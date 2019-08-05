Editorial
In Support Of ‘Operation Sting’
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, took a bold, determined and decisive step towards taking down all strands of security challenges, thus paving way for accelerated economic development of the state when he inaugurated the new security outfit code-named ‘Operation Sting’ on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Port Harcourt.
Speaking while launching the initiative which has already received wide acceptance and acclaim, Wike said the new outfit was the government’s response “to effectively tackle both the sources and drivers of insecurity in their diverse criminal manifestations and operations”.
Fully funded by the government, the governor explained that the main aim of ‘Operation Sting’ is to tackle criminals head on and reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the State. To this end, the State Chief Executive unveiled some operational equipment among which were 76 patrol vehicles fitted with communication gadgets, eight armoured-fitted gunboats, two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) and 450 hand-held mobile radios.
Furthermore, the governor disclosed that operational bases had already been established in all the 23 local government areas while workable command and control structures had also been put in place for effective coordination that guarantees a comprehensive security cover for all residents of the State.
“To achieve quick, timely and effective response, we have established 30 toll-free emergency call centres with capacity to support and transmit 30 concurrent calls from the public during distress situations and or during ongoing criminal activities in or around our neighourhood”, Governor Wike said.
Evidently, even the most caustic critics of the present administration in the State cannot controvert the fact that the governor has demonstrated an undeniable sincerity of purpose and a very strong will to, not only stoutly address the security challenges, but to create the needed atmosphere and favourable environment for a peaceful State where people live and do business with ease and satisfaction by the introduction of the security outfit.
The Tide, therefore, joins the teeming well-meaning Rivers indigenes and residents in commending and appreciating the governor for the courageous and well intended initiative to give the people a fresh lease of life and a conducive atmosphere for economic prosperity and general well-being and development of the State.
We express this conviction believing that ‘Operation Sting’ has adopted adequate measures to address inherent weaknesses, functional contradictions and operational lapses that attended and eventually shot down its predecessors like Op Flush, S.O.S, C41, among others. Without a doubt, a well-trained, motivated, dedicated and professional personnel is a sine-qua-non for the operational success of any security outfit.
One thing Rivers people will not like to see happen again is a situation where operatives trained with State government resources are withdrawn whimsically from the service of the State by their federal employers as we will like to believe that the federal authorities whose constitutional responsibility it is to provide security of lives and property of the citizenry have signed up to allow Rivers State and her people enjoy the benefits of the huge resources deployed in this direction.
We hope that the governor’s commitment to adequately compensate operatives of the outfit in the event of any eventuality will not only assure their dedication, focus and total commitment, but as well make them optimally professional in their relationship with members of the public. Behaviours and attitudes that have discredited and raised public outcry against similar bodies like FSARS must not be allowed to infest ‘Operation Sting’. Measures must be taken to avoid abuse and misuse of the men and materials of the outfit so that they can enjoy utmost cooperation and confidence of the people which in turn will guarantee success.
Of course, even as we encourage the incorporation of the personnel of the Neigbourhood Safety Watch into the operations of this initiative, the state government’s input alone cannot be sufficient to deliver the desired dividends of the mandate of ‘Operation Sting. The leadership of the 23 local government councils must not hesitate to buy into this initiative. The councils’ authorities must adjust their priorities to ensure that people of their localities maximally feel the impact of the existence and operations of the outfit. This they can do by working in complete synergy with the state government and provide logistics support for the seamless take off and full functional presence of this security measure in their constituencies.
Finally, it is the firm belief of The Tide that no initiative, no matter how ingenious, will be adequate to provide effective security for the people if the people themselves do not wholeheartedly participate in its operations. This is why we insist that every Rivers man or woman and all others resident and doing business in Rivers State, must make it as a personal duty to make ‘Operation Sting’ work and achieve its objectives.
Everyone must arm themselves with the toll free emergency call centres as soon as they are released to the public, even as we urge the State government to give adequate publicity and visibility to ‘Operation Sting’ and its activities to make the people embrace it, own it and achieve desired results.
