Dakuku: A Shameless Stooge Struggling To Please His Oga
I got a call on Monday, August 5, 2019 drawing my attention to the “notice me” interview that the embattled Director General of failed NIMASA, Mr Dakuku Peterside granted to the Rivers State Correspondent of The Nation, Otunba Bisi Olaniyi. Trust the duo, they took the opportunity to rant and spew gibberish.
Titled: “Peterside: Wike Running Uninspiring, Purposeless Administration “, Dakuku Peterside and his side-kick Otunba Bisi Olaniyi rehashed their beer parlour stories against Governor Wike. I wasn’t surprised that The Nation published the report which was a mere regurgitation of Dakuku’s previous baseless statements. If there was any editorial due diligence, The Nation would have realised that Dakuku Peterside and Otunba Bisi Olaniyi have been repeating same lines on behalf of their MINISTERIAL OGA.
I was alarmed that Dakuku Peterside would have the courage to drive all the way to Opobo with Otunba Bisi Olaniyi and a few Pro-APC reporters to hold an interview against Governor Wike. These guys drove on the dualised Sakpenwa-Bori Road and passed through the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road to the ancient town of Opobo where they engaged in a dance of shame. Dakuku Peterside was a Commissioner of Works under his Ministerial Oga, but was unable to link his maternal home to the rest of Rivers State.
It took the visionary and prudent administration of Governor Wike to link Opobo to the rest of Rivers State. As a result of this outstanding contribution, the Traditional Council of Opobo Kingdom handed over the Golden Key of the ancient kingdom to Governor Wike. This is an administration that Dakuku wants to insult to please his Oga.
Dakuku’s maternal Opobo was one of the benefitting towns in the water supply programme that Governor Wike executed with the EU Development Partners.
RSG-EU/NDSP Programme covered: (1) Opobo/Nkoro LGA : Opobo,Nkoro and Kalaibiama (2) Akuku-Toru LGA : Abonnema,Kula and Abissa. This is a Governor that Dakuku thinks his bad-mouth can shake.
Opobo where Dakuku Peterside claims as his political base is one of the 17 towns that benefitted from the reconstruction of General Hospitals across the state during Governor Wike’s first term. Still in Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area, about seven basic education schools were reconstructed.
Dakuku Peterside and his Oga abandoned several projects after diverting the stupendous funds. Governor Wike completed majority of these projects and initiated new projects. Therefore, in all the 23 Local Government Areas, Governor Wike has key projects to his credit. He is continuing with projects delivery during his second term. In the first 100days of his second term, Governor Wike will roll out more completed projects in all the three Senatorial Districts of the state. This is a man Dakuku Peterside thinks he can malign. What an exercise in futility.
At the Rivers State University, Governor Wike’s signature projects are visible. The Faculty of Law building, the Faculty of Medical Sciences, the Faculty of Management Sciences, the Faculty Technical Education Building and the Students Union Secretariat are testament of the Governor’s investment in the institution. Today, Rivers State has a Teaching Hospital.
Dakuku’s Oga ran away with five months civil servants salaries and four months pension. Governor Wike settled these outstanding and has been consistent in the payment of pensioners and civil servants. The Contributory Pension scheme mismanaged by Dakuku’s Oga has been addressed. The first set of contributory pensioners have been paid. Others are engaged in biometric capture for their own payment.
On the issue of security, Governor Wike has continued to support the promotion of security of lives and property. During his first term, he supported the security agencies with over 300 operational vehicles, armoured personnel Carriers and gunboats. He also funded all operations. This term, Governor Wike has launched Operation Sting with 76 operational vehicles, eight gunboats, 450 communication equipment and armoured personnel Carriers.
With elections over, Governor Wike is working towards making the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps operational. It was Dakuku Peterside and his Ministerial Oga that engineered the disruption of the scheme after they convinced the Nigerian Army to invade the training centre at Nonwa Tai. Governor Wike is working to operationalise the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency which will have over 2000 operatives.
Over the last four years, Governor Wike has embarked on series of loan schemes to empower civil servants and entrepreneurs. His projects over the last four years have generated over a hundred thousand jobs.
Rivers people are not deceived by the regular rantings of Dakuku Peterside. They understand that it is his strategy to pledge his loyalty to his Ministerial Oga who has been defeated in the Rivers political landscape. Dakuku forgot that during the last election, his Ministerial Oga jettisoned and pitched tent with the bouncer of an International boxer. With such false interviews, published in a lying paper, he hopes to be endorsed to try his luck in 2023.
