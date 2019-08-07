Business
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected the sum of 210 million dollars into Nigerian Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange market following conclusion of yesterday’s transactions.
The bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor, made this known in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
Okorafor explained that the figure released by CBN yesterday indicated that the bank offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers in the wholesale sector of the market.
He said the Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) and the invisible segments were allocated the sum of 55 million dollars each.
He further stated that the management of apex bank remained particularly pleased with the prevailing stability in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.
The director reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to continue to boost inter bank foreign exchange market, to ensure stability and availability to meet customers demand.
Our correspondent reports “that in the last intervention, the bank injected 284.2 million dollars and CNY36 million into the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), and in the spot and short tenured forwards segments of the foreign exchange market’’.
Meanwhile, the Naira on Tuesday, Aug. 6, exchanged at an average of N358 to a dollar in the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the market.
Business
DPR Seals 53 Filling Stations, Four Gas Plants In Kaduna
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), says it has sealed 53 filling stations and four gas plants in Kaduna State, for non-compliance to global best practices.
DPR’s Zonal Operations Controller, Kaduna Zone, Mr. Isa Tafida, disclosed this in Kaduna, yesterday, during the department’s routine surveillance on filling and gas stations in the month of July, in the state.
Tafida said that the exercise was part of the organisation’s responsibility of monitoring and supervising the activities of the Oil and Gas Industry, across the country.
He said the exercise aimed to check product hoarding diversion and selling regulated products above the approved pump prices.
“Some of the stations were sealed for under dispensing petroleum products and operating without valid license or expired license.
“The others were caught operating under unsafe condition and non-adherence to minimum safety standards,” Tafida said.
He explained that a total of 354 petrol stations were visited within the month and were found selling products below the approved pump prices of N143 to N145 per liter, while 19 gas refilling plants, were also visited.
“53 filling stations were sealed for various offences; 11 stations sealed for under-delivery to the public, one station was sealed for over-delivery, 40 were sealed for non-compliance and adherence to safety regulations and one was sealed for diversion of product.
“Additionally, four gas refilling plants were sealed for offences varying from operating without a valid license, installation and upgrade without approval and non-compliance to safety standards,” he said.
Tafida said that two plants were found to be operating illegally: “construction and operation without a DPR license and other statutory approvals of relevant agencies.
“These were dismantled accordingly, in addition to a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Add-on, which had installed a capacity in excess of its issued approval.”
He emphasised the need to adhere to the safe operating conditions for LPG plants, in line with revised DPR Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines issued recently.
The Zonal Operation Controller, assured the general public that stringent safety measures were being applied in accordance with international best practices, as the nation witnessed increased LPG demand and usage.
He commended all the retail outlets and LPG plants that had complied with the laws, regulations and statutory guidelines.
The official assured that the ongoing surveillance exercise and the tempo would be sustained to ensure petroleum operations and all facilities were kept in check, in the interest of the general public.
“I use this medium to caution all operators to desist from engaging in sharp practices and activities that contravene the Petroleum Laws and Regulations.” he warned.
Business
Tuface Emerges NSE Ambassador
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday appointed International Award-Winning artist, Innocent Idibia’ popularly known as ‘Tuface or 2Baba‘ as its ‘Good Cause Ambassador’.
Mr Oscar Onyema, NSE Chief Executive Officer said this at the unveiling of Tuface organised by the exchange in Lagos.
“Following the appointment, Tuface would lend his voice to raising awareness and mobilising support for the Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability initiatives of NSE geared toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Nigeria.
“We are pleased to welcome Tuface Idibia as the first NSE Good Cause Ambassador.
“His focus on promoting social causes such as raising awareness on peace, the fight against fake drugs and various other ills that plague the Nigerian society through his music aligns with our commitment to creating sustainable value for our diverse stakeholders.
“We run an inclusive Corporate Sustainability strategy that promotes market-based approach to environmental, social and governance imperatives among all stakeholders.
“The appointment of Tuface is aimed at inspiring accelerated progress toward the advancement of the SDGs,” Onyema said.
Also speaking, Tuface said that he was honoured to join the NSE as a Good Cause Ambassador.
“I have always used my music to inspire change in the world and this has been the focus of the campaigns I have supported over the years.
“I’m indeed delighted to be given the opportunity to serve in this capacity. I will like to assure all that I will be dedicated to the good cause of promoting sustainable development as championed by the Exchange,’’ he said.
Business
AfDB Identifies 14 Sites For Agro-Industrial Processing Zones
The African Development Bank (AfDB), says it has identified 14 sites for the proposed Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) in Nigeria.
The Special Adviser on Industrialisation to AfDB’s President, Prof. Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen, yesterday.
The Tide source reports that the bank had met with investors in agricultural products and processing in April to take stock of their current assets with a view to getting support from AfDB where necessary.
Speaking on the development, Oyelaran-Oyeyinka said the 14 identified sites cut across the six geo-political zones of the country to ensure inclusiveness.
He said one of the criteria of the projects was to ensure that the SAPZs were spread across the country.
“The zones identified are in the six geo-political zones of North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-West, South-East and South-South.
“How quickly each of these zones move now shows how ready and determined such area is in this project,’’ he said.
The adviser explained that after meeting with the investors in April, a report put together on the project was formalised and submitted to the government.
He said that the bank had received feedback, adding that the government was interested in the project.
According to him, the SAPZs is a framework to ensure that the location of processing facilities are within the areas of agricultural resources.
Oyelaran-Oyeyinka said each part of Nigeria was blessed with different crops that were viable to change the economic status of the country positively.
He said the idea was also to bring key anchor investors together as well as the small holder farmers to work in synergy for the successful implementation of the project.
Oyelaran-Oyeyinka said that all small holder farmers would be organised into cooperatives and Agro-growers groups to boost their capacity to become suppliers to the processing industries.
The adviser said the SAPZs would generate employment, bridge the gap of inequality and raise the income of rural dwellers as well as secondary towns.
According to him, other benefits of SAPZs are to eradicate mass poverty, reduce rural-urban inequities, achieve food security and also eliminate malnutrition.
He also disclosed that 11 Chinese companies were presently in Nigeria for a two-day meeting to interface with local investors for possible collaboration to fast-track the project.
