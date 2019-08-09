Cult Killings: Wike Sends Varsity Lecturers’ Names To DSS For Profiling

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that his administration has sent the names of all lecturers of the Rivers State University to the Department of State Services (DSS) for comprehensive profiling.

Wike also declared that his administration was working with security agencies to frontally go after kidnappers and cultists across the state, saying no kidnapper or cultist will be spared.

The governor further warned that any lecturer linked to cultism will be sacked.

Speaking during a meeting with the leaders and elites of Choba community at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, Wike said that the state government would provide further logistics support to fight kidnapping and cultism in the state.

He said: “We are going after all cultists and kidnappers in the state. We will not spare anyone.

“Security agencies are prepared to tackle these cultists and kidnappers. For us, we are releasing further logistics support to them. By the time this crackdown starts, we will not listen to any pleading”.

On the issue of cultism in Rivers State University, the governor said that his administration would fish out lecturers who are cult-inclined.

He said: “At the Rivers State University, we have sent out names of all the lecturers to the DSS for profiling. Any lecturer who is linked to cultism will be sacked.

“As a lecturer, you should not use your position to create crisis through cultism in the university”.

Wike said anti-cultism law will be amended to demolish the building of anyone indicted in cultism.

He said demolition of houses would not be restricted to kidnapping.

He urged the elites of Choba community to work with his administration to promote peace in the area.

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mustapha Dandaura urged community leaders to furnish the police and other security forces with information on those fomenting trouble in Choba.