Since the Ministerial Oga, Major General Jamil Sarhem, the 6 Division, the APC Machine and the neophyte AAC alliance lost woefully on March 9, 2019, Dakuku ought to have seen the handwriting on the wall. Rivers people have since rejected this anti-Rivers alliance.
I wonder why Dakuku Peterside and his Ministerial Oga rely on lies when they could not convince the APC Federal Government to execute a single project in Rivers State since 2015. All they do is to attract political violence to a state that has rejected them.
In seeking political relevance, Dakuku Peterside should abandon lies. He has used this strategy since 2014 to no avail. He should stop using Otunba Bisi Olaniyi. He is a notorious mischief maker already relegated by the Rivers reading public. Dakuku should re-strategise and contest for the Opobo-Nkoro State Constituency. Let him try his luck at that level. Let him conquer his Constituency in 2023. Thereafter, he can seek higher office in 2027. Rivers State is bigger than this failed Commissioner of Works who disappointed his people.
Governor Wike remains committed to the development of Rivers State. These tales by moonlight cannot distract Governor Wike. He appreciates the mandate freely given to him by Rivers people and he will never disappoint them.
Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.
Simeon Nwakaudu
Treasure From The Fountain Of Wisdom
In the task of human-capital development, it is needful to identify available resources, as a first step. In such identification process it is needful to be guided by proximodal and encephalocodal laws of development. Briefly, proximodal law demands that development starts from a nucleus or nearest proximity, while encephalocodal law stipulates that such process, in the case of humans, starts in the brain. From an existing microscopic starting point, coupled with a functional brain, development process goes forth.
Therefore, the human brain or the mind is indeed a great treasure house, a resource centre of an inestimable value. Some writers referred to the mind variously as “fixer of all things”, a “shaping centre”, “workshop”, a “creative distillery, etc. both for good and evil the mind is always seen as the originating point of thought. For the purpose of clarity, let it suffice to say that the mind and brain work together as the root of human thinking, reasoning, awareness, perception, etc.
However, because of semantic flexibility and the imperfection in the application and use of words, the mind can be so stretched that it becomes synonymous with the heart, thought, will, volition, etc. This is why there is the admonition to “guard the heart with utmost diligence, for out of it are the issues of life”. The vital point is that within every human being there is a treasure which demands utmost protection.
It is needful to explain that the real treasure within the human being of which various organs serve as tools of perception and expression, is known as “inner voice” or intuition. The inner voice or intuition is the spiritual part of man to which any individual can listen. Like the brain working together with the mind, the intuition works together with the conscience, as the best guidance anyone can have, at all times. Being above space, time and all material limitations, the intuition or inner voice is connected with the vast realm of spirit, as its source of origin.
It is absolutely impossible for the inner voice to err, but in most cases humans are unable to listen to or heed its message. Such failure arises from the interferences of feelings and the domineering nature of the human intellectual ideas give rise to imagination, which is quite inferior to the intuition. Truly there is nothing more powerful than the intuition, for it is man’s highest power which can never be suppressed. But it can be buried!
But, like a lost treasure, that highest power that man has been endowed with, has become man’s greatest handicap. While the treasure remains what it has always been, man’s incapacity to identify, recognize and utilize its value, is a great loss indeed. The pain of the loss of such an endowment shows its result in the wrong judgements and choices which humans make daily. No act of gross negligence can be more damning and incapacitating this tragedy.
To bury or throw aside a vital personal treasure which some world scriptures refer to as talent, is to deprive oneself of the value and services of that treasure. This loss through negligence, which the scriptures referred to as the fall of man, has been investigated for the purpose of ascertaining its nature and what actually happened. To say that the negligence has to do with an abuse of the resources and mechanism of the human brain is close to the truth, but this demands an elaboration.
Brain Dominance Theory
Authorities which have delved into this matter would tell us that the human brain is like a workshop, with two hemispheres. One portion of the brain substance has to do with intellectual perception and comprehension, which is limited to dealing with material affairs of life on earth. Another hemisphere of the brain is likened to an antenna or gate-way into the limitless world of spirit of which the intuition is the receptacle or contact point. Thus it is the task of one portion of the brain to receive what is spiritual like an antenna, while another portion which produces the intellect would transform what has been received for use and application in handling affairs of life on earth.
