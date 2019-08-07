Business
RSNC GM Tasks Institute On Risk Management …As BodyHonours Two Media Managers
The General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr. Vincent Ake, has urged the Chartered Institute of Loans and Risk Management of Nigeria (CILRM) to undertake an advocacy aimed at sensitising captains of industry, operators of organised private and public sectors on the need to adopt risk management practice in their business activities.
The General Manager gave the charge in his goodwill message last Friday in Port Harcourt, during the conferment of Honorary Fellow of Chartered Institute of Loans and Risk Management of Nigeria on him by the President of the institute.
He observed that most corporate bodies do not incorporate risk management in their organisational structure, but stated that by enlightenment and advocacy, organisations would see the need to adopt risk management practice, stressing that the areas covered by loans and risk management are enormous and required constant improvement through training and retraining.
Ake lauded the institute for its core values on discipline, professionalism, integrity, transparency, fairness, accountability, responsibility and best practice which he said were part of the universal code.
Earlier, the CILRMN’s President/Chairman of Governing Council, Dr, (Mrs) Harriet Nkechi Akubuiro, while performing the conferment ceremony during the 2019 membership induction/conferment of fellows and patrons ceremony in Port Harcourt, said the choice of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation’s General Manager, Mr. Vincent Ake and the Garden City Radio’s General Manager, Mr Dagogo Ezekiel-Hart was hinged on their enormous contributions to mass re-orientation of the society and setting agenda for the development of the people and the state in general.
She said the conferment of the honorary fellow on the respective general managers was geared towards recognising the efforts put in by the honorary fellows and as a mark of encouragement for their good works in shaping the psyche of the people towards meaningful engagements that would foster love, unity, progress and general wellbeing of the citizens.
The president urged them to redouble their efforts in the service of humanity, as she congratulated them on their conferment.
The institute inducted people from various professions into different categories of membership, ranging from honorary fellows, fellow members, senior member, full members, associate members and graduate members, among whom was the Director of Finance and Accounts, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr. Barnabas Job who was conferred fellow of member of the institute.
In his goodwill message, Garden City Radio’s General Manager, Mr Dagogo Ezekiel-Hart, expressed his gratitude for the award and promised to live up to the expectation of the ethics of the institute.
A transporter, Mr Ngwaji Donkwa who is a road transport employer, told The Tide that the ban on illegal parks was a welcome development as the operators had turned to constitute public nuisance on the road without regard to other road users, adding that any act of non compliance by the operators should be view as economic sabotage to the state. Because transportation of goods and services stands to be the backbone of any economy, he noted.
On the side of the drivers, a member of Drivers Welfare Association, Nnankwo Ben, said the enforcement may not achieve 100 per cent compliance, because pushing the thousands of vehicles on the road to the limited spaces in the respective parks at mile 3 and Rumuokoro may not be possible as the space available can not accommodate those numbers.
Business
Rename Mile One Market After Obi Wali …Stakeholders Tell Wike
The Chairman of the Mile I Rumuwoji Phase II Market Shop Owners Association, Chief Young Obene C. Georgewill, has called on the Rivers State Government to rename the two phases of the market after the late Dr. Obi Wali.
The Chairman, who said this during the inauguration of the association in Port Harcourt, noted that renaming of the market after the late elderstatesman would be a good reward for his contribution towards the development of the market.
Chief Georgewill also called for the inclusion of the association in the allocation committee of the market, stressing that those who laboured tiressly for the market should get their shops back.
He also said that the association would sustain its welfare programme for the host community, adding that Rumuwoji community will get its lion share interms of employment and other programmes.
Georgewill also pledged the committee’s preparedness to support the state government in its bid to improve the quality of market environment in the State.
Also speaking, Rev. Canon Isaac Erekorsima urged traders in both Phase I and Phase II of the market to be sincere in their dealings with the public.
According to the cleric, they must see their position as servants of the people.
He also charged the association leadership to see all the traders as equal stakeholders.
Also speaking, the public Relations Officer of Rumuwoji community, Hon Wobo thanked the leadership of the association for their peaceful conduct during the election.
He said that the community would support the association to succeed.
Business
Pension Administrator Doles Out N1bn Welfare Package To Retirees
The NPF Pensions Limited paid over N1 billion as welfare assistance to 8,695 retired police officers awaiting their pension entitlements in the last two and half years.
Investigation by The Tide revealed that the money was part of the company’s Retiree Resettlement Support Scheme.
The company sets aside N500 million annually to provide succour to retired police officers who have not received their pension benefits due to non-remittance of their accrued rights.
The scheme was introduced in January 2017 to provide assistance to all police retirees registered with the company immediately they retired and submit their documentation.
The retirees‘ accounts are credited immediately upon request while awaiting the remittance of their accrued rights by the Federal Government and it is given free.
The welfare package is the first ever welfare package to retirees by any pension fund administrator in the country.
From the scheme’s implementation to date 8,695 Police retirees have received over N1 billion from the earnings of the company.
The company was established in 2014 and commenced payment of retirement benefits to Police retirees from January 2016.
Business
Mixed Reactions Trail PHED’s New Meter Policy
The recent launching of a new policy known as Meter Asset Provider (MAP) by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) in Rivers State, has continued to generate reactions from electricity consumers in Port Harcourt and its environs.
Some residents of Port Harcourt who spoke with our correspondent during a random interview expressed mixed reactions over the new policy.
Mr Gospel White, a resident of Diobu in Port Harcourt told The Tide that he had no high expectations over the new policy as PHED has been inconsistent in its policies and services.
He said; “It’s not about introducing new policies, PHED should live up to their responsibilities of providing better and improved services to enable electricity consumers have values for their money, it’s a very sad experience for electricity consumers to waste money for services not rendered. “
Mercy Boms, a resident of Elekahia Community in Port Harcourt who also spoke with The Tide also lamented the poor quality of services rendered by PHED in the area despite all the assurances of improvement.
Boms who operates a cold room business at Elekahia said epileptic supply of power has badly affected her business, making her to spend more on diesel to power her cold room, despite the fact that she pays her bills regularly.
She said; “It’s unfortunate that officials of PHED come to demand bills every month end for services not rendered, launching a new policy is one thing, but improving the quality of services will make them gain public confidence. “
Another respondent, Mr Paul Igwe, a resident of Ogbunabali in Port Harcourt, however, commended the management of PHED for the new initiatives and urged them to sustain it check the issue of estimated bills and make electricity consumers get adequate power for their bills.
It could be recalled that the management of PHED had during the official flag off of the (MAP) policy, disclosed that it would, “enhance better energy management and accountability, guarantee accurate billing and eliminate estimated billing around its operation areas”
Taneh Beemene.
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Ondo Reps Member
-
Politics5 days ago
Zamfara Assembly Suspends Council Chairman, District Head
-
Politics5 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Aspirants Sign Non-Violence Agreement
-
Politics5 days ago
PDP’ll Take Over Kogi Govt, Melaye Boasts
-
Politics5 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Aspirants Sign Non-Violence Agreement
-
Politics5 days ago
Ministerial List: Nominees Are Who Is Who In Corruption -Omokri
-
Politics5 days ago
Akeredolu Starves Us Of Fund Since Inception -Lawmakers
-
Politics5 days ago
Lawmaker Urges Constituents, Security Agencies’ Collaboration