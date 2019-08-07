Sports
2018/2019 NWPL: Bayelsa Queens Optimistic Of Win Against Opponent
Coach of Bayelsa Queens, Moses Aduku, says the team is optimistic of victory against Sunshine Queens of Akure, in the Match Day 3 of 2018/2019 abridged Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) season.
The defending champions will be host to the Akure team at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, today.
Aduku, whose side leads group C rivals with six points, told newsmen yesterday in Abuja, that they are ready for the battle.
The tie which concludes the first round for the group, “will raise the confidence of the Yenagoa side ahead of the next round.
“It will definitely be a tough game because the Akure ladies are a familiar foe, but by God’s grace, we will come out with our heads high.
“The players know what is at stake and we are working hard to finish the first round with the maximum nine points,’’ the coach said.
Nasarawa Amazons will also welcome Kaduna Queens FC at the Lafia City Stadium in the other fixture of the group.
The league season has 16 teams divided into four groups, with the top in each group qualifying for the Super 4 tournament, which will determine the winner of the season.
Sports
Rivers Angels Set To Tackle Osun Babes
Yakubu Gowon Stadium
would be the ideal place to be for sports lovers, as the Rivers Jewel, Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt play host to visiting Osun Babes of Oshogbo today in one of the week three encounter of the on going 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premiere League NWPL.
The fixture, which promises to be a thriller would ensure that the Angels have their pound of flesh on their visitors to make up for their lost incurred from Delta Queens in the week two fixture.
The Angels, will stop at nothing to Garner the three points at stake for today’s match as they enjoy the support of their home fans with their determination for an immediate victory
However, their Osun counterpart will do everything to stop the host from actualising their dream, the visitors who have just a point as their host from two matches so far in their group would not do their host the honour of having the day.
Osun Babes would fight to burst the bubbles of the homers or at least share points with the Angels in today’s match.
Meanwhile, Rivers Angels won 1-0 against Fc Robo and lost 1-0 to Delta Queens in the week one and fixtures respectively.
While their opponent, Osun Babes, also have a point having won 1 -0 against Robo FC and played 0-0 against Delta Queens of Asaba, from two matches.
Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt, Delta Queens Asaba, Osun Babes of Oshogbo and FC Robo of Lagos are all in group A of the NWPL.
On the other hand, head coach of Rivers Angels football club of Port Harcourt, Edwin Okon, has said that his team is fully prepared to play win Osun Babes.
The encounter is one of the day three games, scheduled to hold at Yakubu Gowon, Stadium, today, in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).
He explained that they have forgotten the 1-0 away loss against Delta Queens, last week at Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, adding that they have trained very hard to secure the maximum three points.
Okon said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt, shortly after the team’s training session.
“We have trained very hard because Osun Babes is a good side in the NWFL,” Okon said.
The Jewel of Rivers head coach pledged to redeem their image in the presence of their home fans and supporters.
“We know the importance of the three points so all hands must be on the deck to win the match,” he stated.
Nancy Briggs & Kiadum Edookor
Sports
2018/2019 NWPL Week Three Fixtures
Wednesday, 7th of August 2019.
Group A
Rivers Angels Vs Osun Babes (Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt)
Delta Queens Vs FC Robo Queens (Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba)
Group B
Dream Stars Ladies Vs Heartland Queens (The Agege Township Stadium, Lagos)
Adamawa Queens Vs Edo Queens (Atiku Abubakar Stadium, Furfure)
Group C
Bayelsa Queens Vs Sunshine Queens (Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa)
Nasarawa Amazons Vs Kaduna Queens. (Lafia City Stadium, Lafia)
Group D
Confluence Queens Vs Abia Angels (Lokoja Township Stadium, Lokoja)
Invincible Angels Vs Ibom Angels (J.S Tarka Stadium, Gboko)
Sports
GOtv Boxing NextGen 5 Holds In Ilorin
Young and aspiring boxers desiring to turn professional will on August 29 and August 30 converge on the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin for the 2019 edition of the Gotv Boxing NextGen 5.
The organisers, Flykite Productions, said last Tuesday that the two-day programme, sponsored by pay television service provider, GOtv, was developed to unearth young and talented amateur boxers, aged between 18 and 25 desiring professional level.
“The participants are required to take part in sparring sessions conducted by prominent boxing coaches, who will select boxers considered ready to move into the professional cadre.
“The boxers selected by the coaches will have their professional licences and free medical examination paid for by the sponsors as well as have the opportunity to fight in coming editions of GOtv Boxing Night,” they said in a statement.
The organisers also disclosed that registration forms for the programme were available free of charge at the Kwara State Boxing Association Office and Referees and Judges Association Office, both at the Kwara Complex, Ilorin.
The forms, they said were available at Akure Stadium Complex, Akure, Alake Sports Centre, Abeokuta, Oyo State Boxing Association Office, Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.
The Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym, Surulere, Lagos and the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) Secretariat, National Stadium in Lagos.
Tidesports source reports that this is the third time the programme is holding outside Lagos since debuting in 2015.
“In 2017, it held at the Francis Aiyegbeni Boxing Gym in Ibadan. Last year, it held at Dunkin Pepper Gym of the MKO International Stadium Complex, Abeokuta.
“The first two editions that held at the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym in Surulere and attracted over a 100 boxers, out of which 25 were considered ready for the professional ranks.
“Since its debut, GOtv Boxing NextGen Search has helped many boxers rise to local and international prominence”, the orgsniders said.
“Among these is incumbent West African Boxing Union (WABU) Welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, who was discovered at GOtv Boxing NextGen 1 in Lagos,” the organisers said.
They noted that Babatunde went on to become the national champion before clinching the sub-regional title and was in line for the African Boxing Union (ABU) title.
NAN also reports He has, also, on two occasions, won the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night, respectively winning cash prizes of N2 million and N1 million attached to the award.
Other high-flying graduates of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search are Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, winner of the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night 15.
The current national super Featherweight champion, Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi, the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 18, Tope “TP Rock” Musa and Prince “Lion” Nwoye. (NAN)
