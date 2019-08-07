Party Stalwarts Converge At PDP Chairman’s Wedding

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the ‘RevolutionNow’ Protest planned to take place across the country on Monday is a sign of failure on the part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kasim Afegbua stated this when he appeared as guest during a national television programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Recall that activist and Presidential Candidate of the African Alliance (AA) in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, had called for a nation-wide anti-government protest against the President Buhari government; thought the publisher of radical online newspaper ‘Sahara Reporter’ was arrested by operatives of Department of State Services (DSS) ahead of the protest scheduled on Monday.

But condemning the arrest of the activist, Afegbua stated that a momentum was gradually building in the minds of many Nigerians to protest perceived wrongdoings of the incumbent apex administration and to press for their demands.

“So ‘RevolutionNow’ has become a word that is common in the mouth and hearts of the people. So far me, I think it is the failure of governance that is leading to this.

“Failure of governance which has led to insecurity, job loses, hunger, poverty, deprivation, name them…If things were right, if the APC could seat and provide governance and govern the country very well, people will not be agitating for things like ‘RevolutionNow’,” he stated.

Afegbua observed that the planned protest may not have garnered the expected turnout, following the convener’s arrest, but said that “In the minds and heart of hearts of Nigerians, they are making a very strong statement about their displeasure over the mis-governance in the last four years.”

He expressed dismay that with another tenure of the current administration beginning, the country is still ‘rotating on the same axis’, pointing out that it was time the government took concrete and sure steps to turn around her fortunes.

According to him, “The APC government appear so confused and clueless to the extent that there are no critical interaction, no conversation across board, no dialogue on sensitive national issues. There are crises in the country. There is hunger, poverty everywhere, deprivation, internally displaced persons, insecurity everywhere, kidnapping and all that.

“What is the APC led federal government doing in terms of concrete steps to put these issues on the front burner and articulate roadmap that will take us out from these shelve?

“We are saying that for a country that is as multi-religious and multidimensional like Nigeria seating on a delicate balance you need to begin to encourage conversation. We don’t want monologue.

“The other day they told us Atiku Abubakar was issuing statement of congratulation to Boris Johnson (New UK Prime Minister), because of that it is treasonable felony. Sowore is talking about RevolutionNow because of that you are talking about treasonable felony.

“It is because there are failures and these failures are so visible that you can see it without any prompting. So for me APC needs to seat down, get its acts right and govern and provide leadership,” the PDP Presidential Campaign spokesman said.

Dennis Naku