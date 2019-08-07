Sports
S’Africa, Others Fall In CHAN Qualifiers
South Africa suffered a shock 3-0 loss to visiting Lesotho at the weekend to bow out of qualifying for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon.
With clubs refusing to release players as the game clashed with the opening day of South Africa’s Premier Soccer League, the hosts were forced to field a young, makeshift side.
Despite fielding under-strength side, South Africa were expected to overturn the 3-2 loss away in the first leg of the tie penultimate weekend.
Instead Lesotho scored three second-half goals to complete a 6-2 aggregate win and book a date with Zimbabwe to qualify for the finals in Cameroon next year.
After a goaless first half, it was Jane Thaba Ntso with two goals and Hlompho Kalake that secured the win.
Kenya were another casualty after losing 4-1 on penalties in Nairobi following a second 0-0 draw with east African neighbours Tanzania in successive weekends.
Erasto Nyoni, Paulo Nyanganya, Gadiel Michael and Salim Hamis converted spot-kicks for the visitors while only Clifton Miheso was on target for Kenya.
The match attracted a 30,000 crowd to the Kasarani Stadium after Kenyan officials slashed ticket prices up to 80 percent to 100 shillings ($0.96/0.86 euros).
Togo ended an 11-year wait for a first CHAN qualifying win when they edged Benin 1-0 in Lome through a Marouf Tchakei goal on 70 minutes.
Sports
2018/2019 NWPL Week Three Fixtures
Wednesday, 7th of August 2019.
Group A
Rivers Angels Vs Osun Babes (Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt)
Delta Queens Vs FC Robo Queens (Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba)
Group B
Dream Stars Ladies Vs Heartland Queens (The Agege Township Stadium, Lagos)
Adamawa Queens Vs Edo Queens (Atiku Abubakar Stadium, Furfure)
Group C
Bayelsa Queens Vs Sunshine Queens (Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa)
Nasarawa Amazons Vs Kaduna Queens. (Lafia City Stadium, Lafia)
Group D
Confluence Queens Vs Abia Angels (Lokoja Township Stadium, Lokoja)
Invincible Angels Vs Ibom Angels (J.S Tarka Stadium, Gboko)
Sports
GOtv Boxing NextGen 5 Holds In Ilorin
Young and aspiring boxers desiring to turn professional will on August 29 and August 30 converge on the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin for the 2019 edition of the Gotv Boxing NextGen 5.
The organisers, Flykite Productions, said last Tuesday that the two-day programme, sponsored by pay television service provider, GOtv, was developed to unearth young and talented amateur boxers, aged between 18 and 25 desiring professional level.
“The participants are required to take part in sparring sessions conducted by prominent boxing coaches, who will select boxers considered ready to move into the professional cadre.
“The boxers selected by the coaches will have their professional licences and free medical examination paid for by the sponsors as well as have the opportunity to fight in coming editions of GOtv Boxing Night,” they said in a statement.
The organisers also disclosed that registration forms for the programme were available free of charge at the Kwara State Boxing Association Office and Referees and Judges Association Office, both at the Kwara Complex, Ilorin.
The forms, they said were available at Akure Stadium Complex, Akure, Alake Sports Centre, Abeokuta, Oyo State Boxing Association Office, Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.
The Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym, Surulere, Lagos and the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) Secretariat, National Stadium in Lagos.
Tidesports source reports that this is the third time the programme is holding outside Lagos since debuting in 2015.
“In 2017, it held at the Francis Aiyegbeni Boxing Gym in Ibadan. Last year, it held at Dunkin Pepper Gym of the MKO International Stadium Complex, Abeokuta.
“The first two editions that held at the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym in Surulere and attracted over a 100 boxers, out of which 25 were considered ready for the professional ranks.
“Since its debut, GOtv Boxing NextGen Search has helped many boxers rise to local and international prominence”, the orgsniders said.
“Among these is incumbent West African Boxing Union (WABU) Welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, who was discovered at GOtv Boxing NextGen 1 in Lagos,” the organisers said.
They noted that Babatunde went on to become the national champion before clinching the sub-regional title and was in line for the African Boxing Union (ABU) title.
NAN also reports He has, also, on two occasions, won the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night, respectively winning cash prizes of N2 million and N1 million attached to the award.
Other high-flying graduates of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search are Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, winner of the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night 15.
The current national super Featherweight champion, Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi, the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 18, Tope “TP Rock” Musa and Prince “Lion” Nwoye. (NAN)
Sports
Arsenal Eyes £70m Leipzig’s Defender
Arsenal is eyeing a move for RB Leipzig defender, Dayot Upamecano as they battle the clock in their bid to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new season.
The Gunners are in the market to bring in a centre-back before tomorrow’s transfer deadline having agreed a fee with Bordeaux for Laurent Koscielny.
The 33-year-old was in France to undergo a medical ahead of a €5 million (£4.6m/$5.6m) move to the Ligue 1 club, with a deal expected to go through within the 24 hours.
Arsenal had been reluctant to let their captain leave, even after he had refused to travel with the squad for the pre-season tour to the United States.
But having held several rounds of talks with the defender during the past week, he made it clear he was determined to return to France, so a deal has been agreed with Bordeaux.
With Koscielny’s exit now imminent, Arsenal is looking to bring in a replacement and is interested in 20-year-old RB Leipzig defender Upamecano.
Contact has been made with the Bundesliga club, but Leipzig value the Frenchman at around £70m ($85m), a price that would make a deal extremely difficult for Arsenal, given the budget they are working on this summer.
There is also continued interest in Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani.
Arsenal had a two-year loan offer knocked back by the Serie A champions for the Italy international last week.
Juventus is reluctant to let Rugani leave due to injury concerns over Giorgio Chiellini, who is struggling with a persistent calf problem.
They could be open to a permanent deal, however, but are believed to be demanding a fee of up to £50m ($61m).
Arsenal feels that the price is too high and would prefer to take Rugani on loan, with an option to buy included at the end of the season.
The north London club is also open to allowing Shkodran Mustafi to leave to raise further funds this summer, but the German centre-back has made it clear he wants to stay at the Emirates.
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Ondo Reps Member
-
Politics5 days ago
Zamfara Assembly Suspends Council Chairman, District Head
-
Politics5 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Aspirants Sign Non-Violence Agreement
-
Politics5 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Aspirants Sign Non-Violence Agreement
-
Politics5 days ago
Ministerial List: Nominees Are Who Is Who In Corruption -Omokri
-
Politics5 days ago
PDP’ll Take Over Kogi Govt, Melaye Boasts
-
Politics5 days ago
Lawmaker Urges Constituents, Security Agencies’ Collaboration
-
Politics5 days ago
Akeredolu Starves Us Of Fund Since Inception -Lawmakers