Therefore, the human intellectual brain is like a servant, while the intuition or inner voice is a master whose direction or guidance must be obeyed. There is no doubt that life on earth is full of challenges and temptations, and there is a human tendency to take the link of least resistance, when faced with challenges.
There is also a curiosity in humans to try out and explore everything for themselves for the purpose of pandering to their ego and pride. The result of this human propensity is to place less value on that which is given, but a greater value on what man does by his own effort. Briefly, this was the trend in human history which led to greater reliance and dependence upon the intellect and ideas arising therefore. The result was that the intuition became neglected and gradually likened to a lost or buried treasure.
Like self-willed children who ignore the voices and admonitions of parents and adults, humanity over thousands of years ago, became materialistic in outlook and orientation. The part of the brain which would have mediated higher values through the inner voice, became a treasure buried in utter negligence and conceit. Consequently, there arose an unlimited domination of intellectual knowledge and a diminution of spiritual guidance, exposing humans to avoidable pitfalls and errors.
The brain dominance theory makes a point that what humans cherish as of greater value and thus give greater attention to, would become what dominates the brain and human aspirations. In this case, the intellectual culture predominates, while the inner voice or intuition receives no emphasis or attention. Religious pundits would remind us that where an individual lays his treasure would also be the direction that his heart and attention would incline.
With greater emphasis on material aspirations which are the domains and concerns of the intellectual faculty, the intuition was allowed to remain inactive and forgotten as a treasure worthy of exploration. It required human volition or choice to place reemphasis on the cultivation of the intellectual capacity, thus neglecting the intuition. To turn the situation around, thus bringing the inner voice to the forefront, would also require an earnest human volition to reverse the imbalance.
Anywhere that the rule of the intellect predominates without the intuition guiding and mediating, the results are always disastrous. The position of humanity at the moment is that there is a widespread state of confusion, uncertainties, crimes of all kinds and other perplexities that humans find quite difficult and helpless to manage. But wherever the inner voice and human conscience are not buried as a result of human wrong-doing, there would be a different situation, characterized by guidance from higher regions of life.
So far, there has been an unrestricted rule of intellectual power on earth, brought about by allowing the intuition and the conscience to be buried as appropriate tools for human guidance. That disastrous state of affairs would continue till appropriate measures are taken to reverse the situation. That would require reversing the present crippled state of the human brain whereby a servant was allowed to become a tyrant.
Fountain of Wisdom
What is referred to here as the Fountain of Wisdom is the Origin of that treasure within the human being, which is hereby identified as the inner voice or the intuition. Those who recognize the enormous loss brought about by this human failure would want to make earnest effort to reverse the situation. Such earnest effort would require a strong volition, coupled with diligence and personal sacrifice. It is not enough to desire a change, rather, there must be a strong volition which would serve as an impetus.
The goal is to be guided aright through the instrumentation of the inner voice in humans whose origin lies in a sphere of existence that knows no limitations or injustices. Therefore, like a vast ocean from where everything glorious and satisfying emanates, the intuition is the treasure available to humans to draw resources from the fountain of all good things. The Water of Life flowing from that source of Wisdom can make contact with man through the intuition or the inner voice. Such contact can come about only if an individual has not buried that treasure.
Burying of the treasure comes about where an inferior tool is cherished and given a place of honour whereas the principal tool is ignored and thrown aside. The choice to bury the treasure was made by humans themselves, for which we are currently paying the painful prices. The choice to regain what was discarded must also come from individuals who long for the change and appreciate the need to recover what was neglected. Without a serious volition the change cannot come about.
The task of liberation from the unrestricted and tyrannical rule of the intellect is a task which every individual must undertake for himself alone. The tool for the purpose and the great driving power for such help is a strong volition towards all that is good and ennobling for collective humanity. Through the thinking, ideas and aspirations of individuals, the nature and line of inclination of anyone can be easily identified. Definitely, not every individual will have the same degree of longing to regain the vital treasure that is needful for human well-being. But let those who see the need to do so, go about the task earnestly and diligently.
Resources emanating from the Foundation of Wisdom can only flow into individuals who clarify and smoothen the channel of such communication. That channel is the intuition whose quality of perception can be hindered by a domineering nature of intellectual perception. There is hardly any more urgent task for humanity than the restoration of the inner voice or the intuition to its proper place in the guidance of human decisions and choices. Let it be a daily mantra to harbour only such thoughts that are of noble and up-building nature.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
How Political Authorities Abuse Power
“It takes conscience to use power as a shield, and ego to use power as a sword … Real power is strength under control.” – Goodluck Jonathan.
