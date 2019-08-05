Delta At 28: Christians Begin One-Month Prayer, Fasting

A youth political pressure group, the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC), has condemned the burning down of Asabena, a community in Bayelsa State by officers and men of the Nigerian Army, over alleged killing of two officers of the Nigerian Army in the area by unidentified persons.

NDYC, s National Coordinator, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, who made the condemnation in Port Harcourt, over the weekend, said in as much as NDYC did not support the killing of the Nigerian Army officers, we condemn the razing down of an entire community.

“By razing down the community, it indicates that the community collectively committed the crime. Do you mean that all the community members are culprits?

“We in our organisation believe that such generalisation by the army must have infringed on the rights of some innocent persons in the community who may not have hand in killing of the two soldiers, yet their houses and other property were destroyed”, he said.

Ogba noted that what was expected of the military authority was to liaise with stakeholders in the affected community to fish out the real culprits, instead of subjecting all the community members to such a plight in this harsh economic situation in the country.

The youth leader expressed regret that such a reoccurrence of the past experience in Odi, Odioma and other communities in the oil-rich Niger Delta is unfair.

He said, across the nation, Nigerian soldiers were being killed on weekly basis by insurgents, citing the recent killing of a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a journalist in Abuja, yet the community where this heinous crime was committed was not razed down.

“Nigeria ought to have over grown such an avoidable situations where some innocent persons were made to suffer for the sins of others because authorities concerned were in a hurry to find out the real culprits.

Chris Oluoh