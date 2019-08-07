Dakuku: A Shameless Stooge Struggling To Please His Oga

The Administration has intervened in Federal Courts. It constructed and furnished:

.The Federal Court Complex

.The National Industrial Court

.Reconstructed the Court of Appeal

The Administration also built an ultra-modern secretariat for the Port Harcourt branch of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Governor Wike also attended to the welfare of all the State’s judges, and magistrates by providing brand new cars for them to enhance their comfort and movement.

The First Phase of the Ultra-Modern Judges Quarters comprising of 20 5-bedroom luxurious duplexes, as part of a new housing plan for judicial officers, has been completed.

After the dark era he inherited, Governor Wike has invested deliberately with a view to making Port Harcourt a regional judicial hub and the best place where judicial officers, lawyers and litigants can have all the comfort that they need to dispense justice and receive judicial services as the case may be.

Investments in Security of Lives and Property

Despite the political distractions, Rivers State remains one of the safest places to live and do business. It has turned out as Nigeria’s centre of conferences, international meetings and religious programmes because of the secure environment.

Between 2016 and 2019, more than 100 National, International Conferences and Sporting Events held in Rivers State. This vote of confidence in the security framework of the state attracted over 400,000 high class visitors at different times.

In terms of financial statistics, these conferences and meetings injected billions of naira into the state’s economy. Hotel accommodation, commercial transportation, souvenirs trade and small scale food vendors experienced economic boom.

Over the period, Governor Wike initiated and signed into law the anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism law passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly. The law gave the security agencies the legal instrument to tackle kidnappers and cultists.

To strengthen the security architecture of the state; Governor Wike in the course of the last two years, has distributed over 250 security vans to all the security agencies in the state to fight crime.

The Wike administration has also procured six armoured personnel carriers, while 80 broken down armoured personnel carriers have been rehabilitated by the Rivers State Government for use of security agencies.

The administration has restored and sustained monthly subvention to security agencies. This is significant because the immediate past APC administration in the state failed to release funds to security agencies for over three years.

To improve marine security, Governor Wike procured and handed over 8 Security Gunboats to the Nigerian Navy. The process of the acquisition of 13 more security vans for the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Police has been activated by Governor Wike.

More than 20 security gunboats have been rehabilitated by the Wike administration and put to use by the security agencies operating in the state.

Cooperating with the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, NNS Pathfinder, the Rivers State Government completed residential quarters for Naval personnel at the Naval Base in Rumuolumeni.

As a popularly elected governor with immense love for his people, Governor NyesomEzenwoWike in liaison with security agencies and security experts worked out a unique amnesty programme to enthrone lasting peace in the state.

Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency

This agency backed by a law passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly was established to assist security agencies with relevant intelligence and support to fight crime.

The agency fashioned in line with global best practices has recruited qualified personnel in liaison with security agencies. The agency will fully come on stream to address security concerns in different communities in the State.

ª%Commerce and Economic Sector Developmen

This is yet another sector where Governor Wike has impacted the lives of the people, positively. During the period under review, the governor has developed markets to create opportunities for traders to ply their trade in comfort and safety.

The Rumuokoro Market and Park, is a modern market initiated and executed by Governor Wike with a view to solving the challenge of street trading.

The Mile One Market in Port Harcourt was razed down before Governor Wike assumed office. The previous administration failed to construct the market as promised. Today, Governor Wike has rebuilt the Market.

The Fruit Garden Market in D-Line, Port Harcourt which was razed down, has been reconstructed by Governor Wike. Before the reconstruction, Governor Wike gave business grants to traders who lost their wares in the inferno.

Empowerment Schemes

Since 2016, theWike Administration has been investing in the empowerment of traders, small businesses and young entrepreneurs.

The State released the sum of N2 billion as grant to over 20,000 small business owners to invest and grow their small business in 2016.

This year, N200million monthly revolving interest-free loan has been made available for youths to start or grow their small businesses.

Similarly, N500 million grants to empower 10,000 women across the State have been released for them to invest in their small businesses.

The N100 million revolving interest-free loan for civil servants to take care of immediate needs initiated by the Wike Administration is running.

Tourism Development

Through deliberate investments, Governor Wike has turned Rivers State into a major tourist centre in the country.

Port Harcourt Pleasure Park

The Port Harcourt Pleasure Park initiated and executed by his administration is the best in the country. It attracts several thousands to the state. It is an excellent recreational facility

Also within the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, the Wike Administration has constructed a Cinema and Restaurant.

Rex Lawson Cultural Centre

The Rex Lawson Cultural Centre completed and commissioned by the Wike Administration is promoting culture and tourism in the region.

Rivers State played host to 25 States of the Federation during the 31st National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in October 2018. The festival was adjudged the best in recent history.

Sports Development

In the last four years, Governor Wike has addressed Sports as a means of empowering the youths and enhancing the economy of the state.

