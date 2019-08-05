Connect with us

School Enrolment: Board  Solicits Religious Leaders’ Support

The Niger State Primary School Management Board, has solicited the support of traditional and religious leaders in the ongoing campaign for enrolments  of pupils in primary schools across the state.
Alhaji Abdulkadir Nahuntuwa, a principal officer of the board made the plea  in an interview with newsmen in Minna at the weekend.
He said that the board had reached out to religious  leaders to educate parents on the importance of education.
He said that the approach  would enable  parents to enrol their younger ones to acquire western education in the state.
He expressed optimism that the involvement of stakeholders would assist to promote girl-child education.
“Our people had for long developed a listening  culture to what traditional and religious leaders say.
”So, we will take such advantage  to reach out to parents to ensure massive enrolments of our children,” he said.
He, however, called on all stakeholders to complement the efforts of the board in sensitising parents  to also  accord priority attention to girl-child education .
Nahuntuwa said that education remained the only legacy any responsible  government and parents could  leave behind for future  generations.
He urged parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children by enrolling  them to acquire  western education.
According to him, proper upbringing of the pupils will curb moral decadence and enable them to contribute their quota to the development of a better society.
He urged parents to live an exemplary life by shunning all negative acts so as to inculcate good moral values on their children.
He also said that there would be permanent peace in the society if parents allowed their children to acquire  western education.
He appealed to non-governmental organisations and well spirited individuals to complement the effort of the board in mobilising  parents  to allow their  children  to acquire  western education along  with Islamic education.

Students Hail  Wike On VC’s  Sack

Some students of the Rivers State University (RSU) Nkpolu, Oroworukwo in Port Harcourt, have lauded the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the sack of the former vice chancellor  of the institution, Prof Blessing Didia  and his deputy, Prof Magnus  Oruwari, over the recent  cult killings in the university that claimed  the lives of two students.
The state governor had last Saturday announced the sack of the vice chancellor and his deputy, Prof Magnus Oruwari from office and appointed the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof Opuenebo Owie as Acting Vice Chancellor for the university while investigation committee has been constituted to look into the ongoing  employment in the institution.
The students described the governor’s action as timely and responsible, adding that the gesture would make the management of the institution to be  awake and live up to their responsibilities in the management of the university.
The students who made this commendation while speaking to The Tide over the weekend in Port Harcourt,  on condition of anonymity, averred that the porous security condition in the university calls for concerted efforts by all stake holders in order to address the challenges.
They alleged that the school management  led by the sacked vice chancellor lacked the political will  to tackle the menace adding that the recent killings would have been averted if proactive measures were taken by the university authorities.
They urged the state chief executive  to go extra miles in  ensuring that safety and security of lives and property is given the desired attention in the university so as  to avoid a repeat of the ugly event in future.
It would be recalled that  one Master Prince Tuaka, a final year  student of the Faculty of Agriculture  and a third year student of Engineering  were  killed in  a cult clash at the state university last week which prompted the governor to query the ousted vice chancellor.

University To Partner CBN On Poultry Farming

The authorities of  Rivers State University have expressed readiness   to partner the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on  the development of poultry farming in order  to boost agricultural   production and promote food sufficiency in the  country.
The Former Vice  Chancellor of the  University ,  Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia gave this  indication  when  he received  a delegation of  CBN staff from the Abuja  headquarters who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
The Former VC who thanked the CBN team for their visit, added that  the collaboration would help to  improve the university- based  poultry   initiatives which he said, was initiated  to boost  meat production in the state and across the country.
He averred that  his administration was already  working out modalities that would  meet the  CBN specified  collaboration standard.
Earlier in his speech,  the Leader of the Delegation and Senior Manager, CBN, Abuja, Mrs. Juliet Azikiwe  explained   that the CBN team  was at the institution to inspect  the  status of the University’s  poultry  farm  in respect to its  proposal for  collaboration.

Nigerian Languages Institute Gets Substantive Executive Director

Prof. Obiajulu Emejulu has been appointed the substantive Executive Director, National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN) in Aba, Abia State, the institution said in a statement yesterday.
The statement was signed  by the Head, Information, Protocol and Public Relations, NINLAN, Mr Chris Nwankwor.
Emejulu, a professor of Communication and Language Arts, was chosen by the Governing Council of NINLAN under the chairmanship of Chief Nkwo Nnabuchi, following a screening interview conducted for shortlisted applicants.
The institution said nine other professors applied for the post but five were shortlisted and after screening them, Emejulu was chosen for the post.
Emejulu, who had overseen the activities of the institution since October 2018, would be the fourth chief executive officer of the institution since its inception.
The don holds a Bachelors degree in English, a Masters  degree in Language Arts and a doctorate in Communication and Language Arts.
Emejulu said his vision is to reposition NINLAN to effectively realise its mandate of awarding certificates, diplomas, degrees and serve as a centre for research and learning of Nigerian languages.
He said his immediate priority is the commencement of National Certificate of Education  programme in some subject areas following a recent approval by the National Commission for Colleges of Education.
Emejulu said the institution’s  mandate of awarding degrees was being hampered by some loopholes in the NINLAN Act which the National Universities Commission had spotted.
He asked for urgent action to rectify the problem and gave an assurance  that as soon as the challenge was dealt with, the institution would proceed to fulfill its mandate of awarding degrees.
The professor said the institution which sits on 209.4 hectares of land along Opobo – Azummini Road,  Ogbor Hill, Aba, has had its development retarded because of paucity of funds.
He said that NINLAN had over time made efforts to benefit from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TET-FUND) but had yet to be included in the scheme to enable it develop its vast land space.
He said the institution was in need of funds to develop and fulfill its mandate and called for the assistance of governments and organisations to support NINLAN’s quest to improve Nigerian languages.
Emejulu thanked the staff members of the institution who expressed satisfaction that he was appointed a substantive executive director of NINLAN following his performance in acting capacity.
He expressed hope that his five-year tenure would result in better staff welfare, development of academic programmes and infrastructure in the institution.

