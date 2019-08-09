Fun Seekers Lavished N636m On Movies In July …Nollywood Got Only N20m

There are highly rated Nigerian series that have rested for quite some time now, but Nigerians still crave for them. These series range from comedy to drama and everything in between. Fortunately, Show Max has put together an impressive line up of seven of such series worth bringing back on the screen. They are:

Battle Ground: A Drama series centred around the Badmus family. Battle ground tells the story of a wealthy Nigerian family and the often questionable lengths its patriarch goes to hold on to power, wealth and even family. It features Gbenga Titiloye, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Joke Silver, Okey Uzoeshi, Ini Dima-Okoji, Ozzy Agu and Yinka Davis.

It is a great script with the right dose of suspense, drama and occasional humour, we also get to see singers like Yinka Davis on acting.

Hustle: A comedy-drama which tells the story of Dayo, a gullible, but optimistic young man who moves to Lagos with dreams of making it big. It features Seun Ajayi, Uzo Osimkpa, Sola Sobowale and Tobi Bakare.

It is a relatable, easy, breezy comedy that showcases all the challenges that come with living in Logos in a light-hearted manner, Sobowale is also in her full dramatic element.

Tinsel: Nigeria’s longest running Television series tells a story of the corporate struggle for dominance between two influential studio owners and their families. It features Victor Olaotan, Funlola Aofiyebi Rami, Gideon Okeke, Iretiola Doyle, Linda Ejiofor, Osas Ighodaro, Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite.

With over 2000 episodes, Tinsel offers the ultimate binge fest and you can now watch it at your convenience in show max.

Flat Mates: This is a sitcom centred around four male friends who share an apartment and get into all kinds of trouble together. It features Bright Okpocha (Basket Mouth), Steve Ona (Yaw), Kayode Peters, Emmanuel Ikubese, Wofaifada and Okey Bakassi who are some of Nigeria’s most prolific comedians you can be sure you are in for a few laughs.

Before 30: It follows the lives of four friends as they navigate the treacherous waters of being single in Nigeria at what is considered a marriageable age.

It features Damilola Adegbite, Megofanwa, Beverly Naya, Anee Icha, O.C. Okeje etc. Great dialogue, beautiful cast and stunning shots.

The Johnsons: An Average Nigerian family and the everyday challenges they navigate hold from the perspective of their special 15-year-old son Efe. The Johnsons features Charles Inojie, Chinedu Ihedieze Ada Amch, Olumide Oworu with an AMVA Best Actor win for lead actor, Samuel Ajiboa (Spiff), African Movie Viewers, Award (AMVA) – 2017 Recognition Award, Best Comedy amongst others under its belt. The Johnsons is a classic Nigerian comedy.

My Siblings Add 1: A family comedy series that tells the happings in the Aberuagba family through the eyes of each family m ember, featuring Patrick Doyle, Vivian Mexchie, Funke Akindele, Soma Nyama etc. if is humourous, and highly relatable, My siblings and I has at least one character everyone can relate with.