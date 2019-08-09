Insecurity: Declare State Of Emergency In South-West -Soyinka

The Coalition for Civil Rights and Good Governance has threatened to embark on “40 days civil disobedience” over the refusal of Amnesty International (AI) to leave the shores of Nigeria.

The group said this on the 7th day of its “occupy Amnesty International office”, Abuja over the NGO’s alleged connivance with some agents of destabilisation to cause unrest in Nigeria.

CCRGG vowed not to give up until the NGO leaves Nigeria.

Princess Ajibola, a leader of the group, said the organisation will not back down on its reqauest.

His statement below:

Seven days ago, we took the bold step of standing up for our country by openly confronting the monster that threatens its future in the form of an international non-governmental organization called Amnesty International. We consistently occupied the Amnesty International for the seven-day period irrespective of the intense blackmail and propaganda directed at us by the NGO.

In the course of the seven days, over two million protestors took part in the anti-Amnesty International protests in Lagos and more than one million participated in Abuja under rain, sun and unwarranted brutality from Amnesty International.

The occupation has been illuminating for us because it surfaced a lot of facts and useful information that were hitherto in the realm of conjecture.

For one, we have been able to establish that the conspiracy against the existence of Nigeria is more extensive and elaborate than previously thought. While Amnesty International is the arrowhead of the foreign component of this evil agenda, it has a large network of other NGOs, CSOs and even quasi-business entities that are running errands for it – these are the groups that jointly issued statements to condemn the occupation of Amnesty International’s office. Individuals that are on its payroll equally exposed themselves as such by condemning our action.