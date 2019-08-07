Politics
‘Senate Did Its Best In Screening Of Ministerial Nominees’
Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano South) has said that the 9th Senate did its best in the just concluded screening of 43 ministerial nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Gaya, the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.
The lawmaker who was asked on his view about the perception by some Nigerians that the just concluded screening was more of “bow and go”, said that most of the nominees were former lawmakers and former ministers, who were qualified for the positions.
Gaya, however, said that the exercise would have been better if portfolios were attached to the list of the nominees.
“Those are the views of Nigerians and I agree with them, but you remember that most of them were former minister and former house of representative members and former senators who are legible to be ministers.
“Anybody who is a senator or a member house of representative is qualified to be a minister.
“We did the best we could have done in term of the screening but the exercise would have been done better if we have the portfolios attached to the list of the nominees.
“For instance, if a nominee is to be minister of works or education, then we will drill him on educational sector.
“If a nominee is to be minister of justice, we will drill him in the area of laws of Nigeria, but the nominees were sent to us without portfolios.
“We believe that in the future, the president will add their portfolios,” he said.
Gaya also said that the Senate President Ahmed Lawan was doing his best in providing effective leadership.
He also pledged that his committee would work with the House of Representatives to review the Electoral Act as soon as possible “once the bill is resent to the National Assembly by the president”.
Politics
RevolutionNow Protest, Sign Of APC Failure -PDP
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the ‘RevolutionNow’ Protest planned to take place across the country on Monday is a sign of failure on the part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.
Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kasim Afegbua stated this when he appeared as guest during a national television programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
Recall that activist and Presidential Candidate of the African Alliance (AA) in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, had called for a nation-wide anti-government protest against the President Buhari government; thought the publisher of radical online newspaper ‘Sahara Reporter’ was arrested by operatives of Department of State Services (DSS) ahead of the protest scheduled on Monday.
But condemning the arrest of the activist, Afegbua stated that a momentum was gradually building in the minds of many Nigerians to protest perceived wrongdoings of the incumbent apex administration and to press for their demands.
“So ‘RevolutionNow’ has become a word that is common in the mouth and hearts of the people. So far me, I think it is the failure of governance that is leading to this.
“Failure of governance which has led to insecurity, job loses, hunger, poverty, deprivation, name them…If things were right, if the APC could seat and provide governance and govern the country very well, people will not be agitating for things like ‘RevolutionNow’,” he stated.
Afegbua observed that the planned protest may not have garnered the expected turnout, following the convener’s arrest, but said that “In the minds and heart of hearts of Nigerians, they are making a very strong statement about their displeasure over the mis-governance in the last four years.”
He expressed dismay that with another tenure of the current administration beginning, the country is still ‘rotating on the same axis’, pointing out that it was time the government took concrete and sure steps to turn around her fortunes.
According to him, “The APC government appear so confused and clueless to the extent that there are no critical interaction, no conversation across board, no dialogue on sensitive national issues. There are crises in the country. There is hunger, poverty everywhere, deprivation, internally displaced persons, insecurity everywhere, kidnapping and all that.
“What is the APC led federal government doing in terms of concrete steps to put these issues on the front burner and articulate roadmap that will take us out from these shelve?
“We are saying that for a country that is as multi-religious and multidimensional like Nigeria seating on a delicate balance you need to begin to encourage conversation. We don’t want monologue.
“The other day they told us Atiku Abubakar was issuing statement of congratulation to Boris Johnson (New UK Prime Minister), because of that it is treasonable felony. Sowore is talking about RevolutionNow because of that you are talking about treasonable felony.
“It is because there are failures and these failures are so visible that you can see it without any prompting. So for me APC needs to seat down, get its acts right and govern and provide leadership,” the PDP Presidential Campaign spokesman said.
Dennis Naku
Politics
Forum Opposes Re-Introduction Of Inland Waterways Bill
The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has urged its representatives in the National Assembly to resist and reject any attempt to re-introduce the Inland Water Ways Bill in the 9th National Assembly.
President of MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus, made the call in Abuja at a one-day conference on ethnic nationalities.
The conference, which had its theme as “Reawakening” was organised by the leadership of MBF.
Bitrus said that the call on MBF members in the national assembly to resist the bill was hinged on increasing subjugation of the people of middle belt in the country.
According to him, the bill seeks to take away all river ways from the state governments control to Federal Government control.
Bitrus said that the bill was drafted to take away ancestral lands in middle belt for the exclusive use of the Federal Government.
He said that the people of the zone were so lucky that the 8th National Assembly had refused to pass the bill.
He also said that the MBF was saddened by reports of killings of people by other middle belt residents of Taraba.
“We appeal to both Tiv and Jukun brothers of Taraba to embrace peace irrespective of the provocation and previous losses incurred.
“We must resist external influences aimed at dividing and weakening us,” he said.
He noted that the farming communities in Taraba should be allowed to embark on their farming activities for the production of staple food in the region and Nigeria in general.
He said that the killings in the region had continued to bedevil the region in spite of the presence of security agencies.
He also said that there was an urgent need for security agencies to effect real change on their strategies of curbing insecurity.
Director, League for Human Rights, a non-governmental organisation, Dr Nankin Bagudu, in his presentation, said that leaders in the region ought to agree on forming a common front to fight inequality and injustice.
Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, also decried the killings of people in the region and other parts the country.
Politics
Poly Students Disown RevolutionNow Protest
The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has dissociated itself from “Revolution Now” led by Mr Omoyele Sowore, purportedly against the present administration.
In a communiqué drafted and signed by Mr Collins Ozele and Mr Abdulmalik Usman, the students said “: “We believe in seeking positive governance through peaceful protest.
“NAPS subscribes to the usage of tenets of democracy in the changing of democratically elected government not through usage of civil unrest”.
The students made the resolution in a communiqué issued after the NAPS resolved on some issues at 44th Senate Meeting/Pre-Convention at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida on August 5.
The association, however, drew the attention of the Federal Government to the need for increased vigour in checkmating decadence and criminal activities of the bandits across various states.
The students argued that insecurity, arising from kidnapping, robbery and banditry, has put the lives of so many people at risks.
The students also called on the Federal Government to handle the issues bordering on religious Shiites movement with diplomacy.
The association expressed concern about the Federal Government’s ministerial list which it said did not reflect enough youth inclusiveness in governance.
It called on the Federal Government to fully implement the upgrading of the appropriate polytechnics to degree awarding institutions.
Reports that NAPS is an association of students in polytechnics, monotechnics, colleges of technology and other allied institutions, awarding National Diploma and Higher National Diploma.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
IHF May Ban Nigeria Hockey Team
-
Politics3 days ago
Ministerial Nominees: ‘Buhari Insensitive To Youths, Women’
-
Politics3 days ago
Assembly Passes Illegal Trading Prohibition Bill
-
Sports3 days ago
NAN Retains Chinese-Nigeria NUJ Table Tennis Trophy
-
Politics3 days ago
Street Trading Prohibition Bill Tears Rivers Lawmakers Apart
-
Sports3 days ago
Anjor Dedicates Winning Streak To Mother
-
Sports3 days ago
Youth Gain Quality Education Through Football Academies – Odinga
-
Politics3 days ago
House Committee Assures Oil Communities Of Justice