The task of keeping lives and property safe and secure in any society is one that requires the active participation of all members of that society. The government of Rivers State has done the needful and the ball is now in the court of the people to play their part well towards the overall goal of achieving a crime-free, peaceful and prosperous State. It is a collective responsibility.
Editorial
Towards Hosting U20 Women’s W’Cup
Last week, it became public knowledge that the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, is considering Nigeria for the hosting rights of the 2020 Under 20 Women’s Football World Cup. This is coming even as other countries had submitted bids to host the championship. Already, Asian countries, India and South Korea were candidates for the rights after submitting bids to host the championship.
However, with India having been named as host nation for the 2020 Under 17 Women’s World Cup in March, and FIFA reportedly deciding to look beyond the Asian continent for the host of the Under 20 Women’s event, Nigeria has been thrown into the mix.
The Tide thinks that the opportunity to host the global tourney is one that the country should not pass over. We believe that it is a worthwhile project that has immeasurable positives for the nation. Football, and indeed sports in Nigeria have shown the tendency to be a soothing balm on the strained fabrics of the nation. However, with sports in the country going through many challenges at the moment, hosting the world in 2020, will certainly be a positive shot in the arm, not only for football, but sports in general in the country.
Apart from Nigeria going down in history as the first African country to have hosted a FIFA Women’s World tournament, the championship, if staged in the country, would usher in vistas of opportunities and a new era for the game, especially among Nigerian girls.
Moreso, the economic and infrastructural gains accruable from the exercise have the potential to stimulate the country’s economy by providing the much-needed foreign exchange boost. Furthermore, with the hosting, the corporate image of Nigeria and indeed, the hosting cities will certainly be boosted with tourism and local businessmen and women getting a piece of the action too.
Fortunately, the financial demand the exercise would make on our treasury will certainly be cushioned, if not borne by the minimum of $4 million support expected from FIFA.
With the cash injection, the country’s sports infrastructure, from stadia and equipment to administrative and organisational capacities, would not only be positively impacted, but developed further to international standard.
Indeed, Nigeria has the capacity to host the world, and should seize this opportunity, especially when our profile and standing in women’s football in Africa and the world is put into consideration.
That is why we believe that the country should work towards realising the hosting right. Nigeria has done it before, not once, but twice, successfully hosting the world in the 1999 FIFA Under – 20 Championships, tagged Nigeria ’99 and in 2009, when the country hosted the FIFA Under-17 Championships. The vestiges of the two championships are still evident in the annals of our football.
We, therefore, expect the Federal Government to fully back the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, in its bid to convince FIFA to award the hosting right to Nigeria, even as FIFA delegates are scheduled to visit the country on an inspection tour this month. The visit is an opportunity to show FIFA our level of interest to take up the project. Government and the NFF must be seen to be on the same page, especially as the FIFA contingent inspects facilities this month. Thus, no effort should be spared to demonstrate the country’s commitment to do a good job of the hosting. We believe, also, that hosting the world will rub off positively on our national teams and leagues towards the advancement of the game in the country.
It is our thinking that Nigeria should not be in the periphery of world sports any longer. The country, apart from playing successful role as successful host of past FIFA events in 1999 and 2009, has also proved to be a good footballing nation in both the men and women’s game. Opportunity to play frontal role for FIFA as well as develop infrastructure does not come every other day. We must, therefore, pull every stop to grab the opportunity. It is time for the country to be a major player, not only in football, but sports in general. Hosting the 2020 FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup, we believe, will not only deepen women’s football in Nigeria, it will take our infrastructure to the next level and further integrate the country in the mainstream of FIFA and football politics.
Editorial
Insecurity: Time For National Dialogue
Irked by the festering spectre of insecurity without measurable pragmatic strategy, proactive and integrated approach to tame the ugly monster that has exterminated thousands of innocent lives and destroyed property worth billions of Naira while weighing down economic development and growth across the country, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, 15 days ago, released an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, detailing the grave consequences of any inaction to stop the menace to secure the peace, corporate existence and unity of Nigeria. Fearless Obasanjo also called for an urgent national stakeholders’ dialogue to address the grievances hurting ethnic groups and federating units with a view to finding lasting solutions to their concerns while proffering enduring frameworks for justice, equity and fair-play among all the competing interests.