Concept and Scope of Power Experts in the management process would define power simply as the ability to do something, but the exercise of power needs to be backed up by authority which confers the right to do what is to be done. To use the ability to do something without the protection or backing of a right to do so, would be a wrong application of ability. Authority confers the freedom to exercise right in the use or application of ability, or power.
Within the scope of an individual adult, there is the freedom to apply personal ability with the backing of his conscience as the authority giving him the right to do so. But where other people are involved who can be affected by the results of his actions, the protection of the rights of the other people demands the authority of state or government. Among a group of persons at various settings, the use of ability demands a common agreement or consensus of the people as the authority to confer the right for anyone to do something on their behalf.
Therefore, the concept and scope of power differ widely, from personal, group, communal, national and international settings. Power remains the ability of an individual to do something, while conferment of authority for the exercise of such power must come from a definite legitimate source. Such legitimate sources of authority also differ widely, according to several factors. In modern free societies, legitimate authorities include (1) Democratic or legal authority derived from governments, agencies of government as well as legally approved organizations. (2) Traditional authority, having to do with recognized traditional institutions or stools such as monarchies, chiefdom and local power-holders etc. (3) Paternalistic authority is the right of a father which he can exercise over members of his household, etc. (4) Charismatic authority is a combination of power and right to exercise it, derived from personal valour, mass acceptance by others and loyalty of those influenced. (5) Sapiental authority can be described as “faceless cabal” or informal influence on actual power-holders.
Manifestations and Application of Power
With the hierarchies of authority mentioned above, it is obvious that power can arise from many sources and also manifest in various ways. There are people born with various unique abilities which manifest right from childhood, ranging from talents in music, sports, valour, leadership, craftsmanship, intellectual brilliance, seeing and healing abilities etc. It is quite unfortunate that such natural abilities common in some individuals, do not remain sustainable till old age, arising from many factors, including interferences or discouragement by parents and personal frustrations.
Happily, a number of people, with a little support, encouragement and education, rise higher than their peer groups and contemporaries, as stars and heroes. There are also some persons who veer away from their natural abilities, either in infancy or old age, as a result of many factors, ranging from imitating other people whom they see as role-models, to the lure for fame or wealth. Not all personal talents and abilities carry the tags of fame and wealth, because, there are some individuals whose callings and abilities manifest in unassumingness and withdrawal from the crowd.
For some people of great talents, exposure and publicity can become embarrassing hindrances in the manifestations of their abilities. There have been many of such persons whose contributions to humanity became known long after their death. For example, the works or plays associated with William Shakespeare were not crafted or scripted by the person who merely served as a means of expression of works that needed to be planted in secret. Not all stars desire heroic acclaim of men and society, particularly works of sensitive nature.
The lure of fame and wealth can drive some people endowed with some power and talents to dabble into activities beyond the scope of abilities natural to them. What has someone whose parents were herbalists and who trained as a pharmacist, got to do with veering into music, becoming a music star but dying by taking herbal poison? There are many similar cases of great medical practitioners who veer into politics and being called ugly names, despite wealth and power accompanying politics of power. A former president, Goodluck Jonathan, would admonish that “politics should be about people and not about fight to occupy offices. Power is a means of service.”
Power as an Aphrodisiac
Those who had tasted and traded in power via politics have been known to confess that there is something strange about the wielding of power, which passes human understanding. A more astonishing part of the possession and wielding of power over people is the verdict that the more of it that you have, the more its holder would want to have, for keeps. Thus power becomes an aphrodisiac, an addictive and appetizing comfort-giver. Like every addictive appetizer, power soon reduces the ability of an individual to manage its influence on the holder. Thus hubris goes with power.
From Shakespeare’s Macbeth, to Cardinal Wolsey under the service of King Henry VIII, we have the lamentations of those who had fallen foul to the enigma of power. Cardinal Wolsey had this to say: “had I but served my God with half the zeal I served my king, he would not, in mine age, have left me naked to mine enemies”. His life ended in disgrace. Macbeth would remind us that: “to win us to our harm, the instruments of darkness tell us truths, win us with honest trifles, to betray us in deepest consequences”.
Not many holders and wielders of power, particularly in the political and macho lines, would confess the truth that power-holders are usually closer to the instruments of darkness. It is usually through such instruments that power becomes an aphrodisiac, predisposing men of great power to acts which can become the causes of their fall in the end. As an energizer, aphrodisiac works like Viagra.
