Maritime
Customs Nabs Five Over N1m Bribe …Impounds Illegally Imported Tramadol
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt 2 Area Command, Onne, Rivers State, has arrested five persons for attempting to bribe its officials with one milliom naira to release seized Tramadol drug at Onne Port.
The command said the officers rejected the bribe and the illegal consignment was impounded by its gallant officers.
Briefing newsmen yesterday at Onne Office, Customs Area Controller, Port Harcourt 2 Area Command, Comptroller Galadima Saidu, said full scale investigations into the bribery allegation and importation of the banned drug was ongoing .
Saidu said his gallant officers foiled the attempts to ferry the drug out of the port after the container that carried the seized drugs were broken into by his officers.
He added that the customs officers also rejected a bribe of N1million to release the drug consignment.
“On July 30, 2019 at about 2240hrs, the command arrested some men who broke and opened a 1x40ft seized container comprising of drugs constructively warehoused and loaded same into two vehicles, Mercedes Benz Jeep with registration number: EPE 828 AR (M/Benz) and Toyota Camry with registration number EKY159BD”, he said.
Saidu, however, declined to make public the names of the five suspects arrested in connection with the N1million alleged bribe and ferrying out of the Tramadol at the Onne Port.
. “It is regrettable to note that while the Nigeria Customs Service is working round the clock to free this country of illicit goods, some recalcitrant and unpatriotic citizens are not relenting in their desperate urge to sabotage our efforts by spreading harmful drugs.
‘The Nigeria Customs is poised to leaving no stone unturned at ensuring that these perpetrators know no sleep as long as they refuse to give up,” Comptroller Saidu assured.
Stories by Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Youth Want Rivers Port To Build Shore Protection
Isaka Community in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State has called on the management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers Port Complex, Port Harcourt, to construct a shore protection and arrest the rising sea surge being experienced in the area
The community said their land was fast being washed off by sea surge caused by NPA heavy vessels that ply the coastal community.
The president of Isaka Youths, Comrade Trust Samuel, disclosed this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, recently.
Samuel said that the sea activities had washed off economic crops and polluted the aquatic lives of the Isaka people and appealed to the NPA management to come to their aid and save their lives.
“Our shore areas are bad, we need the assistance and support of the management of NPA, Rivers Port Complex, to fix the shore protection in our community”, he said.
The youths leader lauded the Port for donating Information and Communication Technology (ICT) gadgets and textbooks to schools in the community, describing the port management as friendly to the host.
He, however, appealed to the Port management to provide 500 KVA generating set to the community to facilitate socio-economic activities and reduce crimes in the area.
He also called on the port to provide gainful employment to its teeming unemployed youths to curb restiveness and acts of criminality in the area.
Samuel appealed to Rivers youths to shun act of piracy and abduction of crew members on the sea, urging them to embrace positive life capable of transforming their lives for better.
According to him, piracy is a crime that leads to self destruction and scare away investors from the state.
He assured that the youths in the area would partner with the port to tackle sea piracy, robbery and other anti social behaviours experienced at the port.
Maritime
Boat Drivers To Partner Security Agencies To Curb Piracy
Worried by the incessant pirate attacks on passengers and boat drivers along Port Harcourt/Bonny waterways in Rivers State, boat drivers plying the route have volunteered to partner security agents to curb the menace.
The drivers said their collaboration with the security agents would assist in fishing out the sea robbers along the route and make the creek safe for travellers.
Speaking to The Tide on the activities of the pirates along the Port Harcourt/Bonny waterways, on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, Mr.Jack Wokoma, a boat driver, said pirates had caused untold hardship to boat travellers in the area.
He said the pirates on regular basis robbed and carted away valuables and cash belonging to passengers and sometime abducted and raped innocent women travelling to the Island.
Wokoma said the route had recorded high rate of sea pirates over the months as passengers and drivers are now scared of plying the waterways.
“The insecurity along the route had frustrated some of our members and passengers from plying the route on daily basis as we are killed, abducted , raped and robbed of our belongings without any being arrested by the marine police or the Nigerian Navy.
“If the boat drivers are involved in securing the route, it would go a long way at reducing the act of piracy experienced at the Bonny channels and would help curb the insecurity along the waterways”, he said.
On the deployment of gunboats by the Rivets State Government to check the menace, Wokoma said such singular act can not tackle insecurity along the route,
According to him, the gunboats can not go to the creeks to fish out the hoodlums without the assistance of the drivers who know their hideouts.
“Our collaboration with the security agencies would help the Navy in positioning the gunboats in strategic areas to confront the robbers”, he said.
He appealed to the state government to deploy the men of the Nigerian Navy and Marine police to Port Harcourt/Bonny waterways to check the frequent attacks on sea travellers.
Wokoma, who regretted the degree of harm caused by the criminals to travellers, noted that the criminal act had reduced socio-economic activities in the locality.
Maritime
NPA Wants Customs To Auction Overtime Cargo At Sea Ports
The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has called on the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to urgently commence on the spot auction of all overtime cargoes at the ports.
Usman said the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal is already congested and can no longer accommodate overtime cargoes.
This was contained in a statement made available to The Tide through the office of the managing director
Usman made this disclosure in Lagos when she hosted the executive members of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders NAGAFF at her offoce.
“What we seek to do is to have the Nigeria Customs auction the overtime cargo on the spot because already Ikorodu is full. So what we want is that cargo that have been identified as overtime in the port, they should auction it as it were and the ones at Ikorodu. The last time auction was done was in 2015 but what is more important now is that Ikorodu is full and so we need to auction on the spot.
“We have written to the Nigeria Customs on that and I believe this is something we are working to do because the port location is already congested because of the fact that overtime cargos have not been auctioned,” she said.
While noting that overtime cargo should not be abandoned at the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, Usman explained that the facility was not totally designated for overtime cargo, but it was also being utilised for processing of agric produce as well as for cargo evacuation through the use of barges from the Apapa port.
“To the extent that Ikorodu is being utilised for other activities beyond overtime cargo, the space in that location is an area meant for overtime cargo and other activities. Other activities include agric processing. If you recall, part of the executive order require for Nigerian Port to so designate a terminal for agric processing and Ikorodu was so designated. In so doing, we are rehabilitating the quays, the contractor has reached about 70 to 80 percent of work which is being concluded to provide a strong quay in that area that will be used for agric processing.”
Chinedu Wosu