Obasanjo expressed worries that the pervading insecurity may lead to four avoidable calamities, if not immediately checked, and fingered such triggers as a tendency to: abandon Nigeria into the hands of criminals, suspected to be Fulanis and terrorists of Boko Haram type; spontaneous or planned reprisal attacks against Fulanis which may mushroom into pogrom or Rwanda-type genocide; attacks against any ethnic group initiated by rumours, fears and vengeance capable of leading to pogrom; or violent uprising from one section and spreading quickly to others and leading to dismemberment of the nation.
The former president agreed that “in all these issues of mobilisation for national unity, stability, security, cooperation, development, growth and progress, there is no consensus”. But he particularly noted the issue of security, and suggested that “government should open discussion, debate and dialogue as part of consultation at different levels and the outcome of such deliberations should be collated to form inputs into a national conference to come up with the solution that will effectively deal with the issues and lead to rapid development, growth and progress, which will give us a wholesome society and enhanced living standard and livelihood in an inclusive and shared society. It will be a national programme. We need unity of purpose and nationally accepted strategic roadmap that will not change with whims and caprices of any government. It must be owned by the citizens, peoples’ policy and strategy implemented by the government no matter its colour and leaning”.
Obasanjo suggested those to be contacted for their candid inputs should include, “traditional rulers, past heads of service, past heads of para-military organizations, private sector, civil society, community leaders particularly in the affected areas, present and past governors and local government chairmen, religious leaders, past heads of state, past and present intelligence and service chiefs, past heads of civil service, and relevant current and retired diplomats, members of the opposition and any groups that may be deemed relevant”.
The current letter is one in a series of thought-provoking correspondences from Obasabjo, who served as military Head of State between February 13, 1976 and October 1, 1979, and democratically elected President from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007; to his successors since he left Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, more than 12 years ago. The letter, indeed, aligns with the reasoning of millions of well-meaning Nigerians, and such socio-political and rights groups as Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, PANDEF, Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum, SERAP, HURIWA, among other democratic forces in the country. Even the Senate agrees with Obasanjo, that there is an urgent need for a national stakeholders’ summit to find solutions to the daunting security challenges facing Nigeria. The Tide also agrees no less.
Perhaps, Obasanjo’s clarion call for an inclusive national dialogue to find solutions to the glaring threats to national unity, stability, development and progress could not have come at a better time than now, particularly when calls for restructuring to give the federating units more powers to manage their God-endowed resources for the benefit of the citizens and the nation have reached fever-pitch and are resonating across all sections of the country with lightening momentum. While we reckon that numerous national conferences have been held over the years and critical resolutions, recommendations and laws, including the 2014 National Conference and the 1999 Constitution (as amended) churned out to further push the agenda for national unity, stability, development and progress, we believe that the dynamics of the current alarming rate of insecurity, with its concomitant negative impact on economic development, employment generation and peace, are serious enough to trigger the convergence of new ideas to resolve the national question once and for all.
This is why we advise the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency to convoke genuine national dialogue for relevant stakeholders across the aisle to brainstorm and arrive at reasonably acceptable guiding rules and laws to govern citizens’ interactions with institutions and organisations within Nigeria’s sovereign territory. Resolving the lingering national question under the supervision of the present administration would, no doubt, be a shining legacy, which Buhari, and indeed, the present generation of Nigerians would be proud of, as posterity would judge today’s leaders rightly, for having conceded to the voice of God and the conscience of reasonable men.
We urge Buhari to put his house in order, move fast and organise an apolitical national dialogue, where honest and sincere men and women of integrity would fearlessly tell truth to power, and address the injustices, inequalities and deprivations which breed conflicts and violence, insecurity and instability; and retard economic development, growth and progress. This would be a critical game changer! But we fear that if this is not done quickly, Nigeria may just be a ticking time bomb. This is not about politics, and no leader or government at any level should play politics with the lives and property of Nigerians. We pray for Buhari to show that he has wisdom and clear understanding of the enormous challenges, and do the needful! This is our take!
