily, I need to say in the next few months, we are going to concentrate on improving ourselves and I think the best way is that we are going to improve the agency by discipline.
“We must sustain a high level of discipline year-in, year-out as it allows you to perform to the best of your ability. We must maintain a high standard in terms of personal discipline in the discharge of our professional responsibilities, and with all these qualities, we can accomplish all”, he said.
The new FAAN boss, however, commended his predecessor, Engr. Saleh Dunoma for successfully leading the organisation with his wealth of experience gathered during his years of meritorious service in the authority.
He described Saleh as a professional whose experience would be needed for further development of the aviation sector and therefore promised to maintain a regular contact with him whenever there was need for his assistance.
Insecurity: Cleric Decries Pressure On Air Transportation
The General Overseer of the Abundant Life Evangelical Mission, Apostle Eugene Ogu, says there is now much pressure on air transportation in Nigeria due to insecurity on the county’s highways.
He has, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a State of Emergency in security because of the level it had got to.
Ogu who made this known while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Tuesday, shortly before he left for Abuja, explained that the fear of indiscriminate kidnappings and killings on the highway has forced many people to resort to air travel.
According to him, the rush to use the airports has put much pressure on the airlines, resulting in long queue and delay in obtaining flight tickets.
“The country is in a very challenging situation that requires action, immediate action. The president should do all he can to understand the urgency with which Nigerians need this settled or addressed.
“The army, the police, air force and other security outfits should be empowered and be equipped, so that they go into action when they detect any thing that requires action, and not to say there is nothing to fight crime.
“People are hungry, the roads are not good. Government should declare a state of emergency on security, education, airports, and road “, he said.
The clergy, however, urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the Buhari administration, to settle down with the new ministers that were recently cleared by the Senate.
Our correspondent reports that last week, particularly towards the weekend, many air passengers at the Port Harcourt International Airport were stranded as they could not get flight tickets for a couple of days, because the available airlines were fully booked.
Corlins Walter
FAAN Orders Relocation Of Unused Aircraft From MMIA
The Federal Airports
Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has ordered airlines operators to relocate unutilised aircraft from Lagos to less traffic airports in the country.
This is in a bid to create space for operating airlines at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.
The regional manager of the South-West region of FAAN, Mrs Victoria Shin-Aba, who made the appeal during a tour of the airport facilities recently, explained that the authority was working hard to create enabling environment for the airline operators.
She explained that though FAAN was building aprons at both the international, cargo and domestic terminals to accommodate aircrafts, it is imperative that airlines move their equipment to airports with less traffic at no cost.
“Currently we have 32 international airlines flying into Nigeria and about 272 international aircraft movement daily for both arrival and departure.
“On the domestic scene, we have 27 arrival and 32 departures, while we have 30 cargo arrivals and 28 departures.
“At our cargo apron, the capacity is meant to take four aircraft (i.e two wide bodied aircraft and two small aircrafts) at the same time. Once in a while, we have more than the capacity and once this place is filled up, we take the cargo flights to the international and that is additional cost to the cargo airline, as they need to deploy and truck their goods from international to cargo.
” This is why we need to create space for airlines . Safety issues can also arise due to congestion which is what happens most of the time”, she said.
On what FAAN is doing to create space before the aprons are built, Mrs Sin-Aba said that the authority was reaching out to the airlines, saying it is not all the aircrafts on the apron that are unserviceable.
She, however, noted that some of the owners of the affected aircrafts were expressing fears concerning the security of their machines but added that these are things that can be worked out to aid growth in the industry.
Corlins Walter
