Bayelsa Guber Poll: Senatorial District Wants Parties To Respect Zoning …As Dickson Decries Disloyal PDP Members

A pressure group from Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Progressives, has criticised the large number of aspirants from other zones jostling for the PDP ticket for the state’s November governorship election.

The group from Bayelsa Central, comprising Yenagoa, Southern Ijaw and Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Areas, made the criticism at a news conference in Yenagoa last Monday.

Spokesperson for the group, Mr Charles Ambaowei, maintained that it was the turn of Bayelsa Central to produce the next governor.

He urged the dominant political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and others to respect the zoning arrangement existing in the state.

The spokesman said party leaders in the state should be wary of selfish-interest seeking elements working to truncate arrangement in the state arrived at by mutual consensus in 1999.

“We are worried about current moves by some self-interest seeking elements within the political space to distort the zoning arrangement which was by mutual consensus by the founding fathers of Bayelsa of which I am privileged to be part of.

“It is on record that the Central Zone took the first slot by Chief DSP Alamieyesigha from 1999 to 2005, Dr Goodluck Jonathan from Bayelsa East took the second slot from 2005 to 2007 before he became the Vice Presidential candidate.

“Chief Timipre Sylva from the same East completed the tenure from 2007 to 2012 while the current governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson took over in 2012 and would complete two terms in 2020.

“We therefore wish to appeal to the conscience of the PDP and APC to ensure that the zoning arrangement and order is respected by all stakeholders,” Ambaowei said.

The Tide reports that 21 aspirants from the three senatorial zones have collected and returned the expression of interest and nomination forms on the platform of the PDP.

In the APC, two aspirants who have submitted their nomination forms hailed from Bayelsa West and Central senatorial zones.

He said that the zoning arrangement had worked well for Bayelsa and urged the leadership of the parties at the national level to be sensitive to the yearnings of the people of the state.

He said the group would use its voting strength to support aspirants from the zone and urged the west and east zones to reciprocate the support they had enjoyed from the central zone in previous elections.

Meanwhile, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has warned members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against supporting “disloyal’’ members that are contesting the state’s November 16 governorship election.

Dickson gave the warning last Monday in Yenagoa at the PDP flag-off campaigns for the local government elections scheduled for August 10.

Dickson explained that supporting the unfaithful persons as governorship aspirants would ruin the party’s plans and chances of winning in the governorship election.

“We have rebuild PDP in the state and we are going to win all other political parties in both the Saturday local government elections and gubernatorial elections.

“I urge you to support PDP now as we go to poll for the elections; you know that we have some genuine members and some butterflies in the party. All we want is restoration candidate as flag bearer of our party,’’ the governor advised.

The State Chairman of PDP, Mr Moses Cleopas, expressed hope that the party was ready and focused to win elections in all the local governments and 105 councilors in the wards.