.Real Madrid Football Academy

This is one of the most outstanding contributions to the growth of sports in the country. Governor Wike personally drove the process. He travelled to Spain where he negotiated the establishment of the Academy. Officials of Real Madrid were in Port Harcourt to formalize the process, while the Foundation Stone was laid by CAF President, Ahmed Ahmed. The facility is ready and will groom the next generation of stars for Nigeria

Over the past four years, Rivers State has played host to key international matches. In 2018, Super Eagles played DR Congo at the AdokiyeAmiesimaka Stadium in their last preparation game before heading for the World Cup.

The Nation’s U-23 Football qualified after playing against Congo in Port Harcourt. On September 28, 2015, Super Eagles defeated Les Mena of Niger by two unreplied goals at the AdokiyeAmiesimaka in Port Harcourt.

Tbe State hosted the Joseph Yobo Testimonial/Centenary Game which attracted International stars and managers.

Also, the Administration established Rivers United Football Club and adequately funding the team for it to win laurels for the State;

ª% strengthened Rivers Angels Football Club;

ª%Cleared arrears of salaries and sign-on fees owed to the two clubs;

ª% revived the State’s Basketball Club;

ª% hosted National Wrestling Festival;

ª%hosted the African Wrestling Championship;

ª%All African Senior Badminton Championship

ª% organized the 1st Rivers State Sports Development Initiative for under 17 Athletes;

ª%provided improved funding for the Rivers State Sports Council;comprehensively reconstructed,

ª% rehabilitated, and restored the King Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex to what it used to be. The facilities that have now been restored.

Women Development

Since the creation of Rivers State, it is under the leadership of Governor Wike that concrete efforts have been made to develop women and promote gender equality.

Today, the Deputy Governor, DrIpalibo Harry Banigo is a woman, while the 23 Local Government Areas elected Vice Chairmen are women. Over 150 Elected Ward Councillors are women.

The State Chief Judge, Justice AdamaIyaye-Laminkara and President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Christy Gabriel Nwankwoare women. The Administration has appointed several women as Permanent Secretaries and directors.

Credit facilities have been provided for less privileged women to help them to boost their businesses.

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, NyesomEzenwoWike has supported through different orientation programmes, especially Rivethics.

Civil Service Welfare

This is one area that has gained from the governor’s investments in the promotion of good governance.

Since he cleared the months of salaries inherited from the immediate past APC Administration, the governor has been regular in the payment of salaries and pensions.

For the emergence of an efficient and effective civil service, Governor Wike has funded the training and value re-orientation of the State Civil Service.

Housing Development

This is one area that the Wike Administration has made appreciable progress through public-private approach to governance. In the last four years, the governor has achieved a great mileage in this sector.

Governor Wike encouraged Private sector investments in housing delivery through the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority. This initiative has started yielding fruits as some private sector developers have come onboard, including Sammiya Nig. Ltd, which has already commenced the development of about 6000 mixed residential houses in the new city.

Governor Wike Administration developed a-?50 2-bedroom low-cost houses at Iriebe , constructed 50 one-bedroom houses for the Department of State Security and the 24 units of 2-bedroom flats for Nigerian Air Force.

The Administration Constructed 24 three-bedroom flats for senior civil servants. The quarters have been commissioned for use by the senior civil servants.

Another set of 50 units of low cost houses at Ogu are now in place.

. State Ecumenical Centre:

. Restore Rivers Initiative

This is a programme initiated by the Wike Administration to restore and upgrade key Government Structures and Facilities.

.Reconstructed, restored and furnished the Old Government House (Brick House) and lawns;

.Renovated Government House buildings and Guest Houses

.Cconstructed the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority Head office

.Reconstructed the Chief Emmanuel Aguma House (Former Produce House)

.Reconstructed nos. 34A and 34B Aba road office complex, Port Harcourt; and

.Reconstructed the Primary Healthcare Board Building.

Provision of Water

In a very determined way, the Wike Administration has ensured the provision of water to urban and rural communities. Several abandoned rural water facilities have been rehabilitated or completed within the last four years.

Governor Wike has executed some rural water projects in Eleme, Okrika, as well as in some communities in Akuku Toru and Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Areas of the State under the EU-UNDSP Quick win programme.

The Administration has put in place the institutional framework for realizing the Port Harcourt Water Project to be funded with the World Bank Loan.

It has also rehabilitated the Moscow water pumping station in Port Harcourt.

Agricultural Development

Governor Wike is driving agricultural development through the creation of the right environment for private investments.

In May 2018, the Rivers State Government sealed a new mechanized agro farming deal with a South Korean Firm, Chang B2B Company Limited . The South Korean Firm got 10, 000 hectares in Emohua Local Government Area, which created 2000 direct and indirect jobs.

The objective of facilitating land for investors is to create jobs through massive agricultural investors.

Commenting on the deal, Managing Director of Chang B2B Company Limited and Leader of Delegation, Mr Kim Kyochang assured that the company will invest in rice production in Emohua Local Government Area.

This model has led to the revival of former Risonpalm, now under the management ofSiat Nigeria Limited.

Siat in Ubima and Elele towns now produce the very best palm fruits. The facility engages in commercial harvesting and the entire outfit sanitized, electricity production ongoing with 4274hectares due for planting.

This partnership in commercial agriculture has impacted positively on communities in the areas of salaries, and wages , social responsibilities and contracts that have been awarded members of the host communities including land clearing contracts .

