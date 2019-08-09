Politics
LG Boss Alerts FG On Imminent Bridge Collapse
Worried by the state of the Aleto Bridge in Eleme Local Government Area, Chairman of Council, Phillip Okparaji has written to the Federal Government, saying the bridge is in a state of imminent collapse.
The Tide reported that the bridge is located on the Eleme axis of the East West Road that links all four local government areas in Ogoni land and adjoining communities, as well as the only access road to Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.
Some residents of the area and motorists had taken to social media, decrying the dilapidated situation of the bridge, saying it needs shore protection to avoid collapse as water has continued to wash off the sand.
Okparaji in a chat with newsmen expressed worry that the bridge might cave in anytime if urgent action is not taken to fix it stressing the need for reinforcement of the pillars holding the bridge.
The local government chairman therefore advised motorists and commuters to be careful while using the bridge even as he said that the council doesn’t have the necessary resources to carry out rehabilitation work on the bridge.
He said: “We are aware of the state of the Aleto Bridge. It is in a very bad state and it may cave in anytime if something is not done urgently.
“We have appealled and written to the Federal Government through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Ministry of Works and even the Rivers State government that there is need for urgent attention.
“If the bridge collapses today, the economy of Eleme has collapsed. So we are appealing for an urgent attention. You know our (Eleme council) finances cannot give us the necessary mandate to embark on rehabilitation or reinforcement of that bridge.
“We are creating the necessary awareness on the people plying and using the road to be careful that the bridge is in a total state of collapsing. Even the trucks, we have directed that no truck should park on that bridge again,” the LGA chairman stated.
Dennis Naku
Politics
Politics Of Inclusion: IPAC Adopts Code Of Conduct For Women, Youth
Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), on Wednesday adopted a new Code of Conduct to, among others, enhance inclusion of women, youths and Persons Living With Disabilities(PLWD) in politics.
At the launch of the new code in Abuja, IPAC National Chairman, Mr Peter Ameh said it was reviewed in partnership with the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room.
Ameh said that the revised code was due to some lapses noticed in the previous one and the need to meet global best practices.
He said other new inclusions in the code were the introduction of audit control unit, voter education directorate and the establishment of IPAC institute.
“We are the most important stakeholders in the political design of this country so we must take our place in our society and create awareness for aspects of our political arrangements which are flawed.
“We introduced additional portfolios so we can have executives to deal with salient issues such as the inclusion of women, youths and PWD in our political make-up.
“Executives who would pursue programs which would help us set the pace for whatever government is in power to follow.’’
Ameh said that as political parties, it was important to set out the rules clearly so that in the future, after the present executives were long gone, Nigeria would still have a coordinated IPAC.
National Chairman, Code of Conduct Review Committee, Dr Emeka Okengwu, said that IPAC had put in place a proper system of discipline that would enforce the code of conduct.
Okengwu said that the code would take serious, the issue of women, especially with the 35 per cent affirmative action which was listed clearly in the document.
He said that the document provided for offices of a new national gender policy adviser and a director of people living with disabilities at IPAC.
“There are sanctions, warnings and we have a standing disciplinary committee to handle that.
“So, we have a document that does not just bind us as party functionaries but ties our political parties and members to the demands of multi-party democracy while strengthening elections,’’ he said.
Okengwu said, with the new code, nobody would have the right to make pronouncement or proclamations on behalf of IPAC adopting a political candidate.
“IPAC is not partisan not politically aligned to people because of gifts or bribes,’ he emphasized.
Mrs Esther Uzoma, Alternate Chair, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room commended IPAC for drafting the code of conduct to capture the present realities.
Uzoma said that the code was very important in order to enhance orderliness among political parties and their activities.
Prof. Anthonia Simbine, National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that the validation of the latest version of IPAC code of conduct was a step in the right direction towards party internal democracy.
Simbine said that the code marked another milestone in the development, growth and consolidation of IPAC since it was established.
