Niger Delta
LG Elections Must Hold Despite Court Order -Dickson
Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has declared that the Bayelsa State local government elections would hold as scheduled on August 10, insisting that the desperation of some governorship aspirants within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) cannot stop it.
Investigations revealed that intrigues over the governorship primaries slated for September 3 had made the local government elections become crucial because of the pivotal role the eight council chairmen and 105 councillors would play as delegates to the primary election.
Justice Venchak Gaba of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court had given the restraining order in a ruling on an ex parte motion marked: M/7079/19 brought by Micah Akeems and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) stopping the conduct of the election and adjourned the matter to October 9 for hearing.
Sources said intelligence reports available to the party leadership indicated that some governorship aspirants working in tandem with some chieftains of the party were behind the suit so as to ensure the council chairmen and councillors were not part of the governorship primaries.
A Yenagoa High Court has also adopted the out-of-court settlement terms by parties in a suit instituted against the governor of Bayelsa State, Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC), the Bayelsa State Government, and the State Attorney General by Accord Party and nine others thereby clearing the way for the conduct of the poll.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Spends N500m On Political Office Holders, Monthly -Dickson
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said that his administration spends N500 million monthly to service political office holders numbering 1,500.
Dickson revealed this during a radio broadcast in Yenagoa.
He said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration had invested the ‘political capital’ amounting to N6 bn annually to sustain its loyalists appointed to serve in his administration.
He said that the huge investment was responsible for the large number of aspirants jostling for the PDP ticket in the party primaries scheduled for Sept 2, ahead the Nov. 16 governorship elections in the state.
According to Dickson, 21 governorship aspirants collected and returned the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms at N21 million each.
He described the development as a welcome one for the party.
“The party leadership decided to make the contest open and all embracing and as a consensus builder I believe that every aspiration is legitimate, it is a right that they have to test their popularity at the primaries.
“The large number of aspirants is an indication that the party is a platform of choice for any politician to actualize his governorship ambition and looking at the rival party, they don’t have up to two aspirants.
“Nothing is happening there, the PDP is taking the shine and it is all happening because of the political capital we invested in building the party, if I lost my re-election in 2015, the party would have been dead by now in Bayelsa.
“The party that I lead in Bayelsa defeated the APC when it was still very popular with all the federal might and this time I will be leading the party but not as a candidate but as an outgoing governor.
“Although I won’t participate as a candidate, I am a stakeholder in the race, the biggest stakeholder, and consultations are ongoing amongst the stakeholders towards the emergence of the PDP flag bearer in the governorship elections,” Dickson said.
On the nomination of Chief Timipre Sylva as Minister, Dickson said that he was elated at the development and extended a hand of friendship by congratulating Sylva.
Dickson said that the rift between them which had lasted for about ten years had ended and wished that the bond of friendship which existed be rekindled.
“We used to be very close friends but we chose different paths in politics, the former Governor has worked hard for his party and adjudged loyal and nominated as a Minister, I love loyalty and rejoice with him.
“Soon I shall join the league of ex-governors, so out of political maturity I congratulated him and shortly afterwards he reacted positively and it was very gracious of him.
“I wish him well and hope that he will be a substantive Minister in a Grade A ministry, of course the choice lies at the discretion of the President, we don’t have the choice in assignment of portfolios,”
Niger Delta
Rotary Club Recommits To Community Service
The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt District 9141, has rolled out a six programmes to improve the lots of the citizenry within the next one year.
The six points programme according to the club’s new president, Rotarian Adaure Odu, will focus on water and sanitation, disease prevention and treatment, basic education and literary as well as peace and conflict prevention/resolution.
The rest are Economic and Community development as well as maternal/child health.
Rotarian Odu said in her address, during her inauguration as the new president of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt District 9141 in Port Harcourt, that the programme was inline with the club’s commitment to community development and human upliftment
She said that the new Rotary year would witness the provision of infrastructures and service in the areas of water and sanitation, basic education, maternal and child health as well as a micro credit scheme for the people.
We will procure and distribute treated mosquito nets to pregnant and nursing mothers to avert the effect of malaria.
We will embark on breast cancer awareness campaign.
She also said that the club would pursue peace and conflict prevention/.resolution processes, while vocational training would be organized for youths in the clubs and host communities.
According to her, the training will focus on welding and fabrication, fashion design/tailoring, Ankara, shoe making and fascinator making.
Earlier the club’s outgone president, Rotarian Lucky Akhiwu said that the outgone executive had done so much to project the ideas of the club.
Niger Delta
Foundation Tasks Women On Entrepreneurship
A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Purple Signet Development Foundation (PSDF), has advised women in Nigeria to work towards self-esteem, entrepreneurship and financial independence.
Founder of the organisation, Natalie Useni, gave the advice while speaking on the topic, “Women Who Changed The World “ at the third edition of Reorientation Empowerment and Development (RED)programme for women and the girl child in Port Harcourt, recently.
She further urged women to be dependable and worthy in the society, so as to be valued and become productive.
“I urge all the women, mostly Nigerian women to identify themselves as worthy and dependable group in the society in order to develop better value system and become more productive.
Also women should have determined goal towards self-esteem, entrepreneurship, leadership skill and become financially independent,” Useni said.
She used the forum to appeal for collective efforts from public and private sectors to help in building the society.
Speaking, Mrs Patience Ogelebor, also advised women to nurture and develop their ideas of businesses with dedication and discipline.
Meanwhile, different lectures were delivered by notable women in the country. Ngozika Vivian spoke on women to be bold for change above socio-cultural limitations, while KaladaApiafi stressed the need for women to develop the personal power of vision for achieving success, with determination to succeed.
The event was wrapped up with free skills acquisition programme for all participants.
