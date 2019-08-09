Fans Immortalise Fela 22 Years After Transition

On Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the 2019 Big Brother Naija eviction show, Jeff became the eighth house mate to be evicted from the house. He was shocked to have been evicted from the house, but he took the eviction with grace and left the house saying his good bye to other housemates.

He talked about his experience in the house with host Ebuka Uchendu. While chatting with the host, Jeff expressed that he would like to live his life after the house one step at a time. He also expressed his hopes for Omashola to emerge as Big Brother Naija winner.

Nigerians twitter shared their thoughts about Jeff’s eviction, some users stated that they were not surprised about this eviction; others thanked God for his eviction, while many of them who are Tacha’s fans noted that he was always nominating her for eviction.

It would be recalled that the 19 remaining house mates of the 2019 Big Brother Naija took their Saturday night party to a new height as they were joined with DJ Sose for the fifth Saturday night party which was described as the best so far. It was held on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The party has been rated as a better performance and improvement over the four previous parties that held since the “Pepper Dem edition of the reality TV show began.

After 35 days in the Big Brother house, the remaining housemates who included the five newly admitted members threw caution in the air when they rocked to the DJ’s expertise behind the wheel of steel.

The following are the highlights of what happened at the Saturday night party that you must have missed.

DJ Sose matched the abilities of the house mate: DJ Sose made it to the BBNaija Saturday night party as the fifty DJ since the commencement of the reality show on June 30, 2019 like those before him that included DJ Exclusive, DJ Big N, DJ Lambo and DJ Kay Wise who also made the housemates danced their hearts out.

DJ Sose was in his best element as he dished out several tunes from Nigeria music stars, the housemates marked the rhythms from DJ Sose’s wheels of steel with erotic and great dance styles.

Embelishments from Esther, Mercy, Cindy and Tacha: The Saturday night party would have been incomplete without the embellishments from Esther, Mercy, Cindy and interestingly, Tacha. These female housemates gave the viewers reasons to look forward to another interesting night bash this Saturday.

From Elozonam to Omashola and Joe, these female rocked their dance partners who changed with the change of songs throughout the party. As always, Mercy didn’t fail to serenade the viewers with her booty dance and she got support from Esther, Cindy and Tacha.

Male housemates go shirtless: the male housemates that included Frodd, Elozonam, Omashola, Mike and Joe appeared shirtless as the club became too hot after DJ Sose kept serving hit songs upon hit songs giving delight performances to their viewers with their dance steps. The male housemates decided to flaunt their ripped bodies as the party swung into full mode. Omoshola, Mike and frodd seemed to Flaunt the most salacious body frame after going shirtless.

Joe, Omashola took turns in rocking Mercy: From Elozonam to Omashola and Joe, these male housemates took turns in rocking Mercy who couldn’t help but shake her booty to the admiration of many housemates. The guys who couldn’t take their eyes off Mercy’s behind took turns in dancing with her in the full glare of Ike who was watching throughout the party.

Ike got so angry and he told Mercy he was going for Joe who probably hadn’t gotten the memo of his relationship with Mercy. Mercy begged him not to create a scene as it was only a harmless dance and nothing to worry about.

Gedoni and Khafi, Ike and Mercy steal kisses at the party: The lover birds in the house, Geodic and Khafi, Ike and Mercy enjoyed the Saturday night party with other housemates, but also took out time to steal kisses. The lover birds ensured they found some quiet time out of the noisy club house for fun. Ike and Mercy sneaker out to steal some kisses and cuddle before joining other housemates to continue rocking the party.

Geodic and Khafi couldn’t leave each other for a split second except on one or two occasions; they were always together cuddling or rocking each other on the dance floor.

Ike picks fight with Seyi to defend Mercy: More drama ensued on the fifth Saturday night immediately after the party. Mercy had calmed Ike down and prevented him from fighting Joe for dancing with her and grinding on her during the party.

However, Seyi got angry that his drink and ice cream were stolen and went on rampage; he visited his anger on Mercy over meat. Mercy couldn’t understand, but apologised to Seyi who wouldn’t hear any of it. Apparently Mercy had told Ike what happened and the Texas returnee went to the garden to rain abuses on Seyi, calling him a ice cream Nigga.

As the argument went on, Ike went into a fit of rage and lurched at Seyi, but they were separated by Sir Dee, Frodd and Omoshola who held him back.

Tacha defends Seyi’s honour to fight Frodd: Tacha came for frodd to defend Seyi’s honour shortly after the heated situation in the house Seyi left the garden after the incident with Ike but frodd decided to bring up the issue he had with him, in his absence, he went about bad mouthing Seyi and Tacha. She went into a shouting match with frodd insisting he should go meet Seyi and sort out issues he has with him rather than talking behind his back.