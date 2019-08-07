Pension Administrator Doles Out N1bn Welfare Package To Retirees

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), says it has sealed 53 filling stations and four gas plants in Kaduna State, for non-compliance to global best practices.

DPR’s Zonal Operations Controller, Kaduna Zone, Mr. Isa Tafida, disclosed this in Kaduna, yesterday, during the department’s routine surveillance on filling and gas stations in the month of July, in the state.

Tafida said that the exercise was part of the organisation’s responsibility of monitoring and supervising the activities of the Oil and Gas Industry, across the country.

He said the exercise aimed to check product hoarding diversion and selling regulated products above the approved pump prices.

“Some of the stations were sealed for under dispensing petroleum products and operating without valid license or expired license.

“The others were caught operating under unsafe condition and non-adherence to minimum safety standards,” Tafida said.

He explained that a total of 354 petrol stations were visited within the month and were found selling products below the approved pump prices of N143 to N145 per liter, while 19 gas refilling plants, were also visited.

“53 filling stations were sealed for various offences; 11 stations sealed for under-delivery to the public, one station was sealed for over-delivery, 40 were sealed for non-compliance and adherence to safety regulations and one was sealed for diversion of product.

“Additionally, four gas refilling plants were sealed for offences varying from operating without a valid license, installation and upgrade without approval and non-compliance to safety standards,” he said.

Tafida said that two plants were found to be operating illegally: “construction and operation without a DPR license and other statutory approvals of relevant agencies.

“These were dismantled accordingly, in addition to a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Add-on, which had installed a capacity in excess of its issued approval.”

He emphasised the need to adhere to the safe operating conditions for LPG plants, in line with revised DPR Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines issued recently.

The Zonal Operation Controller, assured the general public that stringent safety measures were being applied in accordance with international best practices, as the nation witnessed increased LPG demand and usage.

He commended all the retail outlets and LPG plants that had complied with the laws, regulations and statutory guidelines.

The official assured that the ongoing surveillance exercise and the tempo would be sustained to ensure petroleum operations and all facilities were kept in check, in the interest of the general public.

“I use this medium to caution all operators to desist from engaging in sharp practices and activities that contravene the Petroleum Laws and Regulations.” he warned.