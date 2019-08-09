Entertainment
Nigerians React To Jeff’s Exit From 2019 BBNaija …As Viewers Say Last Saturday’s Party “The Best Ever”
On Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the 2019 Big Brother Naija eviction show, Jeff became the eighth house mate to be evicted from the house. He was shocked to have been evicted from the house, but he took the eviction with grace and left the house saying his good bye to other housemates.
He talked about his experience in the house with host Ebuka Uchendu. While chatting with the host, Jeff expressed that he would like to live his life after the house one step at a time. He also expressed his hopes for Omashola to emerge as Big Brother Naija winner.
Nigerians twitter shared their thoughts about Jeff’s eviction, some users stated that they were not surprised about this eviction; others thanked God for his eviction, while many of them who are Tacha’s fans noted that he was always nominating her for eviction.
It would be recalled that the 19 remaining house mates of the 2019 Big Brother Naija took their Saturday night party to a new height as they were joined with DJ Sose for the fifth Saturday night party which was described as the best so far. It was held on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The party has been rated as a better performance and improvement over the four previous parties that held since the “Pepper Dem edition of the reality TV show began.
After 35 days in the Big Brother house, the remaining housemates who included the five newly admitted members threw caution in the air when they rocked to the DJ’s expertise behind the wheel of steel.
The following are the highlights of what happened at the Saturday night party that you must have missed.
DJ Sose matched the abilities of the house mate: DJ Sose made it to the BBNaija Saturday night party as the fifty DJ since the commencement of the reality show on June 30, 2019 like those before him that included DJ Exclusive, DJ Big N, DJ Lambo and DJ Kay Wise who also made the housemates danced their hearts out.
DJ Sose was in his best element as he dished out several tunes from Nigeria music stars, the housemates marked the rhythms from DJ Sose’s wheels of steel with erotic and great dance styles.
Embelishments from Esther, Mercy, Cindy and Tacha: The Saturday night party would have been incomplete without the embellishments from Esther, Mercy, Cindy and interestingly, Tacha. These female housemates gave the viewers reasons to look forward to another interesting night bash this Saturday.
From Elozonam to Omashola and Joe, these female rocked their dance partners who changed with the change of songs throughout the party. As always, Mercy didn’t fail to serenade the viewers with her booty dance and she got support from Esther, Cindy and Tacha.
Male housemates go shirtless: the male housemates that included Frodd, Elozonam, Omashola, Mike and Joe appeared shirtless as the club became too hot after DJ Sose kept serving hit songs upon hit songs giving delight performances to their viewers with their dance steps. The male housemates decided to flaunt their ripped bodies as the party swung into full mode. Omoshola, Mike and frodd seemed to Flaunt the most salacious body frame after going shirtless.
Joe, Omashola took turns in rocking Mercy: From Elozonam to Omashola and Joe, these male housemates took turns in rocking Mercy who couldn’t help but shake her booty to the admiration of many housemates. The guys who couldn’t take their eyes off Mercy’s behind took turns in dancing with her in the full glare of Ike who was watching throughout the party.
Ike got so angry and he told Mercy he was going for Joe who probably hadn’t gotten the memo of his relationship with Mercy. Mercy begged him not to create a scene as it was only a harmless dance and nothing to worry about.
Gedoni and Khafi, Ike and Mercy steal kisses at the party: The lover birds in the house, Geodic and Khafi, Ike and Mercy enjoyed the Saturday night party with other housemates, but also took out time to steal kisses. The lover birds ensured they found some quiet time out of the noisy club house for fun. Ike and Mercy sneaker out to steal some kisses and cuddle before joining other housemates to continue rocking the party.
Geodic and Khafi couldn’t leave each other for a split second except on one or two occasions; they were always together cuddling or rocking each other on the dance floor.
Ike picks fight with Seyi to defend Mercy: More drama ensued on the fifth Saturday night immediately after the party. Mercy had calmed Ike down and prevented him from fighting Joe for dancing with her and grinding on her during the party.
However, Seyi got angry that his drink and ice cream were stolen and went on rampage; he visited his anger on Mercy over meat. Mercy couldn’t understand, but apologised to Seyi who wouldn’t hear any of it. Apparently Mercy had told Ike what happened and the Texas returnee went to the garden to rain abuses on Seyi, calling him a ice cream Nigga.
As the argument went on, Ike went into a fit of rage and lurched at Seyi, but they were separated by Sir Dee, Frodd and Omoshola who held him back.
Tacha defends Seyi’s honour to fight Frodd: Tacha came for frodd to defend Seyi’s honour shortly after the heated situation in the house Seyi left the garden after the incident with Ike but frodd decided to bring up the issue he had with him, in his absence, he went about bad mouthing Seyi and Tacha. She went into a shouting match with frodd insisting he should go meet Seyi and sort out issues he has with him rather than talking behind his back.
Entertainment
Behold, Seven Impressive TV Series Nigerians Crave For
There are highly rated Nigerian series that have rested for quite some time now, but Nigerians still crave for them. These series range from comedy to drama and everything in between. Fortunately, Show Max has put together an impressive line up of seven of such series worth bringing back on the screen. They are:
Battle Ground: A Drama series centred around the Badmus family. Battle ground tells the story of a wealthy Nigerian family and the often questionable lengths its patriarch goes to hold on to power, wealth and even family. It features Gbenga Titiloye, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Joke Silver, Okey Uzoeshi, Ini Dima-Okoji, Ozzy Agu and Yinka Davis.
