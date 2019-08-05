Edo Govt Replicates Emergency Mgt Agency For LGAs

A monarch and Paramount Ruler of Okori in Eleme Kingdom, Rivers State, HRH. Appolus Chu has decried the dearth of values and culture in communities, saying it as a source of insecurity; just as he commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the recent launch of ‘Operation Sting’.

Chu who stated this during a traditional festival of the Eleme people called ‘Ogbon-ja’ meaning coming together and eating together held in his compound in Eleme, explained that exposure to western civilization have somewhat made the people to forget some aspects of their culture; noting that any society without custom and tradition was bound to experience crisis.

“The way we eat, dress and coordinate ourselves, even the way we do our intelligence gather and security protection is different from the western world. In Nigeria we have a constitution that guides us a people. Even corporate establishments and religious bodies do have rules. I believe that because we have neglected what our values stand for. That sense and value of morality that checkmates us is dying.

“Otherwise, when one think of the consequences for you and your family, it translate into morality. And where there is strong morality, there will be harmony, love, unity and development in any society. But we are in trouble because many things are going wrong in our communities. The Eleme man is very proud. Even our language and our dressing is going.

“We (Eleme people) don’t even know ourselves anymore. I find out that this disregard for custom and culture is one of the major source of insecurity in our environment because that custom that checkmate us and bring us together are being forgotten,” he said.

“Like what you are seeing today, there are many faces that have not seeing themselves for ten years or more. But this reunion ‘Ogbon-ja’ means coming together and eating together. If our forefathers can set this kind of platform, this kind of programme and we enjoyed it. Personally I think I witnessed this even when I was about ten years old, “Chu who is the Egbere Emere 1, Okori in Eleme Kingdom stated.

He further said, “So I conceive a thought that let me revive it (Ogbon’ja). Then let us go back to where we come from. Our custom, our culture is our identity that makes us different from the other kingdom. As a traditional ruler and as a king my primary duty is to promote the custom and the culture of the people and maintain peace in my domain. I promise to always do that.”

Asked how he brought the various communities together, he said, “Every kingdom must have a leader, and the leader they will choose is a leader they have value and respect for. Any king that has no influence over his people cannot achieve anything. So the beauty of a kingship is the influence you have over your subjects.

“And you can only have influence over your subjects when you have a very high level of discipline. Any king that lost loyalty from his subjects is becoming a ceremonial king. And when you are a ceremonial king, government will not enjoy you. Because when they communities go into a level of restiveness, government want to count on the king. And the king is one that can call the people to order,” he said.

He commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom WIke for his outstanding efforts in developing the state and also lauded him for continually interacting with monarchs across the state, saying it is a noble step that will constantly remind them of their roles, especially in terms of ensuring that peace reigns in ‘our various communities at all times.

Dennis Naku