NBBF Ready For African Body Building, Physique Championship

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Ike Shorunmu, has revealed and urges national team coach Gernot Rohr to follow 2013 AFCON winning coach, Late Stephen Keshi’s blueprint in sourcing for quality domestic league professionals in order to strike the right balance in the national team which worked for the former coach in 2013.

Shorunmu speaking in a chat with Tidesports source revealed how much time Keshi devoted to monitoring players in the league which he feels Rohr needs to also creatively adopt and understand the ever motivated psyche of domestic players to play for the national team which will be to the good of the national team once gotten right.

“Keshi started from home and knew the reality of being a home-based player that want to play in the national team.

He knew the reasoning of the foreign-based too and how best to balance this between both foreign-based and home-based players.

Again, he took his time and risk because if you don’t take the risk, you probably won’t get what you’re looking for which paid off for him. So Gernot Rohr should be ready to move around and take the necessary risk to make things work in this regard.”