Editorial
Need For Fresh National Census
The National Population Commission (NPC) in 2017, forwarded a N222 billion budget proposal to the Federal Government for the conduct of a fresh national census in 2018, after the previous headcount held in 2006 was marred by controversies and protests from various sections and ethnic nationalities, particularly the South South, South East and South West geo-political zones. These regions and geo-political blocs queried the figures reeled out by NPC. The rest is now history.
The NPC’s N222 billion proposal could not see the light of the day, perhaps because the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government at the time considered the 2019 general elections a more pressing priority and deserving over a national census as general elections and census are two capital intensive projects which government reasoned could not be successfully executed at virtually the same time. Hence, the headcount was kept on hold.
With the 2019 elections over, The Tide thinks that another census is long overdue, considering that the constitutional provision of 10 years for a fresh census exercise lapsed in 2016 after the previous one in 2006.
The reasons for a new census are multitudinous as Nigeria cannot continuously assume and conjecture her population on mere estimates and guess work without verified data and statistics.
Conservatively, the country’s population has been put between 180 and 200 million by several interest groups, stakeholders and international bodies, and because of these blind figures, national planning and economic development have been a mirage in the past two decades or more.
That is why The Tide earnestly is of the strong conviction that the census is long overdue after 13 years. While we are not ignorant of paucity of funds to execute such capital intensive project, we however think that a new headcount, in all intents and purposes, has become inevitable and imperative for the overall socio-economic and political growth and development of the Nigerian project.
Obviously, the continuous delay for a fresh exercise portends grave danger, as reliable human resource of the Nigerian state remains a sine-qua-non for national planning and sustainable development. How can Nigeria achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) without a dependable statistics and data?
How indeed can the country meet its housing, water, roads, electricity, urban development and renewal, transportation, food production and security needs, among other variables, that are essential for human capital development without ascertaining the country’s exact population?
These puzzles are pertinent to any nation that wants to be reckoned with as a critical player within the comity of nations.
The Tide in its editorial of Friday, May 5, 2017, vehemently opposed the conduct of another census in 2018 for obvious reasons that the political class and elite may hijack the exercise to score political points and also influence the 2019 general elections. Our position has since changed as the elections had come and gone for good.
Given that the NPC’s N222 billion budget proposal is still with the Presidency, perhaps, with some adjustments, we think that the 9th National Assembly owes the citizenry an obligation to persuade the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to set the machinery in motion for a new census exercise.
While we are not ignorant of the financial implications of such exercise now, it is our candid opinion that with proper management of public funds, Nigeria can successfully conduct a smooth census in collaboration with relevant international stakeholders.
Notwithstanding the usual hiccups associated with a headcount exercise, the Chief Eze Duruiheroma-led commission must, as a matter of national expediency and priority, conduct a credible and generally acceptable census for all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, despite their political, religious, historical and geographical inclinations or differences.
All the logistics like finance, manpower, surveys, researches, documentations, sensitisation, demography, training and re-training of personnel, among others, should be put in their right perspective now in order to avoid the anomalies that characterised past exercises.
Nigeria, like other developed or developing nations of the world, cannot afford to wait endlessly without a reliable population figure that is verifiable, reliable and near accurate.
The time to get it right is now as our experiences in census exercise in the past had been unpalatable, and near-disaster in all ramifications.
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
2019 Polls: ‘How Whatsapp Strengthens, Undermines Nigeria’s Democracy’
-
Politics5 days ago
INEC Repositions For Future Challenges
-
Politics5 days ago
Ambode Debunks APC Defection Rumour
-
Featured5 days ago
Wike Queries RSU VC Over Shooting On Campus … Demands Written Explanation Within 24 Hours As Gunmen Kill Final Year Student, Injure Another
-
Politics5 days ago
Jega Charges Political Parties On Use Of Social Media
-
Politics5 days ago
Ogunlewe, Duke Chart Path To Ministerial Nominees’ Screening
-
Business5 days ago
Abuja Set To Host Top 100 Professionals, Entrepreneurs
-
Politics5 days ago
Atiku Urges Implementation Of Uwais C’ttee’s Recommendations