She assured that INEC would study and review the new code of conduct.
Politics
Kogi Guber Poll: CSOs Take Awareness Campaign To Flashpoints
Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Kogi State say they have mapped out areas in the state prone to electoral violence and malpractices for sensitisation as the November 16 governorship election draws nearer.
Chairman of Kogi Non-Governmental Organisations Mr Victor Adejoh, Network (KONGONET), disclosed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Lokoja.
Adejoh said the CSOs, registered under KONGONET, would engage traditional rulers, religious leaders and youths in those identified locations on the need to eschew violence during the election.
He also said that the CSOs would collaborate with international agencies to carry out different levels of awareness creation.
He said “We are intensifying our activities to ensure that traditional rulers, religious leaders, faith and community-based organisations, as well as relevant associations are trained to strengthen the awareness,to avoid violence.
“What is critical is that, we will be collaborating as well as with the media to ensure that messages go to the grassroots and electorate, to ensure that they participate in a free and fair manner and eschew violence.
“We are also working with government agencies as well the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and with some NGOs like `Enough is Enough’.
“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is at the centre of this whole engagement.INEC is very key and strategic to these processes as its advocacy unit is also supporting this voter education.’’
Adejoh said that although the expectation of KONGONET was to achieve a violence-free, fair and credible election on November 16, “we are also concerned with how parties conduct their primaries.
“The political parties should conduct free and fair primaries. If that happens, we are likely to have less tension”, he said.
Politics
Group Berates Gov For Underrating Obasanjo Before Buhari
A group of concerned Ogun State indigenes has berated the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, for allegedly underrating former President Olusegun Obasanjo during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The indigenes, under the aegis of Ogun Concerned Progressives, said Abiodun goofed for not acknowledging Obasanjo as one of the great indigenes of Ogun State who had played important roles in the development of Nigeria saying posterity and history would not forgive the governor.
Abiodun had on Tuesday, July 30, led a delegation of 62 Ogun indigenes on a ‘thank-you’ visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja for conferring the highest honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the presumed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola, who was a son of Ogun State.
In his speech at the gathering with President Buhari, Abiodun listed out Ogun State’s past and living heroes and heroines, who he said played critical roles before, during and after the nation’s independence.
He mentioned the likes of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Rev’d Ransome Kuti, Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, Professor Wole Soyinka, Professor Olikoye Kuti, Dr. Beeko Kuti and Sen. Olabiyi Durojaiye.
Others listed in his speech included: Chief Segun Osoba, Chief Earnest Sonekan, Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, Pa. Anthony Asiwaju and Chief Biyi Afonja.
However, the Concerned Ogun Progressives, in a statement signed by Olusegun Showunmi, expressed dissatisfaction that Obasanjo’s name was missing on the list of Ogun heroes, describing Abiodun as a hypocrite and an unserious child who seems not to remember his father’s name.
“It baffles us to note that a governor, who is still standing on one leg, could, even before finding his feet, allow his handlers to make him seem like an unserious child that cannot even remember the name of his father. Or how else can one explain the omission of the name of our father, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, from the list of Ogun State indigenes, who have made and have continued to make invaluable contributions and sacrifice for the Nigerian nation, by a man who says he is fit to lead a state as great as Ogun?” he stated.
Showunmi, who described the visit as a jamboree to waste Ogun state resources, recalled how Obasanjo was jailed and almost killed by the then Head of State, late Major Gen. Sanni Abacha, for standing against the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.
He also noted that Obasanjo played major roles in fighting for the nation during the civil war; adding that Gov. Abiodun attempted to rewrite or falsify Nigeria’s contemporary history because of ‘pointless politics’.
“One cannot forget in a hurry that Obasanjo himself went to jail and even escaped death by a hair’s breadth in the hands of the goons of the late head of state, General Sani Abacha, over his attempt to find a way for the nation out of the logjam that resulted from the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. He still bears the scars of the inhuman treatment he was subjected to while in prison.
