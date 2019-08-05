Sports
CAF To Expand AWCN, Youth Tournaments
Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad has reiterated his commitment to seeing the development of football in the continent.
The Malagasy football administrator says the decision by the Executive Committee to expand the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the Under-17 and Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations is a step in this direction.
Beginning next year, all these three competitions will be expanded to include 12 teams up from the current eight.
“The number of countries which want to participate in these competitions and for us, we have to make room for everyone, and make room for the growing interest,” Ahmad said.
“We have observed the competitions in the zone and the level is growing. It is only imperative for us to increase the competition up because we see what is happening in the zones.
“For women’s football as we have seen during the World Cup, two out of three reached the second round and this is encouraging. This shows that women football is growing and for us to support that growth, we need to create more opportunities.”
Ahmad also announced that the Executive Committee has adopted a proposal to have the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup played in one final in a neutral venue, walking away from the tradition of home and away games.
“We have already started a process to get bids for the hosts and we will announce the results soon. We think that this will be a good step to take football to more people,” Ahmad announced.
Sports
Lille’s Project Delights Osimhen
Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen is excited to be a part of the project at French club Lille after joining from Belgian side RSC Charleroi.
The 20-year-old sealed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 side last week after a successful medical.
After scoring 20 times in Belgium last season, Osimhen is delighted to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Peter Odemwingie and Vincent Enyeama by joining Lille.
“Lille is a very good club that has a quality project and includes high-class players, even more in recent years,” he told the club website.
“Great Nigerian players have also played here. I would like to join their lineage and follow their footsteps.
“I am very happy to be here and to join this great club. I am still young, I am learning and I think that this project suits me perfectly to continue to progress.”
His impressive form for Charleroi last season earned him a recall to the Super Eagles squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where his only appearance was when Nigeria won bronze last month.
Osimhen was the top scorer as Nigeria clinched a fifth Under-17 World Cup title in 2015 with 10 goals in Chile, which saw him win the Golden Boot and Silver Ball.
After the tournament he decided against joining English side Arsenal, to sign with the 2009 German champions Wolfsburg in January 2016, but injuries restricted him to 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.
Despite being a part of the squad for two years, his lack of games meant he missed out on going to the 2018 World Cup with Nigeria and he swiftly moved to Belgium initially on loan before joining on a permanent deal.
Osimhen was also part of the Nigeria side that won the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal in November 2015, which also qualified them for the 2016 Rio Olympics.
His exploits saw him crowned the 2015 Confederation of African Football (Caf) Youth Player of the Year .
He has played for Nigeria at all levels, from under-17 to the full senior side, for whom he has won five caps.
Sports
Fury Agrees Terms To Fight Wallin
British former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has agreed terms to fight Sweden’s Otto Wallin.
Fury, 30, looks set to compete in Las Vegas for his second consecutive fight after his impressive stoppage win over Tom Schwarz in June.
The bout has not been officially confirmed but has been slated to take place on 14 September.
Wallin, a 6ft 5in southpaw, has 20 wins, 13 via knockout, and one no contest on his record.
This will be Fury’s second bout on his lucrative contract with ESPN and he will be a heavy favourite against an opponent who has not mixed in the same class.
But managing risk while again showcasing Fury to an American television audience was always likely to be a balance struck given a win could pave the way for a highly lucrative rematch with WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in early 2020.
Former IBF, WBA and WBO world champion Fury is currently in a training camp in Marbella.
Of boxing’s four major global sanctioning bodies, IBF, WBA, WBO and WBC, Wallin is ranked fourth in by the WBA and 11th by the IBF.
His last bout in April was judged a no contest when an accidental first-round head clash with Nick Kisner left the American cut and unable to continue.
The bout in Atlantic City was the first Wallin had contested outside of Europe. Facing Fury in Las Vegas will prove an altogether different spectacle with a dramatic peak in interest and pre-fight media demands.
