Sports
Enyimba Prepares For New Season
Usman Abd’Allah has revealed that his Enyimba side have been able to sustain the hunger from last season, as the team head into another campaign in the CAF Champions League.
The People’s Elephant enjoyed domestic success last season, overcoming a sloppy start to finish as champions of Nigeria for a record eighth time and sealing a return to the champions league in the process.
Just over one month after claiming their NPFL crown, Abd’Allah’s men are set to commence a new season with the CAF Champions League preliminary round match against Burkina Faso 1ére division champions Rahimo FC.
And speaking ahead of the fixture in Ouagadougou, Abd’Allah says the prospect of champions league success has kept his team wanting more.
“I think they do (have the hunger) because they know now we are looking for something beyond the league. Normally the Champions Cup (League) is a competition that is much higher, I mean the standard of the competition is higher and they (the players) know a lot has been expected of them.
“You know we left the same set of our last team because the nucleus of the team is still there. So we boosted the team again and we got so many new players to join the team so that we can have more strength in the champions league.
“This is the beginning. We hope to win this one and we continue becoming stronger as the competition goes on.”
Saturday’s game will be staged at Burkina Faso’s national stadium, the prestigious 38,000 capacity Stade du 4 Août in Ouagadougou, with kick off at 4pm local time, which is 5pm in Nigeria.
Sports
16 Players For PH City 8-Ball Pool League Competition
Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State, last Sunday will take the centre stage in Nigeria, as 16 professional snooker players contest for superiority, in the Port Harcourt City 8-ball Pool League competition.
The tournament is billed to hold at V10 lounge, King Perekule Street, GRA and Port Harcourt.
PH City 8-ball Pool League had its median competition in form of League that lasted for three months. The finals of the league was played precisely 1st May, this year
The Tidesports gathered that all the players are in high spirits and prepared adequately for the competition, as no player seems to be described as underdog.
The Tidesports investigation further revealed that tension has gripped all the 16 players for the competition.
Jude Inyang is considered to have faced the toughest opponent in the tournament, he was paired with Arthur Wariso, who emerged winner of the maiden edition of the PHcity 8-Ball Pool League three months ago and went home with N100,000.
According to Inyang, the competition will not be easy, adding that in a game anything can happen.
“It is going to be a tough competition, but is a game, so you can never tell anything can happen. My hopes are high” Iyang said.
I pray the competition should be free and fair, every player should exhibit the true spirit of sportsmanship, because sports promotes and foster peace and unity.
Tonye Orabere
Sports
Rivers Angels Are Best In NWFL-Coach Okon
The Head Coach of Rivers Angels Football Club of Port Harcourt, Edwin Okon, has described his team as the best team in the Nigeria Women Football League ( NWFL).
He stated that for the past nine years, Rivers Angels have been the champions of NWFL and the Aiteo Cup.
Okon made the assertion in an exclusive interview with Tidesports on Wednesday shortly after the team’s training session at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.
“ Rivers Angels are best of in female football in Nigeria, because they have won both the League and Aiteo cup back to back several times” Okon said.
He explained that their loss to Nasarawa Amazon in this Aiteo Cup was not a good result , saying that they are preparing very hard to redeem their image.
“We are training and planning very hard to bring back our lost glory” he stated.
The head coach further explained that, they will not allow the performance of the last Aiteo cup affect the team, saying that their aim is to return as champions in NWFL and the Aiteo cup.
The Jewel of Rivers loss this Aiteo cup to Nasarawa Amazons, of Nasarawa State by 4-5 through penalty shoot out after they played goalless draw in regulation time.
Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Python Golf Club Set For Memorial Tourney
Python International Golf Club of Port Harcourt, formerly Airasault Golf Club has firmed plans to organise a memorial tournament for one of its professional members, Emeka Anyaegbulam.
Making the plans public, newly elected captain of the club, Emeka Anyaebgulam said the tournament is to assist the family.
Besides, he revealed that the event will be yearly.
Commenting on the new name of the club, Anyaegbulam said it was part of the rebranding effort to give the club an international status and to raise the tempo of golf in the state.
He said, “ Python International golf club is now registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and its one of the biggest in width , size in Port Harcourt.
Since assuming captainship of the club, Anyaegbulam stated that efforts have intensified in improving the course for players.
“ A lot is being done to improve the status of the field. For now its more playable than before but we have to keep maintaining it. When you hear of golf course, it takes a lot of money to maintain it”, he said.
He dismissed the view that there is division amongst members stressing that “ the mission of the new Exco is to unite everybody and make sure we are the best.”
The Python International Golf Club captain assured that in the years coming the club will witness serious transformation in terms of membership, service and quality of play.