VVA Syndrome
VVA is an abbreviation for vanity and vaulting ambitions. The hubris which results from power becoming a sword through the addictive effect, is the infection called VVA Syndrome. In this stage, power ceases to be a shield to protect people but a sword or weapon to boost and protect power-structure, for the benefit of those who serve it. To say that “absolute power corrupts absolutely” is to say that ego in the use of power, brings about the affliction of VVA Syndrome-a real mental disorder!
Power holders who become victims of this ailment rarely know that point of transition from normalcy to a state of abnormality. Unfortunately, there are several court jesters, sycophants and praise singers around great men of power who would rarely tell a king that he is dancing naked in the palace. The strain of power and leadership can require the use of sedatives and music to bring some comfort and solace. During such process it is also common to bring in charming women who can bring some apples to powerful men who enjoy such stuff. Many factors combine to unload the mind of a victim of VVA Syndrome and it is usually at this stage that spin-doctors and the “cabal” come in to help.
Unfortunately, spin doctors and sapiental authority can take over control of the power of a constitutionally and legally recognized authority and power-holder; to keep away intruders, several security strategies would be introduced, all full of trails of vanity and vauting ambitions on the part of the sapiental authority.
Strength, Authority and Power
“It is excellent to have the strength of a giant, but it’s tyrannous to use it like a giant”. The real test in the use of power is the ability to have it under control, which manifests through self-discipline. An authority without justice is demonic and tyrannical, and therefore, power can be abused in the following ways: Premature use of power is like harvesting a fruit when it is not yet fit for consumption, because of impatience, curiosity, pride, etc tyranny consists in the use of power without justice and self-control. Corrupt application of power is when it is used for the benefit of a few fawning loyalists and as an exclusivist strategy to institutionalize a power-structure.
Power can also be abused when it is used for revenge and sadistic purposes, to foster animosity and punish perceived enemies. When power is used for indulgent purposes, pandering to base human weaknesses and sentiments, tolerating incompetence and errors, then it stands to lose its value. Building up a formidable power-structure in a democracy turns politics into a cult system, whereby power becomes personalized or deified. Sanctimony is an abuse of power whereby a cult-like power-structure becomes a “haven of saints” who known and can do no wrong, amidst a nation of corrupt people.
Another way of the abuse of power consists in going into some clandestine alliance with some foreign powers or interest-groups without the knowledge or prior consultations with the people. The purposes can be quite many but the implications are unpredictable.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, PH.
Bright Amirize
2015-2019: Behold, Nigeria’s Commander Of Projects
The Administration has intervened in Federal Courts. It constructed and furnished:
.The Federal Court Complex
.The National Industrial Court
.Reconstructed the Court of Appeal
The Administration also built an ultra-modern secretariat for the Port Harcourt branch of the Nigerian Bar Association.
Governor Wike also attended to the welfare of all the State’s judges, and magistrates by providing brand new cars for them to enhance their comfort and movement.
The First Phase of the Ultra-Modern Judges Quarters comprising of 20 5-bedroom luxurious duplexes, as part of a new housing plan for judicial officers, has been completed.
After the dark era he inherited, Governor Wike has invested deliberately with a view to making Port Harcourt a regional judicial hub and the best place where judicial officers, lawyers and litigants can have all the comfort that they need to dispense justice and receive judicial services as the case may be.
Investments in Security of Lives and Property
Despite the political distractions, Rivers State remains one of the safest places to live and do business. It has turned out as Nigeria’s centre of conferences, international meetings and religious programmes because of the secure environment.
Between 2016 and 2019, more than 100 National, International Conferences and Sporting Events held in Rivers State. This vote of confidence in the security framework of the state attracted over 400,000 high class visitors at different times.
In terms of financial statistics, these conferences and meetings injected billions of naira into the state’s economy. Hotel accommodation, commercial transportation, souvenirs trade and small scale food vendors experienced economic boom.
Over the period, Governor Wike initiated and signed into law the anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism law passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly. The law gave the security agencies the legal instrument to tackle kidnappers and cultists.
To strengthen the security architecture of the state; Governor Wike in the course of the last two years, has distributed over 250 security vans to all the security agencies in the state to fight crime.
The Wike administration has also procured six armoured personnel carriers, while 80 broken down armoured personnel carriers have been rehabilitated by the Rivers State Government for use of security agencies.
