Business
We Have No Plan To Relocate NGC Outside N’Delta -NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has no plan to relocate its subsidiary, Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) outside the Niger Delta region.
The spokesman of the corporation, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, reassured the host communities and all stakeholders in the region that nothing of sort was in the plan of NNPC.
He described as unfortunate a statement credited to the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege where he reportedly condemned the purported move by NNPC to relocate NGC headquarters from the region.
Ughamadu called on the NGC host communities and other stakeholders to disregard the relocation rumour which it described as absolutely false.
“The corporation maintains that the Deputy President of the Senate might have either been misinformed or was quoted out of context.
“The subject of relocation of NGC was never on the table for deliberation by the NNPC management,’’ he added.
The NNPC spokesman said that the focus of the current management of the corporation under the headship of Mallam Mele Kyari was to ensure harmonious relationship with stakeholders and host communities.
This, he said, would enhance a win-win scenario for all.
Business
Mixed Reactions Trail PHED’s New Meter Policy
The recent launching of a new policy known as Meter Asset Provider (MAP) by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) in Rivers State, has continued to generate reactions from electricity consumers in Port Harcourt and its environs.
Some residents of Port Harcourt who spoke with our correspondent during a random interview expressed mixed reactions over the new policy.
Mr Gospel White, a resident of Diobu in Port Harcourt told The Tide that he had no high expectations over the new policy as PHED has been inconsistent in its policies and services.
He said; “It’s not about introducing new policies, PHED should live up to their responsibilities of providing better and improved services to enable electricity consumers have values for their money, it’s a very sad experience for electricity consumers to waste money for services not rendered. “
Mercy Boms, a resident of Elekahia Community in Port Harcourt who also spoke with The Tide also lamented the poor quality of services rendered by PHED in the area despite all the assurances of improvement.
Boms who operates a cold room business at Elekahia said epileptic supply of power has badly affected her business, making her to spend more on diesel to power her cold room, despite the fact that she pays her bills regularly.
She said; “It’s unfortunate that officials of PHED come to demand bills every month end for services not rendered, launching a new policy is one thing, but improving the quality of services will make them gain public confidence. “
Another respondent, Mr Paul Igwe, a resident of Ogbunabali in Port Harcourt, however, commended the management of PHED for the new initiatives and urged them to sustain it check the issue of estimated bills and make electricity consumers get adequate power for their bills.
It could be recalled that the management of PHED had during the official flag off of the (MAP) policy, disclosed that it would, “enhance better energy management and accountability, guarantee accurate billing and eliminate estimated billing around its operation areas”
Taneh Beemene.
Business
Firm Moves To Cultivate 5,000 Hectares Oil Palm In Edo
Okomu Oil Palm Plc, says the company is collaborating with the Edo State Government and Terra Agric Nigeria to cultivate oil palm on 5000 hectares of land over a period of six years.
The Agriculture coordinator of the company,Mr Billy Ghanasah disclosed this at the Okomu Smallholder Farm Development Project organised in collaboration with the Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO) and Terra Agriculture, in Benin City, Edo State, recently
The coordinator said the project would promote complete value chain development of oil palm business in the state for existing and prospective oil palm farmers, adding that the project would be spread across four local government areas reputed for oil palm production in the state.
According to him, Okomu Plc will provide the inputs, technical support and offtake the produce from the farmers, noting, “We are looking at Ovia South West, Ovia North East, Uhunmwode and Esan West local government areas for locations of the hectares and we are expanding our oil mill by 50 per cent in view of this project.”
A former Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Agriculture, Kadiri Bashiru, commended partners on the project, urging the organisers to have regular training for the youths, who will partake in the initiative.
He said the state government is empowering Edo people to drive the economy through its agri-preneur programme, which links farmers to off-takers and ensures that farmers make good returns from their business.
The Chairman, Terra Agric Nigeria, Jasper Izzi, said the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) would be providing 1000 hectares of land for the oil palm project in Ekpoma under a graduate management scheme.
Mr Izzi said AAU was also collaborating in the training of farmers and development of arable crops and animal husbandry in the proposed land, adding, “We want to have one graduate to four hectares of land. This means 250 graduates will manage 1000 hectares of land with the support of over 9,000 unskilled labourers.
“Once Okomu starts preparing the oil palm seedlings which will take about a year, we will use the land for arable crop production and animal husbandry,” he added.
The Head, Edo State Investment Promotion Office, ESIPO, Kelvin Uwaibi, said the state government was partnering with the stakeholders to boost job creation and educate farmers on modern agricultural techniques to adopt.
Mr Uwaibi added that the state government would be providing the enabling environment for the investment, noting, “We are supporting this to ensure investments that come into the state have the needed environment to thrive and to ensure that we are the final destination for investors.”
Business
Discipline, Hardwork, Antidote To Business Failure -Consultant
A business expert has blamed most small and medium enterprises (SME’s) failure on lack of discipline, hardwork and determination.
This was disclosed during an entrepreneurial seminar organised by the management of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Publishers of The Tide for workers at the corporation in Port Harcourt recently.
The expert who is the Principal Consultant with VTB Consulting Limited, Mr Victor Briggs, said that most entrepreneurs found it difficult to separate their business fund from their personal/family funds.
Briggs reiterated that it takes a disciplined entrepreneur to do that, adding that indiscipline has limited the success of many businesses in Nigeria.
The consultant noted that some businesses also fail because “people lack the discipline to start small and grow big”, stating the need to undergo a training and also commence business with small money before putting all the capital into a new business.
Briggs also noted the place of hardwork in the success of any business as “nothing pays like hardwork and diligence on whatever anyone does”.
He stressed the need for every worker to determine to succeed in every step taken before retirement, adding that “the determination to never give up even in the face of challenges and business setbacks helps the business to grow to be the a biggest company like Dangote and others”.
On how to generate business idea, the resource person told workers that every business is expected to solve a particular problem in one’s environment.
He urged the workers to also discover their talents and skills which he said can also become a business idea that can be developed before retirement.
According to him, raising capital for a good business has been made simple by ways of forming co-operatives societies to access loans from government through banks.
Briggs encouraged the workers to utilize the opportunity provided by the seminar to plan ahead of time, adding that retiring without a plan leads to frustration and degeneration few months after retirement.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Ondo Reps Member
-
Politics4 days ago
Zamfara Assembly Suspends Council Chairman, District Head
-
Politics4 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Aspirants Sign Non-Violence Agreement
-
Politics4 days ago
Akeredolu Starves Us Of Fund Since Inception -Lawmakers
-
Politics4 days ago
PDP’ll Take Over Kogi Govt, Melaye Boasts
-
Politics4 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Aspirants Sign Non-Violence Agreement
-
Politics4 days ago
Lawmaker Urges Constituents, Security Agencies’ Collaboration
-
Politics4 days ago
Ministerial List: Nominees Are Who Is Who In Corruption -Omokri