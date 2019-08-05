Oil & Energy
DPR Boss Promises To Drive Private Refinery Initiative
The acting Director of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Ahmad Shakur has promised to drive the deepening of private refinery initiative in Nigeria by providing the necessary regulatory oversight collaboration with prospective investors.
Head, Public Affairs of the agency, Mr Paul Osu said in Lagos on Friday that Shakur made the assertion during his pre-commission visit to Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Refinery (NDPR) capacity expansion Train II project at Ogbele, Rivers.
He commended the marginal field operator for its commitment to national development and said that patriotism, professionalism and passion were the driving forces behind the success story of the company.
The director enjoined other marginal field operators to follow the example of NDPR in order for the country to attain petroleum product sufficiency.
Shakur, according to a statement by Osu, said that NDPR was granted a licence to operate a 1.0kbd modular diesel stripping plant by DPR in 2012.
He said the approval to construct Authorisation to Construct (ATC) for expansion which would increase refining capacity to 6.0kbd was granted in 2017.
Shakur said the Train II project would produce more diesel, jet fuel, marine diesel etc.
DPR Seals 30 Filling Stations, Arrests Three Suspects In C’River
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 30 fillings stations in Cross River for selling petrol above the approved price of N145 per litre and other offences.
The three suspects were also arrested for various offences and were later released after writing an undertaking to adhere to DPR guidelines.
DPR Operations Controller in Cross River, Mr Philip Awolu, briefed newsmen yesterday in Calabar after an intensified surveillance across the state led by Mr SirCham Musa-Mohammed, Head of Operations of DPR in Calabar.
Awolu said that the filling stations were sealed for cheating the public in violation of stipulated rules guiding operations in the petroleum sector.
He maintained that no marketer has the right to increase pump price, irrespective of the distance from which the product was lifted from.
According to him, it is a serious offence for anyone to unseal the ‘DPR seal order’ without its permission, adding that violators will be fined N1 million.
He frowned at some marketers still operating without a valid licence, saying that DPR would ensure that they are licensed or be made to face the sanctions.
“Our team visited a total of 82 filling stations, 30 were sealed and out of that number, 12 of them have paid the fine of N100,000 each.
“Any station that is selling above the pump price will be sealed and made to pay a fine; after paying the fine to the remeta, such a station will be unsealed with a warning not to indulge in price hike again.
“We sympathise with marketers, especially those lifting the product from Calabar to Northern and Central parts of Cross River.
“They are supposed to be part of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund sponsored by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of transportation fare of the petroleum product. As it stands, they are not part of that regime.
“I will advise the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to come together and make an appeal to the government with a view to benefit from the fund,’’ he said.
On gas dispensing in the state, the Controller said that notices have been given to some operators, whose stations were not properly sited for the business to relocate to safer areas.
He added that DPR was monitoring such stations to ensure compliance, standard and environmental safety.
He called on members of the public to report to the DPR any sharp practices being perpetrated by any filling station within the state.
More Modular Refineries Coming Soon
The Federal Government says it expects more modular refinery operators who obtained licence to begin operations soon.
Acting Director in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Ahmad Shakur made this known while inspecting a modular refinery – the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR) – facilities on Friday in Ahoada, Rivers.
Shakur said the Federal Government was passionate about the success of modular refineries in the nation’s oil and gas industry.
“To this end, we are expecting more modular refineries to take off soon.
“Many of them had been given licence to operate, and so with what is happening in NDPR, it will put pressure on those given license to begin operation,” he said.
Shakur disclosed that NDPR was the first marginal operator, first to acquire licence for modular refinery and the first to commence production.
“The refinery started production with 1,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and it is currently producing 6,000 bpd.
“NDPR intends to move production further to 11,000 bpd which will add a lot of value and backward integration in the oil and gas industry.
“We intend to make the firm a reference point for other marginal operators to follow,” he said.
The director said in spite of the recent protest by some community members demanding participation in the refinery, NDPR had so far maintained good relationship with its host community.
Addressing staff at the DPR office in Port Harcourt, Shakur said the department had recently improved surveillance to curb illicit activities by some petroleum marketers.
“We intend to keep the tempo going all through the year until we reduce the unwholesome practice to the barest minimum.
“I can assure that those who commit acts of infractions against the extant rule in the petroleum industry will be brought to book,” he said.
The department had in the last few months sealed off over 33 filling stations in Port Harcourt caught under-dispensing, over-dispensing and operating without valid licence, among other crimes.
PHED Ends Estimated Billing In Rivers, Others, Soon
Electricity consumers in Rivers, Bayelss,Akwa Ibom and Cross River State will soon heave a sigh of relief from erroneous billing as the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, in partnership with two other companies, has commenced sales of meters to customers within its operating States.Speaking during the flag off of the exercise last Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer, PHED, Naveen Kapoor, explained that the purpose of the program was to bring transparency and integrity in billing system through accurate energy measurement and also allow customers to manage their consumption efficiently. Kapoor explained that under the Metre Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, a third party vendor approved by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC), based on necessary criteria, was granted permits to be the MAP for funding, supplying, installing and ensuring the integrity of the meters.According to him,” under the new policy, all customers are mandated to be metered and have to pay for the meter”.” PHED has adopted MAP policy to bridge the metering gap in her network and put to an end the lingering issue between her and her customers with the aim of strengthening relationship and bond with customers”.Kapoor disclosed that the distribution company has established billing reconciliation camps across its coverage areas to ensure smooth operations as well as fast tracking transition of unmetered and defective meter customers who are being billed on estimated basis and have outstanding debts payable to PHED.
