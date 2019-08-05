Politics
Assembly Passes Illegal Trading Prohibition Bill
The week under review witnessed the final passage of the Rivers State Illegal Markets, Trading and Motor Parks Prohibition bill 2019.
The bill was given a third reading and referred to the Clerk to be conveyed to the governor for assent.
The bill was passed after intense debate by lawmakers who were divided over most parts of the bill, especially as regards the supervisory ministry. While many of the lawmakers supported the provision that the Ministry of Transport oversees the implementation of the bill, others insisted that it should be the responsibility of the Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning.
The Speaker, Rt. Hon Ikuinyi –Owaji Ibani while ruling on the matter submitted that there should be an inter-agency monitoring and implementation of the law when passed and also underscored the need to give delegated powers to the Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice to regulate it since laws are flexible.
Ibani also noted that the issue of nomenclature as regards the issue of “taskforce” which ordinarily gives a military connotation to the committee that will oversee the implementation of the law should be disregarded since the task of the committee in this democratic dispensation could be curtailed and moderated as the need arises.
Earlier, the House received a petition from the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Edison Ehie over the neglect and environmental degradation caused by the operators of OML 54, the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited.
According to the deputy speaker, the action of Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Ltd smacks of deliberate action to sideline the host communities, comprising Ekpeye and Abua communities, stressing that over the years, the oil firm had evaded tax, failed to enter into Memorandum of Understanding(MOU), including failing to carry out an environmental impact assessment on its operations.
The Speaker after hearing the petition announced a five. Member Adhoc Committee chaired by Deputy Whip, Major Jack to investigate the petition and report back to the House.
The committee last weekend carried out an oversight at Okpele field where the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources limited operates.
Speaking with newsmen , Hon.Jack promised to be fair to all parties assuring that its report will take into cognizance the issues laid down in the petition.
He added, “we will not hesitate to bring anybody to book because this matter is capable of compromising the security policies of the state government.”
The lawmaker from Akuku-Toru enjoined the host communities to be calm as the Assembly will ensure that justice is done in the matter.
Politics
Still On Senate Ministerial Nominees’ Screening
Revisiting the “Take a Bow and Go” approach
to the Senate screening of the 43 ministerial nominees on July 24 is sufficed for the purpose of more understanding of the roles of the Senate and political intrigues among the lawmakers.
It will as well give insights to the position of the law and clear the air on the critics’ arguments on whether or not the Senate has abused the privilege provided by Section 147 (2) of the 1999 Constitution on the screening of the nominees.
Political analysts note that explaining some issues on “Take a Bow and Go” approach to the screening as it is applied will give a mindset on how the future screening can be managed within the precinct of the law.
The contention has been that Nigerians did not expect the number of nominees that were exempted from screening in a “Take a Bow and Go” approach to their screening going by the provision of the law.
Analysts observed further that “Take a Bow and Go” approach started in 2003 and it was introduced as a courtesy and privilege for any nominees who had been elected to the Senate or House of Representatives in the past.
According to them, although the 1999 Constitution that gives Senate the power to confirm appointments in that regard does not make a provision for the “Take a Bow and Go” policy.
Further to this, they note that the policy has been extended to all persons with previous legislative experience even at state levels.
Irrespective of the Senate interpretation of the constitutional provisions in that regard, analysts insist that the policy can prevent nominees from answering some important questions bordering on national concerns, competence and accountability.
They note that Nigerians have witnessed a lot of screening of ministerial and other executive nominees who were asked to recite the National Anthem, or explain their master plan or agenda for their offices.
However, a source within the National Assembly who pleads anonymity, observes that there were some political intrigues on the application of “Take a Bow and Go” policy during the screening.
He links the “Take a Bow and Go” approach in the screening to some interests of the Senate leadership in the nominees that the leadership knows if they are subjected to serious screening, they may not sail through.
According to him, supporting the screening in that method will pay back for the lawmakers in the appointment of the committees, especially those that crave for “juicy committees”.
He observes further that this explains why the appointment of committee chairmen and their deputies had to be delayed until shortly after the screening.
The nominees that enjoy “Take a Bow and Go” privilege are Chris Ngige, Hadi Sirika, Muhammad Bello, Gbemisola Saraki, Pauline Tallen, Sharon Ikeazor, Lai Mohammed, Rotimi Amaechi, Timipre Sylva, Zainab Ahmed, Godswill Akpabio, Sa’adiya Umar Farouk and Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.
Similarly, Ramatu Aliyu, George Akume, Olorunnimbe Mamora, Tayo Alasoadura, Maryam Katagum, Abubakar Aliyu, Mustapha Shehuri, Zubairu Dada, Emeka Nwajiuba and Maigari Dingyadi, enjoyed the method.
But some lawmakers have expressed concerns on the method, including Senate Minority Leader Eyinnaya Abaribe, who raised a constitutional point of order that the screening had turned out to be a mere endorsement of some nominees.
He stated that in global parliamentary practices, confirmation hearings are conducted for nominees to access their competence and qualification for their appointments as ministers, explaining that confirmation hearings ought to be different from endorsement.
In the same vein, Senator Dino Melaye said, “I will tell you categorically that Nigerians are not happy, especially with the way the proceedings of the screening have been conducted and I can tell you that it is more of adoption than a screening.
“I am not a presiding officer of the National Assembly, I cannot speak for either of them but as long as some of us remain there, our voices will be heard and we will always insist on doing the right thing.”