The administration has restored and sustained monthly subvention to security agencies. This is significant because the immediate past APC administration in the state failed to release funds to security agencies for over three years.
To improve marine security, Governor Wike procured and handed over 8 Security Gunboats to the Nigerian Navy. The process of the acquisition of 13 more security vans for the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Police has been activated by Governor Wike.
More than 20 security gunboats have been rehabilitated by the Wike administration and put to use by the security agencies operating in the state.
Cooperating with the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, NNS Pathfinder, the Rivers State Government completed residential quarters for Naval personnel at the Naval Base in Rumuolumeni.
As a popularly elected governor with immense love for his people, Governor NyesomEzenwoWike in liaison with security agencies and security experts worked out a unique amnesty programme to enthrone lasting peace in the state.
Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency
This agency backed by a law passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly was established to assist security agencies with relevant intelligence and support to fight crime.
The agency fashioned in line with global best practices has recruited qualified personnel in liaison with security agencies. The agency will fully come on stream to address security concerns in different communities in the State.
ª%Commerce and Economic Sector Developmen
This is yet another sector where Governor Wike has impacted the lives of the people, positively. During the period under review, the governor has developed markets to create opportunities for traders to ply their trade in comfort and safety.
The Rumuokoro Market and Park, is a modern market initiated and executed by Governor Wike with a view to solving the challenge of street trading.
The Mile One Market in Port Harcourt was razed down before Governor Wike assumed office. The previous administration failed to construct the market as promised. Today, Governor Wike has rebuilt the Market.
The Fruit Garden Market in D-Line, Port Harcourt which was razed down, has been reconstructed by Governor Wike. Before the reconstruction, Governor Wike gave business grants to traders who lost their wares in the inferno.
Empowerment Schemes
Since 2016, theWike Administration has been investing in the empowerment of traders, small businesses and young entrepreneurs.
The State released the sum of N2 billion as grant to over 20,000 small business owners to invest and grow their small business in 2016.
This year, N200million monthly revolving interest-free loan has been made available for youths to start or grow their small businesses.
Similarly, N500 million grants to empower 10,000 women across the State have been released for them to invest in their small businesses.
The N100 million revolving interest-free loan for civil servants to take care of immediate needs initiated by the Wike Administration is running.
Tourism Development
Through deliberate investments, Governor Wike has turned Rivers State into a major tourist centre in the country.
Port Harcourt Pleasure Park
The Port Harcourt Pleasure Park initiated and executed by his administration is the best in the country. It attracts several thousands to the state. It is an excellent recreational facility
Also within the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, the Wike Administration has constructed a Cinema and Restaurant.
Rex Lawson Cultural Centre
The Rex Lawson Cultural Centre completed and commissioned by the Wike Administration is promoting culture and tourism in the region.
Rivers State played host to 25 States of the Federation during the 31st National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in October 2018. The festival was adjudged the best in recent history.
Sports Development
In the last four years, Governor Wike has addressed Sports as a means of empowering the youths and enhancing the economy of the state.
.Real Madrid Football Academy
This is one of the most outstanding contributions to the growth of sports in the country. Governor Wike personally drove the process. He travelled to Spain where he negotiated the establishment of the Academy. Officials of Real Madrid were in Port Harcourt to formalize the process, while the Foundation Stone was laid by CAF President, Ahmed Ahmed. The facility is ready and will groom the next generation of stars for Nigeria
Over the past four years, Rivers State has played host to key international matches. In 2018, Super Eagles played DR Congo at the AdokiyeAmiesimaka Stadium in their last preparation game before heading for the World Cup.
The Nation’s U-23 Football qualified after playing against Congo in Port Harcourt. On September 28, 2015, Super Eagles defeated Les Mena of Niger by two unreplied goals at the AdokiyeAmiesimaka in Port Harcourt.
Tbe State hosted the Joseph Yobo Testimonial/Centenary Game which attracted International stars and managers.
Also, the Administration established Rivers United Football Club and adequately funding the team for it to win laurels for the State;
ª% strengthened Rivers Angels Football Club;
ª%Cleared arrears of salaries and sign-on fees owed to the two clubs;
ª% revived the State’s Basketball Club;
ª% hosted National Wrestling Festival;
ª%hosted the African Wrestling Championship;
ª%All African Senior Badminton Championship
ª% organized the 1st Rivers State Sports Development Initiative for under 17 Athletes;
ª%provided improved funding for the Rivers State Sports Council;comprehensively reconstructed,
ª% rehabilitated, and restored the King Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex to what it used to be. The facilities that have now been restored.
