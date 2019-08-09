Aviation
Insecurity: Cleric Decries Pressure On Air Transportation
The General Overseer of the Abundant Life Evangelical Mission, Apostle Eugene Ogu, says there is now much pressure on air transportation in Nigeria due to insecurity on the county’s highways.
He has, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a State of Emergency in security because of the level it had got to.
Ogu who made this known while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Tuesday, shortly before he left for Abuja, explained that the fear of indiscriminate kidnappings and killings on the highway has forced many people to resort to air travel.
According to him, the rush to use the airports has put much pressure on the airlines, resulting in long queue and delay in obtaining flight tickets.
“The country is in a very challenging situation that requires action, immediate action. The president should do all he can to understand the urgency with which Nigerians need this settled or addressed.
“The army, the police, air force and other security outfits should be empowered and be equipped, so that they go into action when they detect any thing that requires action, and not to say there is nothing to fight crime.
“People are hungry, the roads are not good. Government should declare a state of emergency on security, education, airports, and road “, he said.
The clergy, however, urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the Buhari administration, to settle down with the new ministers that were recently cleared by the Senate.
Our correspondent reports that last week, particularly towards the weekend, many air passengers at the Port Harcourt International Airport were stranded as they could not get flight tickets for a couple of days, because the available airlines were fully booked.
Corlins Walter
Aviation
Stakeholder Calls For Rebuilding Of MMIA
An international business executive and a regular air passenger at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Chief Marckson Ndukwe, has called on the Federal Government to rebuild the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, saying the airpot’s capacity is being over stretched.
He said that the Lagos airport which was built in 1979 had never had any expansion work done on it, in spite of the increase in the number of foreign and indigenous carriers using the airport.
Ndukwe who made this known while speaking to aviation correspondents in an interview at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Wednesday, noted that the federal authorities had not done enough to meet up with the increasing population in air transportation in the country.
According to him, the construction giant in Nigeria; Julius Berger Nigeria Limited had carried out a comprehensive study on the reconstruction of the airport on the quest for rebuilding the airport.
“Since 1979 when the Murtala Mohammed Airport was built, no expansion work has taken place despite increase of foreign and indigenous carriers using the airport.
“ The airport which was inaugurated in 1979 for 300,000 passenger capacity now processes about eight million passengers. Such mismatch does not portray Nigeria as a country planning for the growth of its aviation industry.
“ The airport generates most of the income in the sector, and so it is only right it is given a facelift that it requires as the most busy airport in the country which should be developed as a regional hub within Africa”, he said.
The business executive, however, urged the federal authorities and the airport managers to also consider other airports in the country like the Port Harcourt International airport among others, for competitive airline operations.
He said that the Lagos airport was almost congested with influx of airlines, whereas some other airports like the Port Harcourt airport has just few airlines that operate there.
Corlins Walter
Aviation
FAAN Orders Relocation Of Unused Aircraft From MMIA
The Federal Airports
Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has ordered airlines operators to relocate unutilised aircraft from Lagos to less traffic airports in the country.
This is in a bid to create space for operating airlines at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.
The regional manager of the South-West region of FAAN, Mrs Victoria Shin-Aba, who made the appeal during a tour of the airport facilities recently, explained that the authority was working hard to create enabling environment for the airline operators.
She explained that though FAAN was building aprons at both the international, cargo and domestic terminals to accommodate aircrafts, it is imperative that airlines move their equipment to airports with less traffic at no cost.
“Currently we have 32 international airlines flying into Nigeria and about 272 international aircraft movement daily for both arrival and departure.
“On the domestic scene, we have 27 arrival and 32 departures, while we have 30 cargo arrivals and 28 departures.
“At our cargo apron, the capacity is meant to take four aircraft (i.e two wide bodied aircraft and two small aircrafts) at the same time. Once in a while, we have more than the capacity and once this place is filled up, we take the cargo flights to the international and that is additional cost to the cargo airline, as they need to deploy and truck their goods from international to cargo.
” This is why we need to create space for airlines . Safety issues can also arise due to congestion which is what happens most of the time”, she said.
On what FAAN is doing to create space before the aprons are built, Mrs Sin-Aba said that the authority was reaching out to the airlines, saying it is not all the aircrafts on the apron that are unserviceable.
She, however, noted that some of the owners of the affected aircrafts were expressing fears concerning the security of their machines but added that these are things that can be worked out to aid growth in the industry.
Corlins Walter
Aviation
Stakeholders Applaud NAMA For Improved Airspace Safety
Stakeholders in the aviation industry have commended the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) for the effective management of the Nigerian airspace which has given rise to enhanced safety.
The stakeholders in an aviation interactive forum in Lagos, recently agreed that the giant strides recorded by NAMA in terms of massive deployment of state-of-the-art navigational infrastructure and manpower training have combined to raise the safety profile of the nation’s airspace.
The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Alh. Sabiu Zakari, in his speech at the forum commended NAMA for continuously striving to ensure that the Nigerian airspace conforms to international safety standard set by ICAO.
Zakari also applauded the Managing Director, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu and his team for organising the event, stressing that NAMA would always depend on the synergy and cooperation of stakeholders to be able to discharge its statutory obligation effectively.
He also pledged to support and encourage airspace managers in a bid to provide required airspace infrastructure and facilities for safe air travel in Nigerian airspace.
Also speaking at the forum, Capt. Chris Najomo of the Arik Airline, said that a safe airspace for seamless connectivity and free flow of domestic, regional and international air traffic was essential for capital investment into any economy.
“We must keep focus on the prediction of IATA for an exponential growth in air transportation by the year 2036, so that we can be prepared to accommodate the expected influx of air traffic into our airspace even before the predicted date.
“The airspace is safe now and getting safer and NAMA had recorded tremendous success in the last two years in the area of facility upgrade and service delivery generally ” he stated.
Corlins Walter