In a controversy, Malam Muhammed Bello, a nominee and a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, also requested to be granted the same privilege extended to former lawmakers who skipped the screening, insisting that he had been a public office holder and had been close to the National Assembly members.
But Mr Femi Akinwumu, a public affairs analyst, also insists that it is wrong for the Senate to allow ministerial nominees facing corruption charges to take a bow and leave without asking any question.
He expressed concern about the screening of some nominees, citing the case of Mr Rotimi Ameachi, former Minister of Transportation, who had never been a member of the Senate but was asked to “take a bow and go”.
In response to this, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, noted that Ameachi was screened in that manner because he was a former member of Rivers State House of Assembly and a Speaker for eight years.
Some civil society organisations have similarly expressed dissatisfaction with the Senate for the method, suspecting that the Senate could become a rubber stamp and stooge of the executive.
In a statement by Executive Director Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Frank Tietie, the organisation said that checks and balances which would have improved the performance of government would suffer when legislative scrutiny appeared to be lax.
He called on the Senate to show a sense of seriousness and change of approach towards the future screening.
Similarly, Director of Centre for Democracy and Development Austin Aigbe, said that senate “is charged with the duty to engage the nominees on topical issues that will liberate the country from challenges.
`What we see now is that you are former senator, former house member so you bow and go; the funny one is that your brother used to be a member of the National Assembly and you come from the area where the senate president is from and because of that, you take a bow. What does that add to the Nigerian state?” he asked.
Irrespective of arguments for or against, analysts described the “Take a Bow and Go” approach to screening as a farce and charade, observing that the trend won’t help the country.
Ogunshola is of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)
Femi Ogunshola
Politics
PDP Support Groups Task Wike On Cabinet Appointments
The Chairman of Coalition of PDP Support Groups in Rivers State, Barr. Ebenezer Osarosaka, has appealed to the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike to consider members of the coalition for appointment as Commissioners,Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants in his second term.
The appeal was made last Friday at the Rivers State Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party during the official inauguration of the body and swearing-in of newly elected executive members.
Osarosaka also called on the leaders of the PDP to give mandate to men and women with vision who would advance the mission of the party when elected. According to him, doing so would enable the party win elections easily at the polling units.
He also stated that the unity of purpose of Rivers people gave the PDP resounding victory at the polls, insisting that such unity was also responsible for the coming together of about 250 different political pressure groups to form the coalition in March 2019.
He stressed that with the formation of the coalition, the PDP would continue to win in all elections in the state.
Osarosaka further called on all the members of the coalition to always take part in the activities of the party,adding that loyalty to the party by members is required to strengthen the party .
In his own speech, the chairman of the inauguration committee, Hon. Edwin Ibanichuka noted that the group was blessed with eminently qualified persons who can handle positions of trust in the state.
Meanwhile, a 24- member Executive Council was inaugurated. They include Barr Ebenezer Osarosaka as chairman, Hon.Edwin Ibanichuka, 1st vice chairman, Chief Lawrence Uche Lawrence, 2nd vice chairman, Hon.Godson Madinus, Secretary General, Barr.Comfort Uche Agumagu, Legal Adviser 1,Amb.Emeka Uzur, Financial Secretary and Amadi Conference Wigochi, Provost1 as well as Joseph Opusunju, Publicity Secretary.
Tamunoiminabo Fyneface
Politics
House Committee Assures Oil Communities Of Justice
Chairman of the Rivers State House of Assembly Adhoc Committee set up to look into the petition presented by the Ekpeye people and hosts of OML 54, Hon. Major Jack, has assured the people of justice.
Jack gave the assurance after he led the five-man committee on a sight investigation to Okpele and Osigboko communities in Ahoada East Local Government Area, at the weekend.
Jack who addressed indigenes of the communities said the Assembly shared in their plight but urged them to maintain the peace, which they are known for over the years.
He said the company and other stakeholders will be invited for a formal public sitting to hear from them as part of measures to address the issues on ground.
Meanwhile some indigenes of Okpele Community in Ahoada-East have decried the neglect and environmental degradation caused by the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited.
They averred that their drinking water sources have been polluted from oil exploration, while lamenting the failure of the oil firm to provide any alternative to cushion their sufferings.
Similar views were expressed by the indigenes of Osigboko who decried lack of roads even though the only existing one had been devastated by the oil firm.
Also, they sought for the provision of a town hall and job opportunities for its young people as a way to reduce their plight over the years.
Recall that last week, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani had announced the five-man Adhoc Committee to investigate a petition by the deputy speaker over the activities of NDPR.
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
2019 Polls: ‘How Whatsapp Strengthens, Undermines Nigeria’s Democracy’
-
Politics5 days ago
INEC Repositions For Future Challenges
-
Politics5 days ago
Ambode Debunks APC Defection Rumour
-
Featured5 days ago
Wike Queries RSU VC Over Shooting On Campus … Demands Written Explanation Within 24 Hours As Gunmen Kill Final Year Student, Injure Another
-
Politics5 days ago
Jega Charges Political Parties On Use Of Social Media
-
Politics5 days ago
Ogunlewe, Duke Chart Path To Ministerial Nominees’ Screening
-
Business5 days ago
Abuja Set To Host Top 100 Professionals, Entrepreneurs
-
Politics5 days ago
Atiku Urges Implementation Of Uwais C’ttee’s Recommendations