Women Development
Since the creation of Rivers State, it is under the leadership of Governor Wike that concrete efforts have been made to develop women and promote gender equality.
Today, the Deputy Governor, DrIpalibo Harry Banigo is a woman, while the 23 Local Government Areas elected Vice Chairmen are women. Over 150 Elected Ward Councillors are women.
The State Chief Judge, Justice AdamaIyaye-Laminkara and President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Christy Gabriel Nwankwoare women. The Administration has appointed several women as Permanent Secretaries and directors.
Credit facilities have been provided for less privileged women to help them to boost their businesses.
The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, NyesomEzenwoWike has supported through different orientation programmes, especially Rivethics.
Civil Service Welfare
This is one area that has gained from the governor’s investments in the promotion of good governance.
Since he cleared the months of salaries inherited from the immediate past APC Administration, the governor has been regular in the payment of salaries and pensions.
For the emergence of an efficient and effective civil service, Governor Wike has funded the training and value re-orientation of the State Civil Service.
Housing Development
This is one area that the Wike Administration has made appreciable progress through public-private approach to governance. In the last four years, the governor has achieved a great mileage in this sector.
Governor Wike encouraged Private sector investments in housing delivery through the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority. This initiative has started yielding fruits as some private sector developers have come onboard, including Sammiya Nig. Ltd, which has already commenced the development of about 6000 mixed residential houses in the new city.
Governor Wike Administration developed a-?50 2-bedroom low-cost houses at Iriebe , constructed 50 one-bedroom houses for the Department of State Security and the 24 units of 2-bedroom flats for Nigerian Air Force.
The Administration Constructed 24 three-bedroom flats for senior civil servants. The quarters have been commissioned for use by the senior civil servants.
Another set of 50 units of low cost houses at Ogu are now in place.
. State Ecumenical Centre:
. Restore Rivers Initiative
This is a programme initiated by the Wike Administration to restore and upgrade key Government Structures and Facilities.
.Reconstructed, restored and furnished the Old Government House (Brick House) and lawns;
.Renovated Government House buildings and Guest Houses
.Cconstructed the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority Head office
.Reconstructed the Chief Emmanuel Aguma House (Former Produce House)
.Reconstructed nos. 34A and 34B Aba road office complex, Port Harcourt; and
.Reconstructed the Primary Healthcare Board Building.
Provision of Water
In a very determined way, the Wike Administration has ensured the provision of water to urban and rural communities. Several abandoned rural water facilities have been rehabilitated or completed within the last four years.
Governor Wike has executed some rural water projects in Eleme, Okrika, as well as in some communities in Akuku Toru and Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Areas of the State under the EU-UNDSP Quick win programme.
The Administration has put in place the institutional framework for realizing the Port Harcourt Water Project to be funded with the World Bank Loan.
It has also rehabilitated the Moscow water pumping station in Port Harcourt.
Agricultural Development
Governor Wike is driving agricultural development through the creation of the right environment for private investments.
In May 2018, the Rivers State Government sealed a new mechanized agro farming deal with a South Korean Firm, Chang B2B Company Limited . The South Korean Firm got 10, 000 hectares in Emohua Local Government Area, which created 2000 direct and indirect jobs.
The objective of facilitating land for investors is to create jobs through massive agricultural investors.
Commenting on the deal, Managing Director of Chang B2B Company Limited and Leader of Delegation, Mr Kim Kyochang assured that the company will invest in rice production in Emohua Local Government Area.
This model has led to the revival of former Risonpalm, now under the management ofSiat Nigeria Limited.
Siat in Ubima and Elele towns now produce the very best palm fruits. The facility engages in commercial harvesting and the entire outfit sanitized, electricity production ongoing with 4274hectares due for planting.
This partnership in commercial agriculture has impacted positively on communities in the areas of salaries, and wages , social responsibilities and contracts that have been awarded members of the host communities including land clearing contracts .
Siatis spending over N1Billion on the average in direct of indirect activities to the host communities. Over 5000 persons are employed by the company.
The Wikeadministration is working with private investors to revive the Rubber company.
Governor Wike has since opened liaison with foreign investors on the development of commercial agriculture platforms. The state government had pledged access to land as her contribution to the promotion of large scale farming.
