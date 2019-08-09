Sports
Heavy Weights In Action As Champions Leaque Race Begins In Africa
While Esperance and Wydad Casablanca still bicker over who is winner of the last edition of the African Champions League, the campaign to find the 2020 winner gets underway, today.
Last season’s finalists are still embroiled in a boardroom dispute over the identity of the 2019 winner and are not involved in the first round after being handed a bye into the next round.
So, too TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo but for the rest a stellar cast of competitors, including 11 former champions, begin their bid for glory this weekend.
Record winners Al Ahly of Egypt have been handed two ‘home’ matches against Atlabara of South Sudan, where a lack of facilities means they have to forfeit home advantage.
Sunday’s match at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria is actually Atlabara’s home game but they have asked the Egyptians to host the game there and then they will return in a fortnight and play again at the same venue.
It will be the same for Zamalek, when they take on Somali club Dekadaha at the Petrojet Stadium in Cairo onSunfaya and then host them again in two weeks.
It is the first time in 30 years that a Somali club participates in African club competition.
JS Kabylie of Algeria, who have won Africa’s top club prize twice, have a potentially difficult start against Al Merreikh of Sudan in Bejaia on Friday but French-born coach Hubert Velud said last week he was already confident he knew 90 percent of the composition of his team, even though they are yet to begin domestic competition.
USM Alger must do without four key players, who were not registered in time, for their meeting in Niamey with Niger’s champions AS SONIDEP.
The absence of Hichem Belkaroui, Karim Benkhalifa, Mohamed Benkhemassa and Adem Redjhimi presents a problem for coach Bilel Dziri, who will be ken to minimize their absence and play a conservative game.
South Africa’s Orlando Pirates will be seeking to redress the disappointment of going out in last season’s group stage and have an improved squad to take to Zambian rookies Green Eagles in Lusaka on Saturday.
Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevich is promising that after two seasons without bagging any silverware, he will now start to deliver: “People could speak this or that, we will just say visible trophies are around the corner. Invisible trophies that we’ve succeeded in is that we lifted our criteria and standards of our team,” he said.
Three-time winners Raja Casablanca travellde to the Gambia on Tuesday where they begin their title bid under 49-year-old Frenchman Patrice Carteron, who previously won the Champions League with TP Mazembe but was fired by Al Ahly of Egypt when they lost in the 2018 final to Esperance.
It has been almost four decades since Asante Kotoko last won the prize and they begin away at Nigeria’s Kano Pillars on Saturday.
“I’m very excited because this is what we all lived for, this is the real thing and we are going to give our all and hopefully it will be enough to bring home good result,” said Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen. The Norwegian has only been in the job for a month.
Nigeria’s other representatives Enyimba begin away at Rahimo of Burkina Faso, who are based in Bobo-Dioulasso and won their first national title in May. In fact, they completed the double by beating AS Sonabel 3-2 in the cup final.
Sports
Joshua Wants To Get Boxing Passion Back
Anthony Joshua has said that he is determined to get his “passion” back for boxing ahead of his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr later this year.
The British heavyweight lost his WBA, IBF and WBO world titles with a shock defeat by Ruiz on 1 June.
That was the first professional loss of Joshua’s career and the 29-year-old is desperate to prove it was a one off.
“I feel strong enough and I feel I can correct my wrongs,” Joshua told Tidesports source.
“I need to be around as many boxing people as possible because right now I need to soak in the experience and knowledge, and get that passion back.”
Joshua’s first bout with Ruiz took place at Madison Square Garden in New York and was the Briton’s first fight in the United States.
His promoter wants the rematch to take place in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium, but Ruiz has insisted he does not want to fight in the UK.
“It doesn’t matter to me where it is,” Joshua said.
“I would love it to be in Cardiff but it’s going to be on neutral ground, Ruiz is the champ so he will make some calls in that situation but I’m going to battle for it to be in the UK because it’s my stomping ground.
“Walking out in Cardiff in front of 70, 80, 90 thousand people screaming and rooting for you to win, that type of energy that goes through your body is unstoppable and I think that could give me the little bit of edge I need to win those belts.”
Sports
Serena Tops Forbes’ Female Rich List
The top 11 highest-earning female sport athletes over the past year are all tennis players.
Serena Williams, 37, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, tops the rich list, after earning $29.2m (£24.3m), including $25m (£20.57m) in endorsements, according to Forbes.
Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who beat Williams in the US Open final, is second.
US World Cup-winning striker Alex Morgan is the first non-tennis player at 12 after earning $5.8m (£4.77m).
Germany’s Angelique Kerber, 31, completes the top three despite slipping to 13th in the world rankings while current Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, 27, is fourth.
Williams is the only woman to make it onto the Forbes top 100 best paid athletes list, coming in at number 63 in the list complied in June.
Osaka’s rise up the tennis world rankings following her debut Grand Slam win, which took the 21-year-old to number one, and earned her a lucrative sponsorship deal with Nike, with her earnings growing to an estimated $16m (£13.14m) in the past 12 months.
Of the top 15 athletes on the list, 12 are tennis players, with Morgan, 30, joined by Indian badminton player PV Sindhu, 24, in 13th and 23-year-old Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn at 15th.
Sports
Wydad To Challenge CAF’s Decision, Again
Wydad Casablanca has wasted no time in announcing their intention to challenge, Wednesday’s decision to award the African Champions League to Esperance of Tunisia.
WAC President Said Naciri said they would appeal the verdict of the Confederation of African Football’s Disciplinary Committee, who on Wednesday ruled Esperance winners of the disputed final.
The CAF regulations allow the Moroccans the right to appeal and Naciri said straight away he would lodge papers, although he was not clear on what grounds.
Wydad already submitted two separate arguments to the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) last week when they asked the Swiss-based body to either award them the title outright or order that the two legs of the final be annulled and a single replay be ordered.
CAS rejected both Wydad’s positions last week when it ordered CAF to re-hear the matter.
CAF had originally awarded the game to Esperance after Wydad refused to play on after having a 59th minute strike in the second leg in Tunis ruled offside. The absence of VAR, which was faulty, led to vehement protests and a stubborn refusal by the Moroccans to continue.
After a two-hour delay, Esperance were handed the trophy while Wydad refused to accept their silver medals.
But five days after the final, the CAF Executive Committee made an extraordinary decision to order a replay of the final on neutral territory citing “security concerns”.
It was a decision greeted with much derision as critics accused the exco of pandering to the heavy Moroccan influence with CAF’s power structures.
Both clubs immediately turned to CAS for relief. It annulled the decision of CAF’s Executive Committee, saying it should rather be dealt with by the “competent committee”.
The DC took a week to convene and sat in Cairo on Wednesday, quickly coming to a verdict. It decided:
“The Wydad Athletic Club is considered to have lost the game in the final second leg, a fine of $50,000 is imposed on the club for the abandonment of the match and a fine of $15,000 is imposed for the use of flares by the supporters.
“Mohamed Meddeb, president of Esperance has been fined $20,000 as well as receiving a warning for his unsporting behaviour toward the president of CAF.
“Esperance fined $50,000 USD for the use of smoke and projectiles and the unsporting behavior of their supporters. Esperance will play their next two home interclub matches behind closed doors for the excessive use of smoke and firecrackers. However the Disciplinary Board has decided to suspend the sanction in question provided that the club is not found guilty of a similar offence for the next 12 months.