Siatis spending over N1Billion on the average in direct of indirect activities to the host communities. Over 5000 persons are employed by the company.

The Wikeadministration is working with private investors to revive the Rubber company.

Governor Wike has since opened liaison with foreign investors on the development of commercial agriculture platforms. The state government had pledged access to land as her contribution to the promotion of large scale farming.

Commissioning as a Platform for National Integration and Accountability

It is on record that Governor Wike has executed and commissioned the highest number of projects in Nigeria since 2015. The commissioning of these projects has been used by Governor Wike to strengthen the bond of National Unity and integration.

Those who commission projects in Rivers State are from different states and geo-political zones. They cut across party, ethnic and religious backgrounds. Through projects’ commissioning, Governor Wike has preached the gospel of National Unity, Development and accountability.

A shortlist of those who have commissioned projects in Rivers State:

•Vice President YemiOsinbajo commissioned Chokocho-Umuechem-Ozuzu road and Chokocho -Igbo-Etche-Rumuokurushi Inter- Change

•Former President Goodluck Jonathan commissioned IPO-Omademe-Airport Road and Second Nkpogu Bridge

•Former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) commissioned Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Slaughter-WojiElelenwo Road in Port Harcourt

•Former Vice President AtikuAbubakar commissioned Phase One ofIsiokpo Internal Roads

•Senate President BukolaSaraki commissioned Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road

•Speaker of House of Representatives, YakubuDogara commissioned Woji-Elelenwo Dual Carriageway

• Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal commissioned Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori and College of Medical Sciences building, Rivers State University

• Delta State Governor, Senator IfeanyiOkowa commissioned Mgbuoshimini Model Primary School and Mgbuoshimini Primary Healthcare Centre in Obio/Akpor LGA

• Former Senate President David Mark commissioned Ozuoba-Ogbogoro-Rumuolumeni road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area

• Former Speaker of House of Representatives, GhaliNa’abacommissioned Edeoha-Ikata- Ochigba Road in Ahoada East Local Government Area

• Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili commissioned the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and Denni-Fiberesima Doctors Quarters

•Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia commissioned Eneka Road

•Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose commissioned Elele-Alimini Internal Roads

•Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu commissioned Rumueprikom-Rumuolumeni Road

•General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye commissioned Rivers State Ecumenical Centre

•Primate of Anglican Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Nicholas Okoh commissioned the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace

•Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adAbubakar commissioned the Secretariat of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers

•Obi of Onistsha, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe commissioned Abacha Road, Port Harcourt

•Ooni of Ife, Oba AdeyeyeEnitanOgunwusi commissioned Rex Lawson Cultural Centre, Port Harcourt

• Former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi commissioned Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema

•Former Jigawa State Governor, SuleLamido commissioned Government Secondary School, Onne

•Former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Senator GodswillAkpabio commissioned Omoku Internal Roads and Igwuruta-Chokocho Road

•Former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang commissioned Civil Servants Quarters

•Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghencommissioned National Industrial Court and Reconstructed Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt by the Wike Administration

• PDP National Chairman, Prince UcheSecondus commissioned Eliozu -Rumunduru-Elimgbu (Oro-Igwe ) road.

• Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan

•Former Delta State Governor, James Iboricommissioned BishopFubara Street, Captain Amangala Street and Tourist Beach Road

•Former Chief Judge, Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta commissioned the Federal High Court Complex constructed by the Wike Administration

Recognitions and Outstanding Awards

Following his outstanding developmental strides, Rivers State Governor, NyesomEzenwoWike has been honoured nationally and internationally.

On October 30, 2017, Governor Wike received the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award”organised by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The award is supported by the United Nations Environment. He was recently honoured with the Power of Sports (POS Africa) Award by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Africa during its 81st Congress in Brussels, Belgium.

The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers conferred on Governor Wike “Pride of Rivers State (PRS) and Daar Communications Plc owners of AIT conferred on Governor Wike the first overall Daar Communication PLC “Governor of the year 2018”. Also, the Nigerian Medical Association conferred on the Governor the (NMA) healthcare merit award for his outstanding projects delivery in the Health Sector. Governor NyesomWike of Rivers state also emerged winner of the Nigeria union of journalists NUJ Prize for outstanding leadership and infrastructural development.

Governor Wike is Silverbird Man of the Year, 2017, Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year, 2017, New Telegraph Man of the Year, 2017, Leadership Newspaper Governor of the Year 2017, Businessday Newspaper Governor of the Year 2018 and Independent Newspaper Political Icon of the Year, 2017.

Earlier, he emerged as Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year, 2016, Independent Newspaper Man of the Year 2016, Authority Newspaper Man of the Year, 2016 and Rivers State Christian Association of Nigeria Apostle of Peace.

Governor Wike holds the highest honour in the State. The Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS).

Rivers at 50: The Golden Jubilee Celebration

The historic celebration of Rivers State Golden Jubilee was driven by Governor NyesomEzenwoWike in 2017. This was a world class celebration that attracted the world to Rivers State.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations brought to the fore, the history, culture, achievements, potentials and aspirations of Rivers State and her people