Commissioning as a Platform for National Integration and Accountability
It is on record that Governor Wike has executed and commissioned the highest number of projects in Nigeria since 2015. The commissioning of these projects has been used by Governor Wike to strengthen the bond of National Unity and integration.
Those who commission projects in Rivers State are from different states and geo-political zones. They cut across party, ethnic and religious backgrounds. Through projects’ commissioning, Governor Wike has preached the gospel of National Unity, Development and accountability.
A shortlist of those who have commissioned projects in Rivers State:
•Vice President YemiOsinbajo commissioned Chokocho-Umuechem-Ozuzu road and Chokocho -Igbo-Etche-Rumuokurushi Inter- Change
•Former President Goodluck Jonathan commissioned IPO-Omademe-Airport Road and Second Nkpogu Bridge
•Former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) commissioned Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Slaughter-WojiElelenwo Road in Port Harcourt
•Former Vice President AtikuAbubakar commissioned Phase One ofIsiokpo Internal Roads
•Senate President BukolaSaraki commissioned Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road
•Speaker of House of Representatives, YakubuDogara commissioned Woji-Elelenwo Dual Carriageway
• Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal commissioned Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori and College of Medical Sciences building, Rivers State University
• Delta State Governor, Senator IfeanyiOkowa commissioned Mgbuoshimini Model Primary School and Mgbuoshimini Primary Healthcare Centre in Obio/Akpor LGA
• Former Senate President David Mark commissioned Ozuoba-Ogbogoro-Rumuolumeni road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area
• Former Speaker of House of Representatives, GhaliNa’abacommissioned Edeoha-Ikata- Ochigba Road in Ahoada East Local Government Area
• Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili commissioned the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and Denni-Fiberesima Doctors Quarters
•Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia commissioned Eneka Road
•Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose commissioned Elele-Alimini Internal Roads
•Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu commissioned Rumueprikom-Rumuolumeni Road
•General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye commissioned Rivers State Ecumenical Centre
•Primate of Anglican Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Nicholas Okoh commissioned the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace
•Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adAbubakar commissioned the Secretariat of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers
•Obi of Onistsha, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe commissioned Abacha Road, Port Harcourt
•Ooni of Ife, Oba AdeyeyeEnitanOgunwusi commissioned Rex Lawson Cultural Centre, Port Harcourt
• Former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi commissioned Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema
•Former Jigawa State Governor, SuleLamido commissioned Government Secondary School, Onne
•Former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Senator GodswillAkpabio commissioned Omoku Internal Roads and Igwuruta-Chokocho Road
•Former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang commissioned Civil Servants Quarters
•Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghencommissioned National Industrial Court and Reconstructed Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt by the Wike Administration
• PDP National Chairman, Prince UcheSecondus commissioned Eliozu -Rumunduru-Elimgbu (Oro-Igwe ) road.
• Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan
•Former Delta State Governor, James Iboricommissioned BishopFubara Street, Captain Amangala Street and Tourist Beach Road
•Former Chief Judge, Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta commissioned the Federal High Court Complex constructed by the Wike Administration
Recognitions and Outstanding Awards
Following his outstanding developmental strides, Rivers State Governor, NyesomEzenwoWike has been honoured nationally and internationally.
On October 30, 2017, Governor Wike received the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award”organised by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The award is supported by the United Nations Environment. He was recently honoured with the Power of Sports (POS Africa) Award by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Africa during its 81st Congress in Brussels, Belgium.
The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers conferred on Governor Wike “Pride of Rivers State (PRS) and Daar Communications Plc owners of AIT conferred on Governor Wike the first overall Daar Communication PLC “Governor of the year 2018”. Also, the Nigerian Medical Association conferred on the Governor the (NMA) healthcare merit award for his outstanding projects delivery in the Health Sector. Governor NyesomWike of Rivers state also emerged winner of the Nigeria union of journalists NUJ Prize for outstanding leadership and infrastructural development.
Governor Wike is Silverbird Man of the Year, 2017, Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year, 2017, New Telegraph Man of the Year, 2017, Leadership Newspaper Governor of the Year 2017, Businessday Newspaper Governor of the Year 2018 and Independent Newspaper Political Icon of the Year, 2017.
Earlier, he emerged as Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year, 2016, Independent Newspaper Man of the Year 2016, Authority Newspaper Man of the Year, 2016 and Rivers State Christian Association of Nigeria Apostle of Peace.
Governor Wike holds the highest honour in the State. The Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS).
