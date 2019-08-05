Niger Delta
Lecturer Advocates ICT-Based Teaching Of English Language
A Professor of Language Education at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Prof Chioma Obiageli Chukueggu, has advocated the inclusion of Information Communication Technology (ICT)in the teaching of English Language across all levels of education in the country
She said that such effort will help to reduce the enormous challenges associated with the development of the subject and assist both teachers and students to acquire more information as regards English without hitches ,adding that English plays a significant role in the development of the society
Chukueggu stated this recently while delivering a lecture titled ‘Teaching English Language in Nigeria: Challenges and Demands of the 21st Century at the 18th inaugural lecture series of the university in Port Harcourt.
According to her, Nigeria has over 450 languages being spoken across the country but that the crucial nature of English Language in the field of education cannot be over-emphasised ,adding that it is the Language of instruction for all the subjects in both secondary and tertiary levels apart from language related courses like French, ,Yoruba,Igbo and Hausa Languages
“English is a compulsory subject at the junior and senior secondary school levels, At the Tertiary level of education and its a prerequisite for securing admission into Nigerian university and institution of higher learning”
“English is used for global communication, most nations of the world speak English either as a first or second language, countries that did not care about the learning of English in time past are now making serious efforts and investment towards the learning of English”, she stated.
Niger Delta
NDYC Condemns Military Invasion Of Bayelsa Community
A youth political pressure group, the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC), has condemned the burning down of Asabena, a community in Bayelsa State by officers and men of the Nigerian Army, over alleged killing of two officers of the Nigerian Army in the area by unidentified persons.
NDYC, s National Coordinator, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, who made the condemnation in Port Harcourt, over the weekend, said in as much as NDYC did not support the killing of the Nigerian Army officers, we condemn the razing down of an entire community.
“By razing down the community, it indicates that the community collectively committed the crime. Do you mean that all the community members are culprits?
“We in our organisation believe that such generalisation by the army must have infringed on the rights of some innocent persons in the community who may not have hand in killing of the two soldiers, yet their houses and other property were destroyed”, he said.
Ogba noted that what was expected of the military authority was to liaise with stakeholders in the affected community to fish out the real culprits, instead of subjecting all the community members to such a plight in this harsh economic situation in the country.
The youth leader expressed regret that such a reoccurrence of the past experience in Odi, Odioma and other communities in the oil-rich Niger Delta is unfair.
He said, across the nation, Nigerian soldiers were being killed on weekly basis by insurgents, citing the recent killing of a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a journalist in Abuja, yet the community where this heinous crime was committed was not razed down.
“Nigeria ought to have over grown such an avoidable situations where some innocent persons were made to suffer for the sins of others because authorities concerned were in a hurry to find out the real culprits.
action that the cheap killing of innocent Niger Delta people would stop.
Chris Oluoh
Niger Delta
Company Boss Admonishes Youth To Shun Social Vices …Bags Award Of Excellence
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cokserve International and Logistics Limited, Mr Chidi Okoroh, has been conferred with the prestigious “Golden Sword Award” for his selfless service to humanity and immense contributions to empowering the youths through job creation. This is even as he called on the youths to shun all forms of social vices in the society.
While presenting the award to Mr. Okoroh in his office in Port Harcourt recently, the Secretary General, Comrd. David Apiafi, who represented the Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State Chapter, disclosed that the award conferment was in commemoration of the 2019 International Youth Day, to appreciate the recipient’s invaluable contributions to the development of society. He described Mr Okoroh as a great philanthropist, who has constantly invested in human capital development by providing job opportunities for youths and assisting them to acquire skills needed to improve their livelihoods.
He stated that the state chapter of NYCN decided to confer the award on Mr Okoroh because of his genuine desire to complement government’s efforts in creating employment for the youths of the state. He further appealed to employers of labour to emulate the footsteps of Mr Okoroh so as to alleviate the sufferings of youths and prayed God to reward him abundantly and continue to enlarge his business frontiers.
In his response, Mr Okoroh thanked the apex youth body for the honour done him and promised to maximise more opportunities within and outside his business concerns to meaningfully engage the youths. He regretted a situation where most youths have taken to crime and criminality as a trade mark, which has always been counter-productive to society and admonished the youths to desist from all forms of social vices that are inimical to their development and to always be law-abiding, peaceful and God-fearing in the pursuit of their career. Finally, he promised to fully support the programme of the 2019 International Youth Day which he said are laudable and geared towards building sustainable capacities for the youths.
Niger Delta
Delta At 28: Christians Begin One-Month Prayer, Fasting
A Christian group, known as Christian Community Platform, has commenced a one-month marathon intercessional fasting and prayer for Delta State to mark the 28th anniversary of the creation of the state.
Delta State was carved out from the defunct Bendel State on August 27, 1991.
The Chairman of the group’s Board of Trustee, Bishop Greatman Nmalagu, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Asaba at the weekend.
He said that the event was tagged “pray and seek for the peace and prosperity of Delta”.
Nmalagu said that the creation of Delta out of the old Bendel was by the leading of the Holy Spirit.
He said that the Christian faithful ought to pray and fast for God to bless and heal the state and its people.
Nmalagu underscored the need for the citizenry to pray ceaselessly for the state, to demonstrate their love for Delta and appreciation of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s achievements.