It is a great script with the right dose of suspense, drama and occasional humour, we also get to see singers like Yinka Davis on acting.
Hustle: A comedy-drama which tells the story of Dayo, a gullible, but optimistic young man who moves to Lagos with dreams of making it big. It features Seun Ajayi, Uzo Osimkpa, Sola Sobowale and Tobi Bakare.
It is a relatable, easy, breezy comedy that showcases all the challenges that come with living in Logos in a light-hearted manner, Sobowale is also in her full dramatic element.
Tinsel: Nigeria’s longest running Television series tells a story of the corporate struggle for dominance between two influential studio owners and their families. It features Victor Olaotan, Funlola Aofiyebi Rami, Gideon Okeke, Iretiola Doyle, Linda Ejiofor, Osas Ighodaro, Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite.
With over 2000 episodes, Tinsel offers the ultimate binge fest and you can now watch it at your convenience in show max.
Flat Mates: This is a sitcom centred around four male friends who share an apartment and get into all kinds of trouble together. It features Bright Okpocha (Basket Mouth), Steve Ona (Yaw), Kayode Peters, Emmanuel Ikubese, Wofaifada and Okey Bakassi who are some of Nigeria’s most prolific comedians you can be sure you are in for a few laughs.
Before 30: It follows the lives of four friends as they navigate the treacherous waters of being single in Nigeria at what is considered a marriageable age.
It features Damilola Adegbite, Megofanwa, Beverly Naya, Anee Icha, O.C. Okeje etc. Great dialogue, beautiful cast and stunning shots.
The Johnsons: An Average Nigerian family and the everyday challenges they navigate hold from the perspective of their special 15-year-old son Efe. The Johnsons features Charles Inojie, Chinedu Ihedieze Ada Amch, Olumide Oworu with an AMVA Best Actor win for lead actor, Samuel Ajiboa (Spiff), African Movie Viewers, Award (AMVA) – 2017 Recognition Award, Best Comedy amongst others under its belt. The Johnsons is a classic Nigerian comedy.
My Siblings Add 1: A family comedy series that tells the happings in the Aberuagba family through the eyes of each family m ember, featuring Patrick Doyle, Vivian Mexchie, Funke Akindele, Soma Nyama etc. if is humourous, and highly relatable, My siblings and I has at least one character everyone can relate with.
Entertainment
Tekno Risks Two Years Jail For Dancing With Strippers In Public …Apologises To Nigerians
Nigerian musician, Augustine Kelechi popularly known as Tekno and four others may be prosecuted and sentenced to two years imprisonment for shooting a music video publicly with strippers dancing seductively in a truck.
On Friday, August 2, 2019, Tekno was seen around the Lekki Ikoyi link bridge in Lagos, dancing with semi clad women, spraying them with money and spanking their buttocks in a truck. The act contravenes section 136 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.
The section provides that any person that commits any act of gross indecency with another person in public commits an offence and liable to a conviction to three years imprisonment. Section 134 (a) further states that an indecent act in a public place makes both parties engaging in the act liable to imprisonment for two years.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Signature and Advert Agency (LASSAA) has suspended license of Provision Media System Limited, the advertising agency whose display truck was used to shoot the video. In a statement signed by its Chief Executive Office Mobolaji Sanusi, the agency said the suspension of the advertising agency would subsist until the completion of the investigation.
LASSA further said after concluding its investigation in the matter, the full weight of the law as enshrined in the agency’s extant laws would be meted out to the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck.
Meanwhile, Tekno has apologized to Nigerians over the controversial video in which he was seen with half clad strippers dancing seductively in a truck in the streets. He took to his intagram to tender an unreserved apology to everyone who felt offended by the video.
He said he loves to shoot his video in Lagos and he did not intend to offend anyone with the viral video of him and the strippers dancing in public.
Entertainment
Fans Immortalise Fela 22 Years After Transition
On August 2, 1997, Nigeria lost an icon, a music legend, activist and Afro beat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti who died at the age of 58, but not without making an impact that has been felt several decades after.
Fela fought for many things during his time that he and his family suffered as a result of his outspoken nature. This however did not stop him even though he was thrown in and out of prison on several occasions.
Well, Fela might have passed on for 22 years now, but Nigerians and many people all over the world still celebrate him. His style of music has now become hot stuff in the country and other parts of the world as foreign musicians now want to identify with him and Afro beat music.
Many Nigerians were filled with pride when they saw a trending video of US Naval force, Europe band, Topside performing one of Fela’s most popular songs ‘Water No Get Enemy’ on Sunday July 28 at Freedom Park in Lagos. The topside performed several of American and Nigerian tunes to the delight of 170 guests lucky to be present at the historic relaxation centre.
A number of well wishers from all over the world have taken to social media to immortalise him. According to them, “Fela transitioned on this day, 22 years ago, Kuti (together with Marian Makeba, Franco, Evora, Farka Toure, Masekela) is one of the greatest musicians ever to come out of Africa. It was a constant thorn on the flesh of government and music was his weapon.
“Fela was not only a musician of revolutionary sound/message, but also a seer, sage, philosopher King, poet, prophet and leader of a formless boundless, intergenerational and cross cultural revolution. The revolution will not be in the berets or ‘Aso ebi”, it begins in the mind”.