Fury, who has 28 wins and a draw to his name – was initially expected to have a prompt rematch Wilder following their thrilling draw in Los Angeles in December.
But his decision to sign a multi-fight deal with ESPN left him and Wilder on rival broadcast networks, a move which was expected to complicate negotiations.
Fury told Tidesports source leading up to his Schwarz bout that Wilder no longer responds to his text messages but in the weeks after the bout he stated an agreement was in place for the pair to meet again on 22 February, assuming both come through matches in the interim.
Promoter Bob Arum, whose Top Rank organisation work with Fury in the US, has repeatedly expressed his desire to build the Briton’s profile in the country in the early stages of his ESPN deal, heightening demand and earning potential for any Wilder bout in the process.
Perhaps the person to be most satisfied with the way things have played out will be Fury’s trainer Ben Davison, who oversaw his dramatic 10st weight loss before taking on Wilder first time around.
Davison was one of few voices who said he would prefer Fury did not jump into an immediate rematch with the WBC champion and instead wanted his fighter to work on shaking off ring rust given he had been inactive from November 2015 to June of 2018.
Sports
S’ Africa Appoints Ntseki After Baxter’s Exit
Molefi Ntseki has been appointed as interim coach of South Africa as day after Stuart Baxter resigned from the post.
Baxter stepped down on Friday saying it is the right time to move on with a new cycle of Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers ahead.
On Saturday the South Africa Football Association (Safa) named under-17 coach Ntseki “in the interest of continuity”.
Safa said it wants to have a permanent replacement by the end of the month but admitted this might not be possible
The 50-year-old Ntseki has been involved with Bafana Bafana’s for several years and was part of Baxter’s technical team at the recent Nations Cup in Egypt.
“Given the upcoming fixtures in September, Ntseki is best placed to follow through with the foundation that has been laid by coach Baxter,” a Safa statement said.
He has been involved with all the national teams over the past few years, from the under-20 men as well as Banyana Banyana and under-17 women.
Baxter’s second spell in charge of Bafana Bafana comes to an end just weeks after South Africa reached the quarter-finals of the recent Nations Cup.
The campaign in Egypt included a win over the hosts in the last 16.
“I feel it’s time for someone else to take over and I have decided to resign from my position. It is my personal decision,” he explained.
“Going to Afcon, this squad had not lost in a year, something that was not easy considering we were introducing new players.
“I’ve chosen not to point fingers and I will refrain from that. Choosing not to answer some misleading media coverage is something that’s also hard to do.”
Bafana Bafana scraped into the last 16 despite losing two of their three group matches.
South Africa upset Egypt 1-0 only to lose after a goalkeeping blunder in the last minute to Nigeria in the quarter-final.
Baxter won 14 of 30 matches in his second stint, drawing six and losing 10.
Baxter is now the ninth coach to leave his job following the Africa Cup of Nations finals last month.
He follows Clarence Seedorf (Cameroon), Javier Aguirre (Egypt), Paul Put (Guinea), Herve Renard (Morocco), Ricardo Mannetti (Namibia), Emanuel Amunike (Tanzania), Sebastien Desabre (Uganda) and Sunday Chidzambwa of Zimbabwe in either quitting, coming to the end of their contracts or being fired.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Ondo Reps Member
-
Politics4 days ago
Zamfara Assembly Suspends Council Chairman, District Head
-
Politics4 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Aspirants Sign Non-Violence Agreement
-
Politics4 days ago
Akeredolu Starves Us Of Fund Since Inception -Lawmakers
-
Politics4 days ago
PDP’ll Take Over Kogi Govt, Melaye Boasts
-
Politics4 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Aspirants Sign Non-Violence Agreement
-
Politics4 days ago
Lawmaker Urges Constituents, Security Agencies’ Collaboration
-
Politics4 days ago
Ministerial List: Nominees Are Who Is Who In Corruption -Omokri